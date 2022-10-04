Read full article on original website
All Whatcom County beaches closed to shellfish harvesting
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – All Whatcom County beaches are now closed to recreational shellfish harvesting. The county health department says unsafe levels of paralytic shellfish poisoning biotoxin have been found in samples from north county beaches. Beaches in south Whatcom County had already been closed to shellfish gathering because of...
Blaine Police attribute recent pet attacks to wildlife
BLAINE, Wash. – Blaine Police now say recent attacks on cats in the city appear to be the work of wildlife or other animals. The Police Department says they have received two reports. One was confirmed to be a coyote attack that was witnessed and the other involved a...
Gas prices in Whatcom County nearing record territory again
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Gas prices continue to inch back toward record territory. Triple A reports we are paying an average of $5.41 per gallon in Bellingham on Wednesday, October 5th. That is up about 34 cents from last week and almost a dollar more than we were paying a...
Motorcycle thief leads State Patrol on wild chase near Ferndale
FERNDALE, Wash. – An attempted motorcycle thief had his ambitions cut short after the bike he was stealing ran out of gas. Washington State Patrol troopers saw the thief speeding on I-5 NB in Ferndale last Friday evening, September 30th, according to court documents. At one point, troopers clocked...
Ferndale man killed in hit and run on I-5
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A Ferndale man is dead following hit and run crash on I-5. The Washington State Patrol said that the man, who was riding a motorcycle, was hit by a car on I-5 northbound near Lakeway Drive just after 9 p.m. Thursday, October 6th. The rider was...
DNR names Whatcom County peak after Anacortes man
A state board has formally approved a name for a previously nameless mountain in Whatcom County. The state Board of Natural Resources announced the naming of Kloke Peak, which can be seen from Highway 9 in Acme. The peak was named after Dallas Kloke, the first person who successfully summitted...
Whatcom County chiropractor facing COVID violation charges
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A Whatcom County chiropractor has been charged for not enforcing COVID-19 policies at his office. The Washington State Health Department announced the unprofessional conduct charges against Michael Motel in a press release on Wednesday, October 5th. A health inspector visited Ascend Chiropractic last September after receiving...
Coast Guard rescues three people, dog from sinking vessel in San Juans
SAN JUAN ISLANDS, Wash. – A Coast Guard crew from Bellingham responded to reports of a boat taking on water near Sucia Island on Tuesday, October 4th. They rescued three people and a dog from the 57-foot boat that was sinking after hitting rocks in Echo Bay. The crew...
Woman injured after man celebrates release from jail with dangerous joy ride
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. – Just days after being released from jail, a man is back behind bars after going on a joyride through Whatcom County. Court documents state that police were called to the scene of a hit and run crash on Birch Bay Road Saturday evening. The crash...
Woman charged after threatening to bite employee’s nose in downtown Bellingham
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A woman faces robbery and other charges after a store clerk says she tried to bite her nose while stealing a bag of Chex Mix. A police report shows the clerk at JJ’s In & Out Convenience Store in downtown Bellingham says the suspect entered the store on Monday, October 3rd, and grabbed the snack.
Fans mourn the passing of country music legend Loretta Lynn
HURRICANE MILLS, TN. – You’ve no doubt heard of the death of Country Music legend Loretta Lynn on Tuesday, October 4th. You may not know that she lived in Whatcom County and discovered her talent here before going big-time. Lynn and her husband lived in Custer during the...
Man arrested after standoff at Ferndale motel
FERNDALE, Wash. – A man is in custody following a standoff at a motel in Ferndale on Tuesday, October 4th. The incident began just after 4 a.m. when a Ferndale Police officer pulled a vehicle over for making an illegal turn, having no plates and an unreadable temporary tag.
