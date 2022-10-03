ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, ME

wiscassetnewspaper.com

Speedway crashes can now cost town money; owners, town to talk

When Wiscasset Speedway needs someone taken to a hospital, that can tie up a Wiscasset ambulance about four hours and cost the town $800 for any mutual aid, Emergency Medical Services Director Erin Bean told selectmen Oct. 4. In the meeting at the town office and on Zoom and YouTube,...
WISCASSET, ME
92 Moose

Hero’s House of Pizza Closes Brick & Mortar Location To Hit The Road

Hero's House of Pizza in Skowhegan is closing. However, they will be hitting the road in their "Hero's on Wheels" food truck!. I was able to talk to them and they told me that they will be operating in Oakland, Maine. They have set up a prep trailer at their house to continue the operations, because they're awesome. They're dedication to their patrons is commendable!
SKOWHEGAN, ME
State
Maine State
City
Augusta, ME
92 Moose

Central Maine’s Iconic Roller Drome in Auburn is For Sale

This just in folks! A massive update for a local business in the heart of the twin cities is travelling through online and fast!. I was scrolling through a popular group on Facebook called, Lewiston Rocks and noticed something certainly surprising. Someone had asked if their were any businesses for...
AUBURN, ME
94.9 HOM

Despite Near-Tragedy, Weekend Maine Motorcycle Ride Was an Unreal Experience

It could've been bad. It could've been so bad. Thankfully, it wasn't. More on that later. This past Saturday was not only my first-ever Bikers for Boobies -- an annual motorcycle ride to raise money for Maine Cancer Foundation and help our local neighbors and family members in their cancer battle -- but also my first-ever motorcycle ride in general. And while I wasn't on a bike, I was still part of the massive motorcade, following behind the bikes in my truck along with a couple other trucks and SUVs.
NewsBreak
KFC
94.3 WCYY

There’s a Headless Ghost That Haunts This Beautiful Lake in Maine

The small town of Bucksport, Maine, is home to lots of incredible stories, whether they're about the Abenaki tribe of Native Americans, how Colonel Jonathan Buck founded the town, or even when the town went Hollywood in an ABC drama called Dark Shadows. But Bucksport also has its fair share of ghost stories, including the chilling tale that something, or someone, keeps haunting Silver Lake.
BUCKSPORT, ME
wabi.tv

323 newly recorded COVID cases, 10 additional deaths

Maine (WABI) - There are 323 new cases of coronavirus, according to the latest data released by the Maine CDC. There are also 10 additional COVID related deaths. Five residents come from Cumberland County. The othe five are residents each from Kennebec, Aroostook, Oxford, Somerset and Knox counties. All 10...
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

One Of The Best Grocery Stores In America Is In Augusta, Maine

We are fortunate to have several really outstanding grocery store chains in Maine. Of course, we have some excellent locally owned grocery stores that do a phenomenal job super serving their communities, but when it comes to chains both Shaw’s and Hannaford stores are really standouts. And, they keep getting better all of the time.
AUGUSTA, ME
92 Moose

New All “Suite” Hotel Could Be Coming To Waterville

An undeveloped plot of land on Armory Road in Waterville could soon become a new extended stay suites motel. According to the KJ, a company called Retlew Investment LLC is scheduled to ask the board for an informal preapplication review for the construction of a new hotel. Retlew Investments owns a plot of land at 21 Industrial Park Road. Retlew Investments, along with Caprilite LLC, which owns 75 Armory Road, plant to request revisions to a previously approved subdivision. These changes would allow for the creation of a 2 acre lot where the hotel could be built.
WATERVILLE, ME
92 Moose

92 Moose

Augusta, ME
92 Moose plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Augusta/Waterville, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

