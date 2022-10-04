Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries and wires down on West Chester Road in West Chester
BECKETT RIDGE, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries and wires down on West Chester Road in West Chester. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Lakota elementary student honored for heroic actions to help family escape apartment fire
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A young boy is being praised for his actions to help his family escape after their apartment caught fire last month. West Chester Police and Fire departments wanted to honor Robert Ramirez for his actions on Sept. 17, when he put his home fire escape plan into action and escorted his family to safety away from the flames.
WLWT 5
School bus driver injured in West Chester crash, officers say
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — West Chester police and fire responded to a crash involving a school bus on Thursday. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The call came in around 3 p.m. of a crash involving a school bus at...
WLWT 5
Family locates tortoise that escaped from farm on Cincinnati's west side
CINCINNATI — A family was searching for their 10-year-old tortoise that escaped from their farm on Cincinnati's west side. The 10-year-old tortoise named Gunner went missing from a farm on Kleeman Road in Monfort Heights, the family said. They said he escaped when goats pushed the gate of his...
WLWT 5
'I hope he's still alive': Police give update as search continues for missing Georgia toddler
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — The search continued Thursday for a missing toddler in Georgia. Twenty-month-old Quinton Simon was last seen at his home on Buckhalter Road in Chatham County Wednesday morning. He was reported missing around three hours later. "I hope he's still alive. We don't know. We don't...
WLWT 5
Indiana officials urge residents to beware of mosquito bites due to rare virus
INDIANAPOLIS — State public health and animal health officials are urging northern Indiana residents to protect themselves from mosquito bites. Residents are also encouraged to monitor their horses for illness in response to the detection of Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) virus activity in multiple northern Indiana counties. "EEE ('triple...
WLWT 5
Kentucky AG: Boone County man indicted on human trafficking, drug charges
FRANKFORT, Ky. — A tri-state area man was indicted on human trafficking and drug charges in Kentucky. Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced that his Special Prosecutions Unit was successful in getting an indictment of Jason Marley, 51, of Boone County for human trafficking, drug possession, and forgery. According to...
WLWT 5
Kentucky man claims $1 million Powerball lottery ticket
LEXINGTON, Ky. — A Kentucky man has claimed his $1 million winning Powerball ticket. The Lexington man, who wants to remain anonymous, came forward with the winning ticket. The ticket was sold at Crossroads IGA on Abagail Way in Lexington on Aug. 31. The ticket matched the first five...
