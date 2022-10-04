Read full article on original website
The Largest Flea Market in Connecticut is a Must Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Elephant's Trunk Flea Market is one of the largest markets in Connecticut and all of New England. Located in the town of New Milford, Elephant's Trunk is just a short drive away from Massachusetts and New York. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to fresh food.
Norwalk water emergency in effect Friday
Norwalk announces a water emergency going into effect on Friday at noon.
Hyatt Regency Greenwich Hotel in Greenwich, Connecticut Sold
An investment fund managed by Trinity Fund Advisors LLC yesterday announced the acquisition of Hyatt Regency Greenwich, a 373-key hotel located in Greenwich, Connecticut, one of the most affluent communities in the United States and a top commuter market to New York City. The hotel, which is the largest and only branded full-service hotel in Greenwich, is conveniently situated in a highly trafficked area and benefits from numerous demand generators.
Work continues on the Connecticut River despite the rain
All this rain has had a positive impact on one ongoing project along the Connecticut River.
Waterbury business drops off 10K propane tanks in southwest Florida in the wake of Hurricane Ian
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Waterbury business has stepped up to help relief efforts following Hurricane Ian’s destruction in southwest Florida. “The pictures didn’t do it justice,” said Chris Duncan, the transport manager of Pareco Gas. “A lot of devastation, heartaches. It’s an eerie feeling to go down streets that should be dark.” The company’s […]
Which Airport is More Convenient to Danbury, Bradley or Westchester?
Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, Connecticut was just named the #2 airport in all of the United States for 2022 by Conde Nast. If they polled Danbury residents, do you think Westchester or Stewart would have shown up higher on their list?. Being from Waterbury, Bradley was always my...
CT man dies in The Forks rafting accident
THE FORKS, Maine (WABI) - A Connecticut man has died after being thrown from his raft when it entered rapids along the Dead River near The Forks. The Department of Inland Fisheries says the raft had seven people on board when it came upon Big Poplar Rapid, part of Poplar Hill Falls in Somerset County.
L.L. Bean pop-up shop brings Bootmobile to Torrington this weekend
Outdoor lifestyle brand L.L.Bean will be having a pop-up shop at the Torrington Library on 12 Daycoeton Place for two days, Oct. 8 and 9, Torrington Mayor Elinor Carbone posted announcement on Facebook Tuesday. Customers will be able to buy L.L. Bean’s “iconic” products like boots, shirts and tote bags with exclusive deals and more from from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
See the Abandoned and Haunted Norwich State Hospital
Several locations around the United States carry particular lore within their very foundation. Norwich State Hospital in Connecticut is one of these places. Norwich State Hospital is a popular spot for fans of the paranormal to visit. It has decades of stories of strange happenings and sightings within its property....
Construction to begin for ‘dangerous’ Route 9 on-ramp
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – There is an on-ramp along Route 9 in Middletown that has been a cause of concern for decades. The ramp brings traffic from Route 17 onto Route 9. There’s a curve that goes into a stop sign, so cars have to come to a complete stop quickly. When there’s a break […]
Breakfast and Lunch
Many area restaurants continue to shift their hours, trying to figure out how to manage shifting demand, the high cost of supplies, and labor shortages. It sometimes can be hard to find a place that serves breakfast and lunch Monday through Saturday. So I’m glad to report that What’s Cookin’, 78 Boston Post Road, Madison, remains open Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. If you’re in a hurry, you can call ahead for faster service: 203-245-1771.
Brookfield Animal Incident Shines Light on Connecticut’s Leash Laws
If you walk your dog without a leash, you're exposing both you and your animal to a possible horrible situation. In Brookfield, there was an incident involving an unleashed dog and three stray sheep and a goat. It's not the punch line of a joke, there's an important lesson for all dog owners in Connecticut to learn from this situation.
A taste of Italy in downtown Clinton with the Italian Food Store, offering authentic fare
CLINTON — For as far back as Fran D’Urso can remember, Italian food has been an essential part of his life. From the family dinner, with his grandfather reigning over the crowd from the head of the table, to the cooking lessons from his mother and aunt, to his foray into restaurants and specialty markets, D’Urso has embraced his heritage through food.
Groton as a Case Study for Building Naval Capital Towns
On June 14, 1952, President Harry S. Truman visited the small town of Groton, CT, to commission the USS Nautilus (SSN-571), the first nuclear submarine. Truman, noting the pride present in the community gathered before him, began his speech with a joking comparison to his hometown of Independence, Missouri:. “I...
Two New England airports rank among best in 2022
HARTFORD, Conn. — The travel industry has been a bit unpredictable since the pandemic started, but this year, two New England airports ranked among the best in the U.S. in Condé Nast Traveler. The outlet released its Readers' Choice Awards for 2022 on Tuesday, and Rhode Island's T.F....
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Essex (CT)
In search of the best and most fun things to do in Essex, CT?. Essex is a town in Middlesex County, midway from Boston and New York in Connecticut, United States. The town consists of three villages– Ivoryton, Centerbrook, and Essex Village with a population of six thousand, seven hundred and thirty-three, according to the 2020 census.
State Terminates Agreement to Sell Mystic Oral School to Respler Homes
GROTON — The state has terminated its contract to sell the Mystic Oral School to Respler Homes LLC, a deal that a number of residents have opposed since its inception in 2019. “Governor Lamont has directed DECD to terminate the contract for the sale of the Mystic Education Center...
This Is The Best Grocery Store In Connecticut
Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery stores in every U.S. state. Here's the top choice for Connecticut.
Seymour Expectant Mother Grappling With Car Theft as Social Media Trend Continues
Ashleigh Schlemmer is due with her first child on Nov. 15. She has a lot to do prepare, but didn’t expect dealing with a car theft as something that would be on her to-do list. “They just found the car like on, open, running, lights on, radio on, everything,”...
East Haddam Swing Bridge Project Weekly Update: Construction Activities – Week of October 3, 2022
(October 5, 2022)—The Connecticut Department of Transportation advises the following construction activities for the upcoming week:. Crews will continue working on driveway realignment and staging for installation of a new retaining wall on the east side of Route 82 (Haddam side). Bridge. Crews will continue with troubleshooting and repair...
