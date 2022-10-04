Read full article on original website
MIM to display crystal flute by same maker as flute played by Lizzo at LoC
Under the rotunda at the Library of Congress this week, multi-Grammy award winning artist Lizzo played the flute, the instrument that's been part of her identity since she was a little girl.
Oldest public library in the Americas has Catholic origins
PUEBLA, Mexico (AP) — It is, according to UNESCO, the oldest public library in the Americas, tucked away from the street front at a cultural center in the historic heart of this Mexican city. Those who enter the Palafoxiana Library for the first time — seeing the high, vaulted ceiling and gold-framed painting of the Virgin Mary — might think they’ve arrived at a chapel. Indeed, the library owes its existence to one of Puebla’s early Catholic bishops, Juan de Palafox y Mendoza, who in 1646 donated his private library of 5,000 volumes to a local religious college —...
Florida Museums Brace for Hurricane, Artist Brian Catling Dies at 74, and More: Morning Links for September 28, 2022
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines BRIAN CATLING, the multidisciplinary artist and writer of inexhaustible invention, has died at 74, ArtReview reports. Catling’s long career included installations, performances (in which he was sometimes costumed as a cyclops), egg tempera paintings, poetry, and teaching, which he termed “an essential element of my imaginative spectrum.” Catling won fame late in life for writing The Vorrh , a wildly fantastical and dark trilogy of novels whose first volume was published in 2012. “The imagination is a muscle, one that increases with exercise,” he told the Guardian in 2018. “You have to tell it, ‘That’s not good enough, you’ve got...
Slipped Disc
Peter Gelb gets renamed
It has been requested that the boss of the Metropolitan Opera is to be known henceforth as the Maria Manetti Shrem General Manager. Ms Shrem, a Florentine, made her fortune selling Gucci in the US. From her cv: ‘During the 1960s through the early 1970s, she had her own company...
howafrica.com
Rabat Jazz Fest Offers Medley Of Musical Styles
Past and present intersected at a historic fort in Rabat, where dozens of musicians regaled a live audience with their art during a jazz festival. Local artists and performers from across Europe are back on this stage after a two-year pause because of the coronavirus pandemic. Since it started in...
operawire.com
Royal School of Church Music Launches ‘Hympact’ Digital Education Platform
The Royal School of Church Music has just announced the launch of “Hympact!” a subscription-based digital resource for primary schools and churches. The platform will provide hymns and liturgical music to serve as a bridge between the hymnal programs in schools to the range of works traditionally performed in church.
getnews.info
Renowned author Norman Currey brings a nuanced peek into the evolution of aviation in “Airplane Stories and Histories”
“Airplane Stories and Histories” by aeronautical engineer Norman Currey is an incredible, inside look at the history of air flight as written by one who knows enormously. Author Norman Currey brings an impressive personalized history of aircraft development in his highly rated book, “Airplane Stories and Histories,” a perfect gift for those interested in a close look at the history of airplanes, including the tales of specific heroes in that history.
