ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Paris Jackson’s Newest Acting Gig Entails Her Getting Cozy With This Fellow Singer

Seriously, what can’t Paris Jackson do? She sings, she rocks the red carpet, and she can act?! She’s truly a triple threat in her own way, and we love seeing the money moves she continually makes throughout her career. From her new EP to working on American Horror Story, Jackson has her eyes set on ruling the entertainment world. As we know, she’s starred in her own music videos before, but now she’s starring alongside another edgy artist in their music video — and we’re obsessed.
CELEBRITIES
B93

B93

Midland, TX
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

B93 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://b93.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy