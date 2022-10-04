Read full article on original website
Whatcom County chiropractor facing COVID violation charges
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A Whatcom County chiropractor has been charged for not enforcing COVID-19 policies at his office. The Washington State Health Department announced the unprofessional conduct charges against Michael Motel in a press release on Wednesday, October 5th. A health inspector visited Ascend Chiropractic last September after receiving...
Woman injured after man celebrates release from jail with dangerous joy ride
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. – Just days after being released from jail, a man is back behind bars after going on a joyride through Whatcom County. Court documents state that police were called to the scene of a hit and run crash on Birch Bay Road Saturday evening. The crash...
Woman charged after threatening to bite employee’s nose in downtown Bellingham
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A woman faces robbery and other charges after a store clerk says she tried to bite her nose while stealing a bag of Chex Mix. A police report shows the clerk at JJ’s In & Out Convenience Store in downtown Bellingham says the suspect entered the store on Monday, October 3rd, and grabbed the snack.
Gas prices in Whatcom County nearing record territory again
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Gas prices continue to inch back toward record territory. Triple A reports we are paying an average of $5.41 per gallon in Bellingham on Wednesday, October 5th. That is up about 34 cents from last week and almost a dollar more than we were paying a...
Millions coming to Whatcom County to fight opioid crisis
OLYMPIA, Wash. – Washington state will soon be receiving a hefty chunk of change to combat the opioid crisis and Whatcom County will get some of the money. Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced that three opioid makers will pay the state $518 million to settle a lawsuit he filed in 2021.
Man sentenced for murder of WWU student
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The man convicted of murdering a Western Washington University student in 2019 will spend the rest of his life in prison. 24-year-old Rigoberto Galvan was sentenced on Monday, October 3rd, in Whatcom Superior Court to life in prison without parole. On September 15th, Galvan was found...
Lynden company hosting 11th annual Turkey Drive
LYNDEN, Wash. – Thanksgiving is on the horizon and that means it is turkey drive time. Lynden’s Brown and Brown is hosting its 11th annual Turkey Drive now through November 11th to help Whatcom County families this holiday season. Brown and Brown will match contributions of $20 for...
KAFE Kritter: Thor, the mighty bulldog!
Meet Thor, an awesome five-year-old bulldog looking for his forever home. See his in-studio video below and check out his WHS adoption page here!. KAFE Kritters is supported by Animal Emergency Care, open when your regular veterinary is closed. The Whatcom Humane Society is the oldest non-profit animal welfare organization...
Fans mourn the passing of country music legend Loretta Lynn
HURRICANE MILLS, TN. – You’ve no doubt heard of the death of Country Music legend Loretta Lynn on Tuesday, October 4th. You may not know that she lived in Whatcom County and discovered her talent here before going big-time. Lynn and her husband lived in Custer during the...
