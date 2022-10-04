ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Mets look to stop 3-game skid, play the Nationals

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Washington Nationals (55-104, fifth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (98-61, second in the NL East)

New York; Tuesday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Cory Abbott (0-4, 5.11 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 39 strikeouts); Mets: Carlos Carrasco (15-7, 3.95 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 149 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -273, Nationals +223; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets enter a matchup with the Washington Nationals after losing three games in a row.

New York is 98-61 overall and 51-27 in home games. The Mets are eighth in the NL with 164 total home runs, averaging one per game.

Washington has a 55-104 record overall and a 29-49 record on the road. The Nationals have a 38-20 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Tuesday’s game is the 17th meeting between these teams this season. The Mets are ahead 11-5 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeff McNeil has a .326 batting average to rank 10th on the Mets, and has 38 doubles, a triple and eight home runs. Francisco Lindor is 13-for-42 with a home run and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Luke Voit leads Washington with 22 home runs while slugging .410. Joey Meneses is 12-for-37 with three home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 4-6, .256 batting average, 5.34 ERA, outscored by two runs

Nationals: 3-7, .221 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Darin Ruf: 10-Day IL (neck), Tommy Hunter: 15-Day IL (back), Mychal Givens: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Bryce Montes de Oca: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Starling Marte: 10-Day IL (hand), Brett Baty: 10-Day IL (thumb), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Nelson Cruz: day-to-day (eyes), Keibert Ruiz: 10-Day IL (groin), Yadiel Hernandez: 60-Day IL (calf), Victor Arano: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 15-Day IL (shoulder), MacKenzie Gore: 15-Day IL (elbow), Evan Lee: 60-Day IL (flexor), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Tetreault: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (forearm), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

