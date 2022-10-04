ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
appraisalbuzz.com

Purchase Mortgage Apps Fall 37% YoY

Mortgage rates continue to trend upward, with more buyers retreating from the marketplace, as the MBA reported a 14.2% weekly decline in overall app volume. The post Purchase Mortgage Apps Fall 37% YoY appeared first on theMReport.com.
