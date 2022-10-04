Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
therealdeal.com
South Loop Hotel hit with foreclosure over $7M loan
As hotel owners across Chicago face approaching deadlines to pay off pandemic-induced loans, one is unlikely to escape foreclosure. The 231-room South Loop hotel at 11 West 26th Street was hit with a complaint filed Sept. 30 in Illinois federal court alleging nonpayment on a $6.8 million commercial mortgage-backed securities loan initially issued in 2013. It’s set to mature in 2028, public records show.
therealdeal.com
Condor Partners gets permits for Old Town hotel project
A new hotel is coming to Old Town. Condor Partners secured approval for the long-awaited hotel development at 1528 North Wells Street in September 2020, Urbanize Chicago reported. Now the developers were granted a foundation permit for the project. With the foundation permits, the North Wells Street hotel’s general contractor,...
therealdeal.com
John Murphy shopping landmark East Loop hotel
Murphy Development Group is testing the market for lodging assets in Chicago as other sellers have made concessions amid the hotel sector’s pandemic-induced slump. The firm, led by CEO John Murphy, is looking to cash in on its 143-room Hampton Inn property, having hired Berkadia Hotels & Hospitality to sell the downtown asset, Crain’s reported. It was transformed into the hotel from the historic Chicago Motor Club at 68 East Wacker Place.
therealdeal.com
Chicago’s long road to commercial real estate recovery
Mayor Lori Lightfoot put some political muscle behind Chicago’s return-to-office campaign as she posed for selfies with Accenture employees last month at the consulting firm’s new 264,000-square-foot office in Chicago’s West Loop. “I don’t know if we’ve arrived at what our new normal is, but the fact...
therealdeal.com
Chicago’s CRG hires Duke acquisitions team on heels of Prologis buyout
The former Duke Realty acquisitions team found a Chicago-based landing spot after the industrial real estate firm’s massive buyout by San Francisco-based Prologis, the world’s largest industrial landlord. The three-member acquisitions group of Mark Crawford, Joe Hawkins and Isaac Lau was hired by development firm CRG after Prologis’...
therealdeal.com
Englewood Connect mixed-use development underway
Ground has broken on an eco-friendly food hub and community gathering space in Englewood. Chicago officials and community leaders attended a groundbreaking ceremony for the $14 million Englewood Connect development that will replace the vacant 93-year-old Engine Co. 84 firehouse, Block Club Chicago reported. McLaurin Development Partners is developing the...
therealdeal.com
Chicago White Sox outfielder pays record $12M for Florida mansion
A Chicago White Sox outfielder just set a price record for Weston, a city in South Florida. Records show Luis Robert Moiran bought the waterfront mansion at 3030 Meadow Lane via a land trust for $12.3 million. Moiran, who is professionally known as Luis Robert, made his Major League Baseball debut with the Chicago White Sox as an outfielder in 2020. The Cuban-born 25-year-old signed a six-year, $50 million contract with the team that year, according to published reports. His finished the season with a batting average of 0.284.
