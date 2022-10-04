ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Branford, CT

Travel Maven

The Largest Flea Market in Connecticut is a Must Visit

There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Elephant's Trunk Flea Market is one of the largest markets in Connecticut and all of New England. Located in the town of New Milford, Elephant's Trunk is just a short drive away from Massachusetts and New York. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to fresh food.
CONNECTICUT STATE
hotelnewsresource.com

Hyatt Regency Greenwich Hotel in Greenwich, Connecticut Sold

An investment fund managed by Trinity Fund Advisors LLC yesterday announced the acquisition of Hyatt Regency Greenwich, a 373-key hotel located in Greenwich, Connecticut, one of the most affluent communities in the United States and a top commuter market to New York City. The hotel, which is the largest and only branded full-service hotel in Greenwich, is conveniently situated in a highly trafficked area and benefits from numerous demand generators.
GREENWICH, CT
WTNH

Waterbury business drops off 10K propane tanks in southwest Florida in the wake of Hurricane Ian

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Waterbury business has stepped up to help relief efforts following Hurricane Ian’s destruction in southwest Florida. “The pictures didn’t do it justice,” said Chris Duncan, the transport manager of Pareco Gas. “A lot of devastation, heartaches. It’s an eerie feeling to go down streets that should be dark.” The company’s […]
WATERBURY, CT
wabi.tv

CT man dies in The Forks rafting accident

THE FORKS, Maine (WABI) - A Connecticut man has died after being thrown from his raft when it entered rapids along the Dead River near The Forks. The Department of Inland Fisheries says the raft had seven people on board when it came upon Big Poplar Rapid, part of Poplar Hill Falls in Somerset County.
SOMERSET COUNTY, ME
Register Citizen

L.L. Bean pop-up shop brings Bootmobile to Torrington this weekend

Outdoor lifestyle brand L.L.Bean will be having a pop-up shop at the Torrington Library on 12 Daycoeton Place for two days, Oct. 8 and 9, Torrington Mayor Elinor Carbone posted announcement on Facebook Tuesday. Customers will be able to buy L.L. Bean’s “iconic” products like boots, shirts and tote bags with exclusive deals and more from from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
TORRINGTON, CT
hwy.co

See the Abandoned and Haunted Norwich State Hospital

Several locations around the United States carry particular lore within their very foundation. Norwich State Hospital in Connecticut is one of these places. Norwich State Hospital is a popular spot for fans of the paranormal to visit. It has decades of stories of strange happenings and sightings within its property....
NORWICH, CT
WTNH

Construction to begin for ‘dangerous’ Route 9 on-ramp

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – There is an on-ramp along Route 9 in Middletown that has been a cause of concern for decades. The ramp brings traffic from Route 17 onto Route 9. There’s a curve that goes into a stop sign, so cars have to come to a complete stop quickly. When there’s a break […]
MIDDLETOWN, CT
zip06.com

Breakfast and Lunch

Many area restaurants continue to shift their hours, trying to figure out how to manage shifting demand, the high cost of supplies, and labor shortages. It sometimes can be hard to find a place that serves breakfast and lunch Monday through Saturday. So I’m glad to report that What’s Cookin’, 78 Boston Post Road, Madison, remains open Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. If you’re in a hurry, you can call ahead for faster service: 203-245-1771.
MADISON, CT
Register Citizen

A taste of Italy in downtown Clinton with the Italian Food Store, offering authentic fare

CLINTON — For as far back as Fran D’Urso can remember, Italian food has been an essential part of his life. From the family dinner, with his grandfather reigning over the crowd from the head of the table, to the cooking lessons from his mother and aunt, to his foray into restaurants and specialty markets, D’Urso has embraced his heritage through food.
CLINTON, CT
cimsec.org

Groton as a Case Study for Building Naval Capital Towns

On June 14, 1952, President Harry S. Truman visited the small town of Groton, CT, to commission the USS Nautilus (SSN-571), the first nuclear submarine. Truman, noting the pride present in the community gathered before him, began his speech with a joking comparison to his hometown of Independence, Missouri:. “I...
GROTON, CT
NEWS CENTER Maine

Two New England airports rank among best in 2022

HARTFORD, Conn. — The travel industry has been a bit unpredictable since the pandemic started, but this year, two New England airports ranked among the best in the U.S. in Condé Nast Traveler. The outlet released its Readers' Choice Awards for 2022 on Tuesday, and Rhode Island's T.F....
HARTFORD, CT
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Essex (CT)

In search of the best and most fun things to do in Essex, CT?. Essex is a town in Middlesex County, midway from Boston and New York in Connecticut, United States. The town consists of three villages– Ivoryton, Centerbrook, and Essex Village with a population of six thousand, seven hundred and thirty-three, according to the 2020 census.
ESSEX, CT
ctexaminer.com

State Terminates Agreement to Sell Mystic Oral School to Respler Homes

GROTON — The state has terminated its contract to sell the Mystic Oral School to Respler Homes LLC, a deal that a number of residents have opposed since its inception in 2019. “Governor Lamont has directed DECD to terminate the contract for the sale of the Mystic Education Center...
GROTON, CT

