Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in Maine this weekKristen WaltersAugusta, ME
Neighbors Helping NeighborsThe Maine WriterAugusta, ME
Stonecipher Farm Deals With TheftThe Maine WriterBowdoinham, ME
Things to Do in Maine 9/24 and 9/25The Maine WriterMaine State
Former Governor Paul LePage Introduces His Parent's Bill of RightsThe Maine WriterMaine State
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Speedway crashes can now cost town money; owners, town to talk
When Wiscasset Speedway needs someone taken to a hospital, that can tie up a Wiscasset ambulance about four hours and cost the town $800 for any mutual aid, Emergency Medical Services Director Erin Bean told selectmen Oct. 4. In the meeting at the town office and on Zoom and YouTube,...
Hero’s House of Pizza Closes Brick & Mortar Location To Hit The Road
Hero's House of Pizza in Skowhegan is closing. However, they will be hitting the road in their "Hero's on Wheels" food truck!. I was able to talk to them and they told me that they will be operating in Oakland, Maine. They have set up a prep trailer at their house to continue the operations, because they're awesome. They're dedication to their patrons is commendable!
The Smallest Maine State Park Is So Hidden It’s Almost Secret
One of the things that has, for decades, attracted visitors to the State of Maine are our amazing parks. In addition to the state's national park, Acadia National Park, Maine is home to about three dozen state parks. These three dozen parks all vary greatly in size, attractions they offer,...
Modern Amenities Meet Historic Exteriors in This 150 Year Old Farmingdale, Maine Home
It's likely that if you've lived in Central Maine for more than five minutes than you've probably driven past this towering property situated on Maine Avenue in Farmingdale. Currently on the market, this massive home was built in 1872 (over 150 years ago!) and was dubbed the Captain Nathaniel Stone house. And, even cooler than that, according to WikiPedia,
Waterville is Officially a Month Away From Two-Way Traffic on Front & Main Streets
It wont be long now before the people of Waterville get to live in the same lavish lap of luxury that the people of Augusta have been living in now for several years. That's right, we're talking about two-way traffic in the city's busiest district- downtown. For as long as...
wabi.tv
Men killed in Arundel plane crash remembered as construction leaders who moved Maine forward
ARUNDEL, Maine (WMTW) - The two men killed in a plane crash on Wednesday are being remembered by Maine transportation officials for their contributions in moving the state forward. Wednesday morning, 81-year-old Eldon Morrison of Yarmouth and 55-year-old Paul Koziell, of Scarborough, took off in a single-engine airplane from Presque...
Central Maine’s Iconic Roller Drome in Auburn is For Sale
This just in folks! A massive update for a local business in the heart of the twin cities is travelling through online and fast!. I was scrolling through a popular group on Facebook called, Lewiston Rocks and noticed something certainly surprising. Someone had asked if their were any businesses for...
Here’s When You Can Legally Put Studded Snow Tires on Your Vehicle in Maine
It's a day I'll never forget. The day of my driver's test to get my license. My Dad was driving with me about 20 minutes before my road test at the Oxford County Court House in South Paris. Just a quick trip around the neighborhood to go over some last-minute pointers. He used to be a driving instructor, so he knew what he was doing.
Two Maine Companies Will Begin Sending Your Loved One’s Ashes Into Outer Space
When it comes to honoring and remembering our loved ones, Mainers will go to big lengths to make sure the people they've lost are given the tribute that suits them best. Well, not one, but two Maine companies are going to begin offering services that will really help 'launch' the memory of your loved ones.
Smoke Seen For Miles After Vehicle Catches Fire At Bangor Sports Complex Wednesday
A Ford Expedition caught fire in the middle of a busy parking lot at the Union Street Athletic Complex this week, creating quite a stir. Smoke from the fire could be seen from miles away. Bangor Assistant Fire Chief, Casey Perry, said firefighters started receiving reports of the smoke and...
Two Maine Men Killed as Plane Crashes into Woods Wednesday Afternoon
A small plane went down in the woods near Route 1 in Southern Maine yesterday afternoon around 2 pm. WGME 13 is reporting that a single-engine plane went down near Portland Road and Sam's Road Wednesday. The plane crashed into the woods killing both souls on board. The pilot, 81-year-old...
Despite Near-Tragedy, Weekend Maine Motorcycle Ride Was an Unreal Experience
It could've been bad. It could've been so bad. Thankfully, it wasn't. More on that later. This past Saturday was not only my first-ever Bikers for Boobies -- an annual motorcycle ride to raise money for Maine Cancer Foundation and help our local neighbors and family members in their cancer battle -- but also my first-ever motorcycle ride in general. And while I wasn't on a bike, I was still part of the massive motorcade, following behind the bikes in my truck along with a couple other trucks and SUVs.
New Brew Pub To Open In Location Of Closed Skowhegan Restaurant
If you frequently go out to eat in Skowhegan, you may have noticed that one of the area's most loved restaurant / bars is now closed. After being in business for 12 years, Whit's End closed their doors for good on Friday. While we are always sad to see a...
There’s a Headless Ghost That Haunts This Beautiful Lake in Maine
The small town of Bucksport, Maine, is home to lots of incredible stories, whether they're about the Abenaki tribe of Native Americans, how Colonel Jonathan Buck founded the town, or even when the town went Hollywood in an ABC drama called Dark Shadows. But Bucksport also has its fair share of ghost stories, including the chilling tale that something, or someone, keeps haunting Silver Lake.
China, Maine Man Identified as Driver Who Crashed Through Winslow Home While Unconscious
In an update to a story we brought you a day ago, the driver of a Subaru Forester that left the roadway and crashed through the side of a Winslow, Maine house has been identified. Tuesday afternoon the Kennebec Journal released the information reporting that William Haiss, about 65 years...
Watch As Students at Windsor, Maine Elementary School Plant Several Fruit Trees at The School
Let's be honest, Maine students are the best in the country. Are we a bit biased? Of course!. Hey friends, Matt James here, and this is where my children go to school. Well, Evan is in 8th grade at Windsor, Gavin is in Pre-K off-site in Somerville and Dawson is too young for school still.
wabi.tv
323 newly recorded COVID cases, 10 additional deaths
Maine (WABI) - There are 323 new cases of coronavirus, according to the latest data released by the Maine CDC. There are also 10 additional COVID related deaths. Five residents come from Cumberland County. The othe five are residents each from Kennebec, Aroostook, Oxford, Somerset and Knox counties. All 10...
Vehicle Careens Off of China Road & Crashes Through a Winslow, Maine House Monday Afternoon
Following a crash on Monday afternoon, there is now a hole in the side of a Maine house where a wall used to be. Fortunately, no major injuries were reported following the incident. According to the Kennebec Journal, a small white SUV was travelling on the China Road in Winslow...
One Of The Best Grocery Stores In America Is In Augusta, Maine
We are fortunate to have several really outstanding grocery store chains in Maine. Of course, we have some excellent locally owned grocery stores that do a phenomenal job super serving their communities, but when it comes to chains both Shaw’s and Hannaford stores are really standouts. And, they keep getting better all of the time.
New All “Suite” Hotel Could Be Coming To Waterville
An undeveloped plot of land on Armory Road in Waterville could soon become a new extended stay suites motel. According to the KJ, a company called Retlew Investment LLC is scheduled to ask the board for an informal preapplication review for the construction of a new hotel. Retlew Investments owns a plot of land at 21 Industrial Park Road. Retlew Investments, along with Caprilite LLC, which owns 75 Armory Road, plant to request revisions to a previously approved subdivision. These changes would allow for the creation of a 2 acre lot where the hotel could be built.
