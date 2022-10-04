ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Tesla's Worst Week Since 2020 COVID Year, Rivian Recall, Nio Drives Into New European Markets, Ford's Back-To-Back F-150 Lightning Price Hike And More: Week's Biggest EV Stories

EV makers are staring at an uncertain near-term as demand tempers and supply constraints intensify. These headwinds along with execution risks will likely keep sentiment toward these stocks muted. Macroeconomic worries continue to weigh down on the electric vehicle space, with stocks mostly retreating during the week ending Oct. 7....
Albany Herald

Binance-linked blockchain hit by $570 million crypto theft

Binance, which describes itself as the largest crypto exchange by trading volume, is the latest company to be impacted by a major theft this year. A Binance-linked blockchain was involved in a $570 million hack late Thursday, a company spokesperson confirmed to CNN Business on Friday.
Albany Herald

Tesla set to deliver long-delayed electric trucks to Pepsi in December

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said Thursday that production of its Semi truck has begun, and deliveries to one customer, Pepsi, will occur in December. Pepsi said in a statement Friday that the trucks will support its Frito-Lay plant in Modesto California, and its Pepsi beverage plant in Sacramento. Neither Musk nor Pepsi said how many trucks would be delivered.
Elon Musk
Albany Herald

Costco Credit Card Secrets Members (and Investors) Should Know

Costco (COST) - Get Costco Wholesale Corporation Report does not follow the same rules as other retailers. The membership-based warehouse club has a relentless focus on offering members the lowest prices possible. That allows it to do things that customers at its rivals would see as negatives.
Albany Herald

Why good news for the economy is bad news for stocks and the Fed

It's not the fall that kills you, as the saying goes — it's the sudden stop at the bottom. Friday's solid jobs report sent Wall Street reeling after it reignited concerns that the Federal Reserve will continue on its unprecedented campaign of hiking interest rates in the face of sustained high inflation.
