MMAmania.com
Knockout! Watch 49ers mascot step to Nate Diaz, get floored with a single punch
Pour one out for Sourdough Sam. The San Francisco 49ers mascot was laid out by former UFC welterweight Nate Diaz, who clobbered Clementine’s successor with a single blow. Diaz also walked away with Sam’s championship title, which is far more glamorous than Jorge Masvidal’s “BMF” belt.
mmanews.com
Photo: Rose Namajunas Makes Modeling Return For Victoria’s Secret
Former UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas has done some modeling for beauty retailer Victoria’s Secret during her ongoing UFC hiatus. Namajunas hasn’t fought since a split decision loss to Carla Esparza at UFC 274 back in May. She lost her strawweight title after re-gaining the belt and then defending it in a rematch against Zhang Weili at UFC 268.
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Daniel Cormier: Justin Gaethje’s Conor McGregor steroid claims are ‘very serious’ accusations
Daniel Cormier believes Justin Gaethje may know something no one else does. Speaking with MMA Fighting earlier this week, Gaethje spoke about Conor McGregor’s absence from the USADA testing pool in all of 2022. “The Highlight” noted how the omission sounds like “he’s off taking steroids.”
Watch Conor McGregor stop sparring partner with brutal left hand after revealing he’ll move UP in weight for UFC return
CONOR McGREGOR has been upping the intensity of his UFC comeback preparations. McGregor, 34, is expected to return to the octagon soon after recovering from a horrific leg break he suffered last year during a trilogy clash with Dustin Poirier. The Notorious is still not 100 per cent but has...
wrestlinginc.com
Mark Henry Comments On Relationship With Saraya
Since debuting in AEW several weeks ago, Saraya has made an immediate impact on the conversation surrounding women's wrestling. Speaking to Brandon Robinson of Bovada, AEW coach and backstage interviewer Mark Henry spoke about his personal relationship with Saraya as well as his expectations for how she'll be able to help the company as a whole.
MMA Fighting
Jake Paul expects bigger fights after Anderson Silva but still down to face KSI if he wants to ‘volunteer for his own death’
Jake Paul has designs on eventually becoming a champion in boxing but he’s never going to turn down the opportunity to make a huge payday. As he prepares to face former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva on Oct. 29, the former YouTuber turned combat sports superstar understands that his level of competition should only get tougher assuming he’s able to stay undefeated following his next fight. For the first time in his young career, Paul is actually a slight underdog to Silva, who defeated multi-time boxing champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in his return to boxing in 2021.
mmanews.com
Uncle Of Ex-WWE Star Paige Dies During Charity Boxing Match
The uncle of former WWE star Saraya “Paige” Bevis has passed away during a charity boxing match in the United Kingdom. On Sunday, October 2, medics were called to the World Association of Wrestling (WAW) Performance Centre in Norfolk, owned by Ricky Knight — whose family, including daughter Saraya, were the subjects of the 2019 film “Fighting with My Family.”
worldboxingnews.net
Deontay Wilder ‘long count’ KO in Tyson Fury III reopens wounds
Deontay Wilder can claim a victory over Tyson Fury in the fourth round of the third fight of their epic trilogy. That’s according to some fans of the Alabama Slammer who aired their videos on YouTube channels. Some believe Wilder would have beaten Fury via knockout in the fourth...
stillrealtous.com
AEW Star Reportedly Trying To Get Fired
For days now fans have been talking about Sammy Guevara and Andrade El Idolo trading shots on social media, and it was reported that Andrade was sent home following a backstage altercation with Sammy at this week’s TV tapings on Wednesday night. Dave Meltzer recently addressed the situation on...
stillrealtous.com
Former World Champion Reportedly Joining AEW
You never know who might show up on AEW Dynamite, and last week Bandido was brought in for a main event match against the one and only Chris Jericho. Fightful Select reports that Bandido has agreed to terms with All Elite Wrestling. It’s not confirmed that the former Ring of Honor World Champion has signed, but he has agreed to the terms of the deal that AEW offered him.
mmanews.com
Shavkat Rakhmonov Has Had His Recent Callout Accepted
A long-time callout target of UFC welterweight Shavkat Rakhmonov is seriously entertaining the idea of fighting him in the Octagon. Rakhmonov has had a hard time getting a fight booked following his impressive submission win over Neil Magny back in June. He’s won 16 straight fights to begin his professional career and is 4-0 since signing with the UFC.
Watch MMA star KO rival with insane head kick just FIVE SECONDS into fight as opponent is left needing medical attention
MMA star Lukasz Klos knocked opponent Pawel Podkanski out with an incredible head kick just FIVE SECONDS into their bout. The amateur pair met at Carpathian Warriors 10 in Poland at the weekend. Klos went into the MMA bout without a win on his resume, but quickly ended that run...
mmanews.com
O’Malley Details Why He’s Excited For UFC 280 Press Conference
As well as the fight itself, UFC bantamweight Sean O’Malley is looking forward to staring across from upcoming opponent Petr Yan during fight week. Later this month, the MMA leader will head back to Abu Dhabi for a truly blockbuster pay-per-view event. As well as the lightweight and bantamweight titles being on the line at the top of the card, a number of intriguing matchups will take place below, one of which sees a former champion collide with one of the promotion’s fastest-rising stars.
mmanews.com
Frankie Edgar’s Next UFC Fight Details Revealed
Former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar has his next, and potentially last, UFC fight booked for later this year in New York City. ESPN’s Brett Okamoto was the first to report the news of Edgar’s return to the Octagon for UFC 281 on Nov. 12. Edgar will face...
mmanews.com
Cejudo: Jon Jones Would Literally Kill Adesanya If It Were Legal
Henry Cejudo feels former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones would end Israel Adesanya‘s life if he had the chance to do so. Cejudo and Jones are now teammates at Fight Ready in Arizona after Jones left Jackson-Wink following his latest legal troubles. He continues to work his way back to the Octagon after nearly three years away from competition.
mmanews.com
Bobby Green’s USADA Suspension Length Revealed
Bobby Green has had his length of suspension for his recent USADA drug-test failure revealed. Green has been a mainstay on the UFC‘s roster since 2013 and having faced the best that the sport has to offer in it’s always deep 155lb division. A few of his notable past opponents include Dustin Poirier, Edson Barbosa, and most recently a bout with Islam Makhachev, and while he may not always win these fights, he is never someone to take lightly.
mmanews.com
Two Ex-UFC Fighters Suspended After Enormous Weight Gain
Two fighters from the Bellator 286 fight card will need to move up in weight going forward. Last weekend Bellator held an event in Long Beach, California. The event was headlined by a featherweight title fight between Patrício Pitbull and Ádám Borics. The fight card was a good mix of all different weight classes and rankings of fighters. Two fighters, however, were flagged due to their excessive weight gain from weigh-ins to fight night.
MMA Fighting
Jose Aldo says ‘boxing is a possibility’ but rules out fighting MMA again: ‘I remain under contract’ with UFC
Jose Aldo leaves the door open for a future return to competition as a boxer, but coming back to mixed martial arts is not a possibility. Aldo had one bout left in his deal with the UFC when he announced his retirement from MMA in September, but secured a deal that would allow him to make the jump to boxing. Howerver, Aldo revealed in an interview with Globo Esporte that he remains tied to the UFC in a way that prohibits signing with other MMA promotions.
MMAmania.com
World’s Strongest Man just booked ‘the most expensive fight in European MMA history’
Former KSW middleweight and light heavyweight champion Mamed Khalidov (35-8-2) is booked to compete against five-time world’s strongest man Mariusz Pudzianowski (17-7) in what’s being billed as “the biggest fight in KSW history” as well as “the most expensive fight in European MMA history.”. XTB...
