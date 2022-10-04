ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photo: Rose Namajunas Makes Modeling Return For Victoria’s Secret

Former UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas has done some modeling for beauty retailer Victoria’s Secret during her ongoing UFC hiatus. Namajunas hasn’t fought since a split decision loss to Carla Esparza at UFC 274 back in May. She lost her strawweight title after re-gaining the belt and then defending it in a rematch against Zhang Weili at UFC 268.
Mark Henry Comments On Relationship With Saraya

Since debuting in AEW several weeks ago, Saraya has made an immediate impact on the conversation surrounding women's wrestling. Speaking to Brandon Robinson of Bovada, AEW coach and backstage interviewer Mark Henry spoke about his personal relationship with Saraya as well as his expectations for how she'll be able to help the company as a whole.
Jake Paul expects bigger fights after Anderson Silva but still down to face KSI if he wants to ‘volunteer for his own death’

Jake Paul has designs on eventually becoming a champion in boxing but he’s never going to turn down the opportunity to make a huge payday. As he prepares to face former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva on Oct. 29, the former YouTuber turned combat sports superstar understands that his level of competition should only get tougher assuming he’s able to stay undefeated following his next fight. For the first time in his young career, Paul is actually a slight underdog to Silva, who defeated multi-time boxing champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in his return to boxing in 2021.
Uncle Of Ex-WWE Star Paige Dies During Charity Boxing Match

The uncle of former WWE star Saraya “Paige” Bevis has passed away during a charity boxing match in the United Kingdom. On Sunday, October 2, medics were called to the World Association of Wrestling (WAW) Performance Centre in Norfolk, owned by Ricky Knight — whose family, including daughter Saraya, were the subjects of the 2019 film “Fighting with My Family.”
Deontay Wilder ‘long count’ KO in Tyson Fury III reopens wounds

Deontay Wilder can claim a victory over Tyson Fury in the fourth round of the third fight of their epic trilogy. That’s according to some fans of the Alabama Slammer who aired their videos on YouTube channels. Some believe Wilder would have beaten Fury via knockout in the fourth...
AEW Star Reportedly Trying To Get Fired

For days now fans have been talking about Sammy Guevara and Andrade El Idolo trading shots on social media, and it was reported that Andrade was sent home following a backstage altercation with Sammy at this week’s TV tapings on Wednesday night. Dave Meltzer recently addressed the situation on...
Former World Champion Reportedly Joining AEW

You never know who might show up on AEW Dynamite, and last week Bandido was brought in for a main event match against the one and only Chris Jericho. Fightful Select reports that Bandido has agreed to terms with All Elite Wrestling. It’s not confirmed that the former Ring of Honor World Champion has signed, but he has agreed to the terms of the deal that AEW offered him.
Shavkat Rakhmonov Has Had His Recent Callout Accepted

A long-time callout target of UFC welterweight Shavkat Rakhmonov is seriously entertaining the idea of fighting him in the Octagon. Rakhmonov has had a hard time getting a fight booked following his impressive submission win over Neil Magny back in June. He’s won 16 straight fights to begin his professional career and is 4-0 since signing with the UFC.
O’Malley Details Why He’s Excited For UFC 280 Press Conference

As well as the fight itself, UFC bantamweight Sean O’Malley is looking forward to staring across from upcoming opponent Petr Yan during fight week. Later this month, the MMA leader will head back to Abu Dhabi for a truly blockbuster pay-per-view event. As well as the lightweight and bantamweight titles being on the line at the top of the card, a number of intriguing matchups will take place below, one of which sees a former champion collide with one of the promotion’s fastest-rising stars.
Frankie Edgar’s Next UFC Fight Details Revealed

Former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar has his next, and potentially last, UFC fight booked for later this year in New York City. ESPN’s Brett Okamoto was the first to report the news of Edgar’s return to the Octagon for UFC 281 on Nov. 12. Edgar will face...
Cejudo: Jon Jones Would Literally Kill Adesanya If It Were Legal

Henry Cejudo feels former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones would end Israel Adesanya‘s life if he had the chance to do so. Cejudo and Jones are now teammates at Fight Ready in Arizona after Jones left Jackson-Wink following his latest legal troubles. He continues to work his way back to the Octagon after nearly three years away from competition.
Bobby Green’s USADA Suspension Length Revealed

Bobby Green has had his length of suspension for his recent USADA drug-test failure revealed. Green has been a mainstay on the UFC‘s roster since 2013 and having faced the best that the sport has to offer in it’s always deep 155lb division. A few of his notable past opponents include Dustin Poirier, Edson Barbosa, and most recently a bout with Islam Makhachev, and while he may not always win these fights, he is never someone to take lightly.
Two Ex-UFC Fighters Suspended After Enormous Weight Gain

Two fighters from the Bellator 286 fight card will need to move up in weight going forward. Last weekend Bellator held an event in Long Beach, California. The event was headlined by a featherweight title fight between Patrício Pitbull and Ádám Borics. The fight card was a good mix of all different weight classes and rankings of fighters. Two fighters, however, were flagged due to their excessive weight gain from weigh-ins to fight night.
Jose Aldo says ‘boxing is a possibility’ but rules out fighting MMA again: ‘I remain under contract’ with UFC

Jose Aldo leaves the door open for a future return to competition as a boxer, but coming back to mixed martial arts is not a possibility. Aldo had one bout left in his deal with the UFC when he announced his retirement from MMA in September, but secured a deal that would allow him to make the jump to boxing. Howerver, Aldo revealed in an interview with Globo Esporte that he remains tied to the UFC in a way that prohibits signing with other MMA promotions.
