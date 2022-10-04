Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles Woman Loses $18,500 to 'Bank of America' Scammer using Zelle 'Reverse Transaction' ScamZack LoveLos Angeles, CA
B&B Spoilers for the Week of October 10: Lies, Secrets, And ManipulationsSoap HubLos Angeles, CA
8 Things to do in Los Angeles this WeekendCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Pumpkin Spice Lattes Popular In LA (That Aren't Starbucks)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
4 Ways to Celebrate World Sake DayCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Related
247Sports
WATCH: USC vs. Washington State pregame team warm-ups and the Trojan Marching Band
Watch the pregame video here (starting around 3:45 p.m. PT):. The No. 6 ranked USC Trojans (5-0) are once again at home in the Coliseum hosting the Washington State Cougars (4-1). At approximately 45 minutes before kickoff we will be streaming live from the Coliseum press box, showing the Trojans warming up for the game followed by the pregame performance by the Trojan Marching Band.
247Sports
Post game press conference with Lincoln Riley, Travis Dye and Tuli Tuipulotu after USC's 30-14 win over WSU
The Trojans hit the halfway mark of the 2022 college football regular season with a perfect 6-0 record after taking care of Washington State 30-14 Saturday evening in the Coliseum. On a night where the passing game wasn't clicking on all cylinders, running back Travis Dye carried the load with 28 carries for 148 yards and a touchdown. The USC defense also stepped up its game, especially in the second half, shutting out the high powered Cougars offense and only allowing 316 total yards in the game. Captain Tuli Tuipulotu led the defense with three sacks, four tackles for loss and one quarterback hurry.
Injuries pile up, covering the possibilities after WSU's 30-14 loss to USC
LOS ANGELES -- While the 30-14 loss to USC itself was disappointing, the injuries Washington State suffered throughout the game on Saturday are cause for greater concern.
Raise the Expectations and Let the Hype Begin
It’s time to raise expectations. UCLA looked like the class of the Pac-12 Saturday in beating the former class of the Pac-12, Utah, 42-32. (An aside: I hate that score. I don’t usually get hung up on garbage-time scores, but that last pick-six has me vexed. Late Saturday night, watching some of the Stanford/Oregon State game, when I saw Dorian Thompson-Robinson’s stat line on ESPN go across the ticker at the bottom of the screen and saw “INT," I felt like a Picasso had been damaged. Anyway, I digress…)
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
247Sports
How greater involvement from Malcolm Epps, USC tight ends could mean plenty for now and future
USC fifth-year junior tight end Malcolm Epps opened his hands and yelled across a media room after the Trojans’ 42-25 win over Arizona State last Saturday. He gazed toward third-year sophomore wide receiver Brenden Rice, who insisted Epps stole a touchdown from him against the Sun Devils. “You took...
UCLA Rises to No. 12 in the Coaches Poll
UCLA came in at No. 12 in the just-released USA Today Coaches Poll. The Bruins, 6-0, defeated Utah, on Saturday, 42-32, and jumped up 7 spots from No. 19. USC is the top-ranked Pac-12 program at No. 6. UCLA's upcoming opponent, Oregon, which it will face in Eugene Oct. 22nd,...
Oregon stays put in most recent AP Poll despite 49-22 victory over Arizona
The latest edition of the AP Poll offers no change for the Ducks, who, despite handling Arizona 49-22, stay at No. 12 overall and are now third in the Pac-12. UCLA has jumped the Ducks and is now No. 11 overall, moving up seven spots after their victory over Utah.
247Sports
Ole Miss football: Lane Kiffin says he shouldn't have left Tennessee for USC
Hindsight, as the saying goes, is 20/20. And with the benefit of hindsight, Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said he might not have left Tennessee following the 2009 season to take the USC job. On The Andy Staples Show, Kiffin was asked whether he would take $100 million today or go back 10 years with all the knowledge he has today. Kiffin picked the latter, noting that with the knowledge he'd have, particularly with sports betting, he'd be able to make more than $100 million. Asked about being able to go back 13 years, Kiffin opined, "Then I may just stay at Tennessee."
247Sports
54K+
Followers
381K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0