A Chicago White Sox outfielder just set a price record for Weston, a city in South Florida. Records show Luis Robert Moiran bought the waterfront mansion at 3030 Meadow Lane via a land trust for $12.3 million. Moiran, who is professionally known as Luis Robert, made his Major League Baseball debut with the Chicago White Sox as an outfielder in 2020. The Cuban-born 25-year-old signed a six-year, $50 million contract with the team that year, according to published reports. His finished the season with a batting average of 0.284.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO