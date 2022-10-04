Read full article on original website
Did 'RHOBH' Star Kyle Richards' Daughter, Farrah Aldjufrie, Get Married?
Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The Aspen trip wrapped up on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills long before the Oct. 5 finale, but the fallout from the group vacation is far from over. On the last night of...
Kathy Hilton Shares Post Slamming Lisa Rinna As Cause Of Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Drama
Kathy Hilton may only be a “friend of” on this season of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills… but she sure is bringing the heat. Yesss, Kathy! We love that you keep us laughing every episode, but I must admit, seeing you take shots at Lisa Rinna and even your own sister Kyle Richards has […] The post Kathy Hilton Shares Post Slamming Lisa Rinna As Cause Of Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Drama appeared first on Reality Tea.
toofab.com
RHOBH: Lisa Rinna Shares What Kathy Hilton Allegedly Said About Co-Stars During Aspen Meltdown
"If you want to apologize to me, let's talk about what you really did and let's talk about some of the names you called people." Lisa Rinna is opening up about what Kathy Hilton allegedly said about her castmates during her apparent meltdown in Aspen. During Wednesday's episode of "The...
‘RHOBH’: Kyle Richards Warned Fans She Was Going to Spill on Her Sister Kathy Hilton’s Aspen Meltdown Months Ago
The drama surrounding ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ star Kathy Hilton’s Aspen behavior during the season 12 cast trip is spilling out on social media.
bravotv.com
Porsha Williams Shows What "Just Another Day" for Simon Guobadia and PJ Looks Like
Porsha Williams’ daughter, Pilar “PJ” McKinley, and fiancé Simon Guobadia are already in lockstep with one another. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum shared a video of the duo’s adorable impromptu “dance party” via Instagram on September 6 that will almost certainly bring a smile to your face.
TMZ.com
Lamar Odom Cheers on Daughter at First Fashion Show
There's no doubt Lamar Odom is his daughter's biggest fan ... because he pulled up to her first-ever fashion show to support her in a big way. Lamar was at 24-year-old Destiny's show at MainRo in Hollywood Saturday -- cheering her on from the audience. We're told Destiny opened the...
Heather Locklear, 60, Steps Out In Torn Overalls As She Runs Errands With Dog In Rare Photos
Heather Locklear, 60, enjoyed some time outdoors with her cute dog, Mister, while out in Calabasas on Sept. 12. The Uptown Girls actress’ outing is a rare sight since she has not graced a red carpet in nearly a year! Heather, whose birthday is coming up on Sept. 25, sported a casual and comfortable look (which you can see HERE) while she ran errands on Monday. The blonde bombshell wore a white tank top paired with olive green overalls that were heavily ripped on the legs. She also opted for complete comfort with a pair of black strappy sandals.
Paris Jackson stuns at the red carpet as she hugs Alexandra Shipp
Paris Jackson wore gold at the red carpet and had fun as she hugged her friend, the actress Alexandra Shipp. The two attended the Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDS, which has hosted in West Hollywood this past Thursday evening. RELATED: Prince Jackson continues father Michael...
‘RHOBH’ Star Lisa Rinna May Have Just Made Her Most Shocking Claim Yet as Crystal Kung Minkoff Alludes Some of the Cast Has Already Been Fired
‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ star Lisa Rinna’s social media sparked rumors that she was not returning for season 13.
How Yellowjackets Star Sophie Thatcher Got Ready for Her First-Ever Emmy Awards
It may have been Sophie Thatcher’s first-ever Emmy Awards, but the actor’s presence on the red carpet felt essential, an eddy of idiosyncrasy in a glamorous river. Like her character in the dark and addictive Yellowjackets, Thatcher’s style comes with an edge, a blend of doe-eyed pretty and jagged punk that infuses every look, the juxtaposition making it stronger. Thatcher and her glam team met at her boyfriend’s house in Sherman Oaks, combining their distinct visions to create an equally distinctive look.
Betty White 'Did Not Look Away' After Jon Hamm Had To 'Back That Thang Up' On Her
Actor Jon Hamm reflected Friday on an awkward backstage encounter with the late Betty White. During an interview on “The Tonight Show,” host Jimmy Fallon asked Hamm about a “Glee” parody that the two had filmed with the “Golden Girls” icon for the 2010 Emmys.
Fans Think Kylie Jenner Has 'Botched' Plastic Surgery In Her Latest Instagram Post: 'She Looks 50'
Although Kylie Jenner finally admitted to getting lip fillers (the same ones she denied having for years!) the same can’t be said for other alleged cosmetic treatments, as she, along with the rest of her famous family, don’t seem to be very forthcoming when it comes to talking about what they have and haven’t had done. (Hence why we were totally shocked when Khloé Kardashian confessed to having a nose job in 2018!) However, fans are more than convinced that the 25-year-old Kylie Cosmetics founder recently had some “botched” plastic surgery, as the difference in her appearance in recent Instagram pictures was hard to ignore!
Christie Brinkley & Daughter Sailor Brinkley Cook Looked More Like Twins Than Ever at NYFW
Michael Kors must have been the hottest show at New York Fashion Week on Wednesday because not only did Anne Hathaway have her Devil Wears Prada moment, Christie Brinkley and daughter Sailor Brinkley Cook showed up looking breathtaking in shades of pink. The mother-daughter duo wowed photographers with their coordinating outfits and their bright smiles.
Matt Damon Once Opened up About How Ben Affleck Dating Jennifer Lopez Was Killing His Career
Matt Damon didn’t think Ben Affleck was given a fair shake during his relationship with Jennifer Lopez, which he believed was hurting his career thanks to the media.
Victoria Just Got Her David Beckham Tattoo Removed—What it Means For Their Marriage
A sign? Victoria Beckham might have removed her David Beckham tattoo. Fans spotted that the Spice Girl’s husband’s initials had mysteriously vanished from her wrist in her new Instagram video. On September 24, 2022, Victoria posted an Instagram video of her swatching a lip tint for her Bitten Lip Color for her beauty brand, Victoria Beckham beauty. Upon putting the product on her arm, a faded tattoo of David’s initials is seen. Some fans commented and asked why she got the tattoo removed, “Why did you get your tattoo removed Victoria? Just fascinated,” one fan commented under the video. “Forgive me...
Tristan Thompson Met Son He Shares with Khloé Kardashian in Hospital: 'He Wants to Be Here'
Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson shared a moment with their newborn son after welcoming him via surrogate. On Thursday's season 2 premiere of Hulu's The Kardashians, fans saw Khloé's experience of becoming a mom again. The newborn arrived months after her ex Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal first surfaced.
NBA・
Hilary Swank Shows Off Baby Bump After Announcing She’s Expecting Twins with Husband Philip Schneider
She’s glowing! After her surprise pregnancy announcement, Hilary Swank looked thrilled while showing off her growing baby bump. The actress revealed that she is expecting twins during an interview with Good Morning America on October 5. “This is something that I’ve been wanting for a long time, and my next thing is I’m gonna be a mom,” the Million Dollar Baby star, who is married to Philip Schneider, said. “And not just of one, but of two. I can’t believe it.”
90 Day Fiancé's Angela Goes Ballistic and Destroys Michael's Car When He Rejects Her Surprise Visit
A preview for next week's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? features Angela ripping Michael's car apart when he won't come outside There's trouble in paradise. A teaser for next week's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? indicates Michael Ilesanmi may not be thrilled to see his wife, Angela Deem — and it causes Angela to lash out. In the final minutes of Sunday night's episode, a preview of Angela's surprise visit to Nigeria is featured. Based on the short clip, Angela's arrival is anything but peaceful as...
ETOnline.com
'90 Day Fiancé's Loren and Alexei Welcome Baby Girl: See the Adorable Pic! (Exclusive)
Loren and Alexei are officially a family of five! The 90 Day Fiancé fan favorites have welcomed their third child, a baby girl whom they decided to name Ariel Raya Brovarnik, ET can exclusively share. Ariel was born on Sept. 6, the couple's wedding anniversary. Ariel joins her big...
