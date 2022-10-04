ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Paulette Matthews
3d ago

About time I be paying my fare and to see that the station Manager sut and watch all the people jump and come through on someone's eles heels and fare is very Disturbing If I can scrape up money to get on air they should be able to as well but for metro to sit in and allow it I understand they don't want to get killed of a metro fair but it's disrespectful but it's disrespectful and inconsiderate of the other people who do pay their fare and ya sit there and watch and don't do nothing They really shouldn't force this month wait until November fine but yes and even in the summer time really enforce it because this is ridiculous

ggwash.org

Apples to hand grenades: Why transit fare evasion is an untimely distraction

One neat trick to detract attention from an urgent but complicated crisis is to wave around evidence of a different problem that seems easier to solve with a ready-made culprit. That’s how a new WMATA campaign targeting fare evasion, amidst a slew of recent stories, will sap limited public and political attention away from serious transportation issues in the Washington region and keep us from solving more urgent problems—like WMATA’s budget gap and reckless driving.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Climate protest briefly shuts down I-395, angering drivers

Climate protesters blocked all lanes of the eastbound I-395/Southwest Freeway near 7th Street SW/Exit 5 Friday morning by sitting on the highway for about a half-hour. The small protest started around 8:40 a.m. Police arrived 10 minutes later, breaking up the protest around 9:08 a.m. with three men in handcuffs.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Arlington moves forward with plan to build pedestrian bridge from Crystal City to Reagan National

Members of the public are being asked to weigh in on the type of pedestrian bridge they would like to see linking Crystal City to Reagan National Airport. Arlington County and the Virginia Department of Transportation are considering two alternatives for the bridge that is intended to carry people walking, biking, scooting or skateboarding. It’s not yet been determined exactly where the bridge would be placed between Crystal City and the airport.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
WJLA

TRAFFIC ALERT | 38th Annual Army Ten-Miler Race to close several DC streets

WASHINGTON (7News) — The 38th annual Army Ten-Miler race takes place Sunday, Oct. 9, and D.C. area residents can expect an impact on their morning and afternoon commutes. Officials say the race begins at 7:50 a.m. on Route 110, crosses the Key Bridge into D.C., returns to Virginia via the 14th Street Bridge in the northbound I-395 HOV, and ends in the Pentagon reservation.
WASHINGTON, DC
Public Safety
NBC Washington

Dozens of Fired Officers Allowed Back on DC Police Force: Auditor

Dozens of D.C. police officers who were fired were let back on the force, according to a report from the D.C. auditor. According to the review, the alleged bad cops have collected millions in backpay from taxpayers over the past five years. “The bottom line is that we’ve had people...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

New renderings reveal what's next for proposed 11th Street Bridge Park project in Anacostia

Final plans for D.C.'s first elevated public park above the Anacostia River were released on Thursday. The National Capital Planning Commission is reviewing the final site development plans for the 11th Street Bridge Park project submitted by The District Department of Transportation. The park would span the Anacostia River using existing piers from the old 11th Street Bridge, connecting communities from both sides of the river that have long been kept separate.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Montgomery County planning director ousted

The Montgomery County, Maryland, department that looks at community masterplans and reviews applications for development has had a change of leadership after its director since 2013 was ousted months before retirement. The Montgomery County Planning Board said Friday that it had named Tanya Stern as the acting Montgomery County Planning...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

MTA temporarily shuts down and re-opens some of Baltimore's metro stops

BALTIMORE -- The Mondawmin Station metro stop was temporarily shut down "until further notice" on Tuesday night, according to the Maryland Transit Administration. Transportation officials urged people to use the city's various buses to travel to and from the West Coldspring metro stop and the Upton Station metro stop.But then the MTA re-opened the stop 25 minutes later.The transportation authority did not immediately explain why it needed to shut down the Mondawmin Station metro stop.But it did note in subsequent social media posts that the West Coldspring metro stop had been temporarily closed too—due to a power outage.
BALTIMORE, MD
Fairfax Times

What should the county do about panhandling?

Panhandling, or the act of asking the public for money on the street is commonplace in Fairfax County. While many residents may feel sympathy for those in need, some government officials express concern over the prevalence of the practice, citing its effect on public safety. To mitigate this concern, Springfield...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WJLA

Caught on cam: Wheel thieves strike again, this time, interrupted by Prince George's PD

WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — One of the cars on soda crates is still there. Perhaps the owner is away or doesn’t have the money to fix it. At the Addison Row Apartments, blocks outside NE D.C. in Capitol Heights Md., the wheel thieves struck again Tuesday morning at 2:57 a.m. A rain-spotted dash cam picked up the white cargo van pulling into the parking lot. Soon after, shadows with the occasional flashlight could be seen moving between parked cars and the van.
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD
WTOP

Person in custody following police chase through Arlington, Fairfax County

A person who police say fired shots at officers following a traffic stop in Virginia is in custody. It ended in the area of Arlington Boulevard and Graham Road in West Falls Church on Thursday night. A witness said that a person jumped out of a car following a crash and started firing at police who were following. Police identified the man as Ricardo Singleton, 27.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA

