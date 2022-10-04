Something tells me this isn't the first time she's pulled a prank on him. There are some people in your life that play entirely too much. Every time you turn around they're trying to play a prank on you or laughing about a prank they played on someone else. But for one woman, her attempt to prank her dog didn't go as planned because Fido was simply tired of her antics. At least, his response to her latest prank would have you believe that the canine has had enough because as his owner pretends to choke and falls to the floor, the dog picks up a knife after seemingly checking on her.

