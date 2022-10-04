Read full article on original website
DPS counselor uses yoga to calm her studentsThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
This Abandoned North Carolina Hospital is Hauntingly BeautifulTravel MavenRaleigh, NC
My first day in prison. Becoming NC Inmate # 0022635Jamel El AminRaleigh, NC
Raleigh mayoral candidates make their case at forumThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
RALT brings affordable homeownership to Wake CountyThe Triangle TribuneWake County, NC
Mike Norvell under fire by media after FSU football's second-half collapse at NC State
Norvell was questioned if he was actually the guy to bring the program back to prominence. While media members across the way acknowledge he did good work since coming from Memphis, there was plenty of meat on the bone. There were even more pitches for Jackson State head coach and former Seminoles star Deion Sanders to take over his alma mater.
Duke takes Georgia Tech to overtime in a wild battle but ends in loss on 52-yard field goal attempt
Duke's offense had been humming as they entered Week Six, but after a half of football the Blue Devils had put up just three points against Georgia Tech's offense. Riley Leonard had an uncharacteristically inaccurate passing game and numerous injuries on both sides of the ball exposed a thin roster for Mike Elko's group.
Mike Elko says guys are stepping up despite rash of injuries
The cupboard wasn't exactly bare when Mike Elko took over the Duke Football program, but they had lost 17 of their 18 previous ACC games and were roundly considered one of the least successful teams on the Power Five level. The coaching job he and his staff have done to get a team floundered in a losing atmosphere to jump out to a 1-0 record in the ACC has talk of Elko being an early favorite for conference Coach of the Year, and deservedly so. But even a COY candidate will have issues dealing with the number of injuries Duke's team had leading up to and during their 23-20 overtime loss to Georgia Tech last night.
NC State HC Dave Doeren offers final thoughts ahead of FSU
NC State football coach Dave Doeren spoke with members of the media following practice Thursday ahead of the Wolfpack's.
WATCH: UNC Basketball 'Live Action' Scrimmage Highlights
North Carolina held 'Live Action with Carolina Basketball' on Friday night in the Smith Center. The event is an annual preseason celebration of UNC basketball and signifies the unofficial beginning of the college basketball season. The 2022-23 version had a similar feel to past events. It featured a Blue/White scrimmage that gave fans a glimpse of what the 2022-23 Tar Heel will look like and what they have in the freshman and new players like Pete Nance and Beau Maye.
What we learned about Wake Forest Football in 45-10 win over Army
Wake Forest (5-1. 1-1) took care of business from start-to-finish Saturday night at Truist Field in a dominant 45-10 victory over Army (1-4). Combining a solid defensive.
'I did what I had to do': Harnett Co. woman reflects on shooting man who broke into home
Tarika McAllister used the gun she had for the first time in shooting a man who tried to steal things from her Harnett County home on Tuesday morning. Tarika McAllister used the gun she had for the first time in shooting a man who tried to steal things from her Harnett County home on Tuesday morning.
2 adults, 5 juveniles armed with loaded guns arrested in High Point at apartment complex, police say
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) – High Point officers arrested two adults and five juveniles who were armed with loaded semi-automatic handguns at an apartment complex on Tuesday night. Around 8:05 p.m., officers responded to the Brentwood Crossing apartment complex, according to a High Point Police Department news release. Detectives were following up on information about […]
