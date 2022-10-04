ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Post game press conference with Lincoln Riley, Travis Dye and Tuli Tuipulotu after USC's 30-14 win over WSU

The Trojans hit the halfway mark of the 2022 college football regular season with a perfect 6-0 record after taking care of Washington State 30-14 Saturday evening in the Coliseum. On a night where the passing game wasn't clicking on all cylinders, running back Travis Dye carried the load with 28 carries for 148 yards and a touchdown. The USC defense also stepped up its game, especially in the second half, shutting out the high powered Cougars offense and only allowing 316 total yards in the game. Captain Tuli Tuipulotu led the defense with three sacks, four tackles for loss and one quarterback hurry.
Raise the Expectations and Let the Hype Begin

It’s time to raise expectations. UCLA looked like the class of the Pac-12 Saturday in beating the former class of the Pac-12, Utah, 42-32. (An aside: I hate that score. I don’t usually get hung up on garbage-time scores, but that last pick-six has me vexed. Late Saturday night, watching some of the Stanford/Oregon State game, when I saw Dorian Thompson-Robinson’s stat line on ESPN go across the ticker at the bottom of the screen and saw “INT," I felt like a Picasso had been damaged. Anyway, I digress…)
Game Recap: No. 11 Utah Drops Road Contest to No. 18 UCLA

After a poor showing on defense the No. 11 University of Utah football team will head back home with their first loss in conference after losing to No. 18 UCLA, 42-32. The offense tried to keep the team in the game but the defense didn’t have any responses to what the UCLA offense was giving them.
UCLA Rises to No. 12 in the Coaches Poll

UCLA came in at No. 12 in the just-released USA Today Coaches Poll. The Bruins, 6-0, defeated Utah, on Saturday, 42-32, and jumped up 7 spots from No. 19. USC is the top-ranked Pac-12 program at No. 6. UCLA's upcoming opponent, Oregon, which it will face in Eugene Oct. 22nd,...
Ole Miss football: Lane Kiffin says he shouldn't have left Tennessee for USC

Hindsight, as the saying goes, is 20/20. And with the benefit of hindsight, Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said he might not have left Tennessee following the 2009 season to take the USC job. On The Andy Staples Show, Kiffin was asked whether he would take $100 million today or go back 10 years with all the knowledge he has today. Kiffin picked the latter, noting that with the knowledge he'd have, particularly with sports betting, he'd be able to make more than $100 million. Asked about being able to go back 13 years, Kiffin opined, "Then I may just stay at Tennessee."
