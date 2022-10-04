ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Bernard, OH

WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries and wires down on West Chester Road in West Chester

BECKETT RIDGE, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries and wires down on West Chester Road in West Chester. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, OH
WLWT 5

Lakota elementary student honored for heroic actions to help family escape apartment fire

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A young boy is being praised for his actions to help his family escape after their apartment caught fire last month. West Chester Police and Fire departments wanted to honor Robert Ramirez for his actions on Sept. 17, when he put his home fire escape plan into action and escorted his family to safety away from the flames.
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, OH
WLWT 5

Indiana officials urge residents to beware of mosquito bites due to rare virus

INDIANAPOLIS — State public health and animal health officials are urging northern Indiana residents to protect themselves from mosquito bites. Residents are also encouraged to monitor their horses for illness in response to the detection of Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) virus activity in multiple northern Indiana counties. "EEE ('triple...
INDIANA STATE
WLWT 5

Kentucky man claims $1 million Powerball lottery ticket

LEXINGTON, Ky. — A Kentucky man has claimed his $1 million winning Powerball ticket. The Lexington man, who wants to remain anonymous, came forward with the winning ticket. The ticket was sold at Crossroads IGA on Abagail Way in Lexington on Aug. 31. The ticket matched the first five...
LEXINGTON, KY

