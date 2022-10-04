ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Vols' fall baseball preview: Chase Dollander

By Ken Lay
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L3XJn_0iLrgHR200

Tennessee has opened fall practices at Lindsey Nelson Stadium under sixth-year head coach Tony Vitello.

The Vols will play two fall exhibition games.

Tennessee will host Wake Forest Oct. 7. First pitch is slated for 1 p.m. EDT at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

The Vols will play Memphis Nov. 6 in Jackson, Tennessee (2 p.m. EDT).

Chase Dollander returns to Tennessee in 2023.

A rising junior right-handed pitcher, Dollander (10-0) appeared in 16 games and made 14 starts for the Vols in 2022.

He posted a 2.39 ERA, .80 WHIP and recorded 108 strikeouts.

Dollander pitched 79.0 innings and surrender 50 hits, 25 runs, 21 earned runs and 13 walks in 2022.

He was the 2022 SEC Pitcher of the Year and was named an All-America standout by multiple outlets. Dollander was a first-team All-SEC performer and a member of the SEC’s All-Tournament.

Comments / 0

Related
andthevalleyshook.com

Playing Dirty: Tennessee

LSU is all the way into SEC play now with a Saturday morning matchup against an undefeated, top ten-ranked Tennessee Volunteers team. Since they aren’t an annual opponent, we LSU fans have a lot to learn about one of the conference’s most dramatic teams. Nick Carner of Rocky...
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Tennessee State
Knoxville, TN
College Sports
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Memphis, TN
City
Jackson, TN
Knoxville, TN
Sports
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee

If you live in Tennessee and you are looking for new restaurants to try, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

The Smokies season may be over but Smoky Stadium is just getting started

KODAK, Tenn. (WATE) – Although the Tennessee Smokies 2022 season is over, Smokies Stadium is available to host one-of-a-kind events all year long. Whether you are hosting a corporate Christmas party or celebrating a birthday there are few places that can offer the unique experiences that can be found at Smokies Stadium. With a full menu and bar facilities available, there is no party too big for the Smokies to handle.
KODAK, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Vitello
Person
Lindsey Nelson
wvlt.tv

Friends remember Clinton High grad killed in Turks and Caicos

All around his man cave are scenes of favorite football teams and memories of being an SEC football official. It's John Wright's favorite game but the season that never ends is about family and mentoring to young adults in the game of life. Houston County prosecutor faces ethics charges. Updated:...
CLINTON, TN
WATE

Black substance found at Sevierville Mexican grill

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Mexican restaurant in Sevierville earned the lowest score in the most recent round of health inspections with nearly half a dozen risk factor violations checked off in the report. The grade is a 72 at La Catra-Chada Mexican and Latino Grill, at 737 Dolly Parton Parkway in Sevierville. Catrachada Mexican […]
SEVIERVILLE, TN
WATE

Victim named in fatal wreck involving TN lawmaker

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A 42-year-old Tennessee man who was killed in an accident involving a state lawmaker in Hardeman County has been officially identified in a report. Marcus Cheairs, of Grand Junction, was killed Wednesday evening in a crash in the 2900 block of Highway 18 South in Hardeman County, the Tennessee Highway Patrol […]
HARDEMAN COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Baseball#Vols#Wake Forest#Sec
WBIR

Egg manufacturing operation coming to Morristown

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — In a release by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development, it was announced that the first manufacturing operation will be established in Morristown, Tennessee. Handsome Brook Farms, one of the nation’s top producers of organic, pasture-raised eggs, will invest $30.8 million through HBF Development...
MORRISTOWN, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Wake Forest University
wvlt.tv

Knoxville man with over 100 previous charges arrested

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man with over 100 previous charges and 21 children was arrested by Knoxville Police Department officers three times in the last month, according to records obtained by WVLT News. Desmond Hatchett, 43, of Knoxville, was arrested on Oct. 2 after he was spotted on...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Taste of Turkey Creek brings you BBQ, Bourbon, and Bacon

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Pinnacle at Turkey Creek will host Taste of Turkey Creek a celebration of local flavors that will go to benefit the Pat Summit Foundation. If you want to experience the great flavors to be found in Turkey Creek than Pinnacle has just the event for you. October 8th from 6 until 9pm you can enjoy Taste of Turkey Creek which will include almost two dozen local eateries for you to try for yourself.
KNOXVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

158K+
Followers
210K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy