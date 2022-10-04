ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Rangers bring 6-game losing streak into matchup with the Yankees

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

New York Yankees (98-61, first in the AL East) vs. Texas Rangers (66-93, fourth in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Tuesday, 2:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jameson Taillon (14-5, 3.83 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 146 strikeouts); Rangers: Jon Gray (7-7, 3.86 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 131 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -114, Yankees -105; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers aim to break their six-game losing streak when they play the New York Yankees.

Texas has a 66-93 record overall and a 32-46 record in home games. The Rangers have the 10th-ranked team batting average in the AL at .238.

New York has gone 41-37 in road games and 98-61 overall. The Yankees have a 67-10 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Tuesday’s game is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The Yankees have a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Semien has 31 doubles, five triples and 26 home runs for the Rangers. Nate Lowe is 8-for-39 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Aaron Judge has 28 doubles and 61 home runs for the Yankees. Oswaldo Cabrera is 10-for-33 with two doubles, two home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 1-9, .182 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Yankees: 7-3, .249 batting average, 2.28 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Cole Ragans: 15-Day IL (calf), Brett Martin: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dane Dunning: 15-Day IL (hip), Nick Solak: 60-Day IL (foot), Brad Miller: 60-Day IL (hip), Josh Sborz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mitch Garver: 60-Day IL (forearm), Eli White: 60-Day IL (wrist)

Yankees: Ron Marinaccio: 15-Day IL (shin), Gleyber Torres: day-to-day (illness), Matt Carpenter: 60-Day IL (foot), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Wandy Peralta: 15-Day IL (back), Frankie Montas: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Benintendi: 10-Day IL (wrist), Michael King: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Sports
Tigers make changes on coaching staff after 96-loss season

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said hitting coach Scott Coolbaugh and quality control coach Josh Paul won’t be back with the team next season. Hinch announced a series of staff changes Friday, two days after Detroit closed a disappointing season with a 66-96 record that extended the franchise’s postseason drought to eight years. Hinch also said hitting coach Mike Hessman and third base coach Ramon Santiago have been offered jobs in the minor leagues. Alfredo Amezaga will return as the team’s first base coach after joining the Tigers’ coaching staff late in the season and Gary Jones, who coached first base in 2022, will move to third base or to assist the team defensively.
DETROIT, MI
