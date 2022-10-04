Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
laconiadailysun.com
Robert R. Daniels, 85
LACONIA — Robert R. Daniels, 85, of Clark Avenue, passed away after a protracted illness on Sunday, August 21, 2022, at Forestview Manor in Meredith, surrounded by his four daughters. Robert was born on April 6, 1937, in Haverhill, the son of Ralph Daniels and Mary Rose (Lemay) Lemaire.
laconiadailysun.com
Veronica Harris, 77
GILFORD — Veronica (Ronee) Harris, 77, passed away on Monday, October 3, 2022, at her home in Gilford after a courageous battle with Parkinson’s Disease. Ronee was born in Buffalo, New York, to James and Clara Lovas on June 24, 1945. She was raised in Buffalo, New York, and graduated from the State University of New York at Buffalo. Ronee moved to Rhode Island and started her family with her then husband, Ronald Ridolfi, whom she met in college. Ronee spent several years as a librarian at Jenks Junior High School in Pawtucket, Rhode Island. Always a lifelong learner, Ronee fulfilled her dream of becoming a lawyer in 1983, graduating from Suffolk Law School in Boston, Massachusetts. Ronee then began working as an attorney for the Rhode Island Department of Transportation, culminating her career as the Department’s Chief Legal Counsel.
laconiadailysun.com
Gloyd R. Calley, 90
CENTER SANDWICH — Gloyd R. Calley, 90, passed away on Saturday, October 1 ,2O22, at Concord Hospital in Laconia, surrounded by loved ones. Gloyd was born in Old Hill, to Roger and Maude (Reid) Calley on November 14, 1931.
laconiadailysun.com
Joel E. Bjork, 71
GILMANTON — Joel Edward Bjork, 71, of Gilmanton, passed away unexpectedly at home in the early hours of the morning on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Born on September 5, 1951, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Joel was the son of the late Merle and Shirley (Silverness) Bjork.
laconiadailysun.com
Douglass G. Prescott Jr., 80
SANBORNTON — With heavy hearts, we share the passing of our beloved “Dougie” — father, grandfather, husband, uncle, friend, spiritual advisor. Douglass Gordon Prescott Jr., 80, died peacefully on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at the University of Vermont Medical Center. He was surrounded by the love and comfort of his loved ones, as well as compassionate UVMMC staff members, to whom he grew close during his extended journey leaving the physical plane.
country1025.com
This Is THE Best Sub Shop in Massachusetts, Period!
Alert the Earl of Sandwich! We have found the perfect sandwich shop in Massachusetts… and it’s not even in Sandwich. How bizarre!. And while I say WE have found the perfect sandwich shop I actually mean the folks at Love Food who must have tasted millions of sandwiches to put together their list of the Best Sandwich Shop In Every US State.
Shoebert, Beverly’s beloved seal, back on the North Shore
BEVERLY, Mass. — Shoebert, a beloved seal who captivated crowds of people as he swam around in Beverly’s Shoe Pond last month, has returned to the North Shore. The gray seal was fitted with a tracker and released into the wild off Block Island last week after a short stay at the Mystic Aquarium in Connecticut.
These Mass. cities and towns have the most reported ghost sightings
If you think you may have seen a ghost, depending where you live in Massachusetts, chances are more or less likely you actually did — at least according to BetMassachusetts.com, which used data from GhostsofAmerica.com on numbers of reported sightings. BetMassachusetts.com found that Lowell, New Bedford and North Attleboro...
laconiadailysun.com
Nancy M. Brown, 83
NORTHFIELD — It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts, the children of Nancy M. Brown, 83, announce the passing of their beloved mother and our family matriarch on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at her home in Northfield. Nancy was born in Chichester, on January 12, 1939, to the...
NHPR
10 things to do in N.H. this weekend: New Hampshire Film Festival, Brewfest and more
Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter. For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out. Adult Workshop: Expressive Writing on Thursday, Oct. 6 from 5:30 p.m. to...
laconiadailysun.com
Laconia Police Log
LACONIA — Police handled 62 service calls from 8 a.m. Wednesday through 8 a.m. Thursday.
WCVB
Firefighter hurt in 2-alarm fire in Lunenburg, Massachusetts
LUNENBURG, Mass. — A firefighter was hurt battling a fire overnight in Lunenburg, Massachusetts. The fire broke out on Highland Street just after midnight. Fire officials said crews found heavy fire in the garage that extended into all levels of the home. None of the three people living in...
Seabrook Man Who Allegedly Stole Home Improvement Deposits in Haverhill, Other Towns, in Court
A 32-year-old Seabrook, N.H., man wanted for allegedly stealing home improvement deposits in Haverhill, West Newbury and other area communities, was arraigned on larceny charges Wednesday in Newburyport District Court and ordered held on $50,000 cash bail. Robert J. Merrill was arrested Tuesday in Marblehead on six warrants as the...
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Hanover, MA
Hanover, Massachusetts is a quintessential New England town, situated less than 20 miles north of Plymouth; 33 miles east of Foxborough; and about 25 miles south of Boston. Rich in history and awash in natural beauty, it is a perfect place to visit while touring this scenic Bay State region.
reportertoday.com
Showcase Site to be Used for Condos
Following a series of public hearings held during the last several months, the Zoning Board of Appeals has given authorization to developer Charles Tapalian to construct seven buildings with a total of 240 multi-family residential units, which will include 60 affordable units. The project will be located on approximately 17...
nshoremag.com
Modern Meets Vintage at Lee & Co. in Amesbury
Do you perk up when you spot a patinaed pot? Do you dream of lounging on a vintage velvet chaise draped in estate gems? Maybe you’re more of a modern minimalist in search of a fresh-scented candle or simply looking for a creative hostess gift. We can’t wait for you to meet Lee Vose, the affable owner of Lee & Co., a new home and décor store in downtown Amesbury. A quick spin around the enchanting emporium uncovers a carefully curated collection of vintage, modern, farmhouse, industrial, and mid-century treasures.
This Massachusetts Deli Serves Some of the Largest Sandwiches in the Country
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Massachusetts. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
newenglandnewspress.com
Wow House: 30 River Road In Concord, New Hampshire
CONCORD, NH — View this new listing in town. Wow. Listing Description: Tucked away from the road with over 200′ of frontage on the slowly meandering Contoocook River is this reimagined home. Built as a camp in the early 1900s and enjoyed for years as a getaway among the pines. Newly rebuilt with walls of windows, large open concept living areas, a chef’s kitchen, luxury tile baths, and so much more! The builder is ready to add the finishing touches, and you could be enjoying the holidays in your new oasis! Reach out for more information and to schedule your tour. Please respect the neighboring homeowners and do not drive down the driveway without an appointment. Some of these photos are artists’ renderings and represent what the finished home will look like, subject to change and open to buyers making different selections.
Emaciated dog abandoned in Malden reunited with police after making remarkable recovery
MALDEN, Mass. — An abandoned one-year-old dog, who was found emaciated and left in “terrible condition” in Malden, was reunited with Police after making a remarkable recovery. On Wednesday, the Malden Police Department was “joyfully” reunited with a one-year-old Chihuahua that they had found in late July...
thejustice.org
See you in the pit
The pandemic brought the Boston area’s active live music scene to a grinding halt. Over the past year, local venues gradually reopened as artists went back on the road. Brandeis students have been making the most of the return of concerts in (and around) Boston. “I love live music...
