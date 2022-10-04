ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skykomish, WA

Whatcom County chiropractor facing COVID violation charges

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A Whatcom County chiropractor has been charged for not enforcing COVID-19 policies at his office. The Washington State Health Department announced the unprofessional conduct charges against Michael Motel in a press release on Wednesday, October 5th. A health inspector visited Ascend Chiropractic last September after receiving...
BELLINGHAM, WA
Gas prices in Whatcom County nearing record territory again

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Gas prices continue to inch back toward record territory. Triple A reports we are paying an average of $5.41 per gallon in Bellingham on Wednesday, October 5th. That is up about 34 cents from last week and almost a dollar more than we were paying a...
BELLINGHAM, WA
Millions coming to Whatcom County to fight opioid crisis

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Washington state will soon be receiving a hefty chunk of change to combat the opioid crisis and Whatcom County will get some of the money. Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced that three opioid makers will pay the state $518 million to settle a lawsuit he filed in 2021.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
Man sentenced for murder of WWU student

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The man convicted of murdering a Western Washington University student in 2019 will spend the rest of his life in prison. 24-year-old Rigoberto Galvan was sentenced on Monday, October 3rd, in Whatcom Superior Court to life in prison without parole. On September 15th, Galvan was found...
BELLINGHAM, WA
Lynden company hosting 11th annual Turkey Drive

LYNDEN, Wash. – Thanksgiving is on the horizon and that means it is turkey drive time. Lynden’s Brown and Brown is hosting its 11th annual Turkey Drive now through November 11th to help Whatcom County families this holiday season. Brown and Brown will match contributions of $20 for...
LYNDEN, WA
KAFE Kritter: Thor, the mighty bulldog!

Meet Thor, an awesome five-year-old bulldog looking for his forever home. See his in-studio video below and check out his WHS adoption page here!. KAFE Kritters is supported by Animal Emergency Care, open when your regular veterinary is closed. The Whatcom Humane Society is the oldest non-profit animal welfare organization...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
Fans mourn the passing of country music legend Loretta Lynn

HURRICANE MILLS, TN. – You’ve no doubt heard of the death of Country Music legend Loretta Lynn on Tuesday, October 4th. You may not know that she lived in Whatcom County and discovered her talent here before going big-time. Lynn and her husband lived in Custer during the...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA

