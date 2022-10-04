ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

247Sports

Mike Elko says guys are stepping up despite rash of injuries

The cupboard wasn't exactly bare when Mike Elko took over the Duke Football program, but they had lost 17 of their 18 previous ACC games and were roundly considered one of the least successful teams on the Power Five level. The coaching job he and his staff have done to get a team floundered in a losing atmosphere to jump out to a 1-0 record in the ACC has talk of Elko being an early favorite for conference Coach of the Year, and deservedly so. But even a COY candidate will have issues dealing with the number of injuries Duke's team had leading up to and during their 23-20 overtime loss to Georgia Tech last night.
247Sports

WATCH: UNC Basketball 'Live Action' Scrimmage Highlights

North Carolina held 'Live Action with Carolina Basketball' on Friday night in the Smith Center. The event is an annual preseason celebration of UNC basketball and signifies the unofficial beginning of the college basketball season. The 2022-23 version had a similar feel to past events. It featured a Blue/White scrimmage that gave fans a glimpse of what the 2022-23 Tar Heel will look like and what they have in the freshman and new players like Pete Nance and Beau Maye.
FOX8 News

2 adults, 5 juveniles armed with loaded guns arrested in High Point at apartment complex, police say

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) – High Point officers arrested two adults and five juveniles who were armed with loaded semi-automatic handguns at an apartment complex on Tuesday night. Around 8:05 p.m., officers responded to the Brentwood Crossing apartment complex, according to a High Point Police Department news release. Detectives were following up on information about […]
247Sports

247Sports

