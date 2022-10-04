ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TVLine

The Winchesters Casts Smallville Veteran Tom Welling

The Winchesters is staging a reunion of sorts with its latest bit of casting news: Tom Welling is joining the Supernatural spinoff, it was announced during a panel at New York Comic Con on Sunday. Welling is set to play Samuel Campbell (originally played by Mitch Pileggi in Supernatural), Mary Campbell’s father, and Dean and Sam’s maternal grandfather. Welling, of course, starred as Clark Kent in The WB/CW’s Smallville, a series in which executive producer/Supernatural co-lead Jensen Ackles starred for 22 episodes. Premiering Tuesday at 8/7c on The CW, the prequel follows Dean and Sam Winchester’s parents (played by The In Between‘s...
tvinsider.com

Everything We Learned at the ‘Wednesday’ NYCC Panel

The Wednesday cast event was a hot ticket at New York City Comic Con on Saturday, October 8. Jenna Ortega, her on-screen father Luis Guzman, and Gwendoline Christie were the attendees. Here are some of the highlights from the panel for all you Addams Family lovers out there to enjoy.
tvinsider.com

‘Wednesday’: Netflix Unveils Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester

The Addams family of Netflix’s Wednesday continues to grow as Netflix finally unveiled the identity of the actor portraying Uncle Fester in the Tim Burton-directed series. Fred Armisen will play the iconic character created by Charles Addams alongside series lead Jenna Ortega who takes on the titular role of Wednesday Addams. He’s rounding out the family which also features Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia, Luis Guzmán as Gomez, and Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley.
tvinsider.com

‘The Peripheral’ Trailer: Chloë Grace Moretz Finds a Simulation All Too Real (VIDEO)

Virtual reality isn’t just the simulation it seems to be in The Peripheral, as driven home by Prime Video’s new trailer for the upcoming sci-fi series. In the trailer — released today, Saturday, October 8, as part of New York Comic Con — Chloë Grace Moretz’s Flynne Fisher gets to try out the “cutting-edge VR” that her brother, Burton (Jack Reynor), is test-driving.
tvinsider.com

Svengoolie Talks MeTV’s ‘Halloween BOOnanza,’ Favorite Movies & His Horror Origins (VIDEO)

The legendary horror icon Rich Koz (aka Svengoolie) has returned to television as part of MeTV‘s October slate of scary movies. Beginning Saturday, October 8, the block is scheduled to premiere It! Terror From Beyond Space, followed by The Addams Family [October 9], The Twilight Zone [October 16], Alfred Hitchcock Presents [October 23], and, of course, Kolchak: The Night Stalker.
tvinsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: Could Iconic Beep-Boops be Coming Back?

Jeopardy! executive producer Mike Davies, who took on the position full-time earlier this year, continues to learn what fans like and don’t like about the long-running game show. The latest revelation? Beep-boops!. During a Q&A session with the studio audience ahead of Tuesday’s (October 4) episode, host Ken Jennings...
tvinsider.com

‘Wednesday’ Spins Deliciously Dark Mystery in New Trailer (VIDEO)

Things are getting mysterious and spooky, and perhaps a little kooky in the newest trailer for Netflix‘s upcoming series Wednesday. Dropped during the Tim Burton-directed show’s New York Comic Con presentation on the Javits Center’s Empire Stage where stars Jenna Ortega, Luis Guzmán, Gwendoline Christie, and showrunners Miles Millar and Al Gough unveiled the latest sneak peek. Wednesday is set to fittingly arrive on Wednesday, November 23.
tvinsider.com

‘The Midnight Club’ Cast Talks Memes, Ships, On-Set Pranks & More (VIDEO)

Netflix‘s latest horror series from Haunting favorite Mike Flanagan has officially dropped and the stars stopped by TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine‘s studio at New York Comic Con 2022 to spill all their behind-the-scenes secrets. The spoiler-free conversation helmed by Emily Aslanian features many of the young...
tvinsider.com

‘Fire Country’ Becomes Most-Watched New Series This Season

Friday night might not be the broadcast TV graveyard it once was. With its premiere on Friday, October 7, Fire Country became the 2022–2023 season’s most-watched new series to date. The new CBS firefighter drama landed the No. 1 spot after pulling in 5.74 million viewers on Friday,...
tvinsider.com

‘Fire Country’: What Did You Think of Max Thieriot’s New CBS Drama? (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the Fire Country series premiere.]. When he can’t get parole, Bode (Max Thieriot) — who robbed an innocent man at gunpoint — chooses his only way out: Cal Fire, inmates fighting fires. Unfortunately for him, that takes him to the last place he wants to be in the Fire Country series premiere.
tvinsider.com

Harvey Guillén Talks ’00s Nostalgia & Haunting Hilarity of ‘Cursed Friends’

There are laughs and scares to be had in the upcoming Comedy Central original movie Cursed Friends. The film centers around an all-star comedic cast including Harvey Guillén (What We Do in the Shadows), Nicole Byer (Nailed It!), Jessica Lowe (The Righteous Gemstones), and Andrew Lewis Caldwell (Danger Force). These core four play childhood friends who discover their predict-your-future game of M.A.S.H. (Mansion Apartment Shack House) from back in the day becomes all too real as grown-ups.
tvinsider.com

‘SEAL Team’: Tensions Between Jason & Omar Continue to Rise (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for SEAL Team Season 6 Episode 4 “Phantom Pattern.”]. If the latest SEAL Team episode, directed by David Boreanaz, tells us anything, it’s that Bravo really isn’t Bravo without Clay (Max Thieriot) — and it’s not looking like Omar (Raffi Barsoumian) is ever going to fit in.
tvinsider.com

‘The Midnight Club’ Episode 7 Explained: A Deep Dive Into Anya’s Story

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Midnight Club, Season 1, Episode 7, “Anya.”]. Netflix‘s The Midnight Club is filled with stories told around the group’s routine meet-up spot, but they’re coming to life for cynical cancer patient Anya (Ruth Codd) in the aptly titled seventh installment, “Anya.”
