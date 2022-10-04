Read full article on original website
Paulette Matthews
3d ago
About time I be paying my fare and to see that the station Manager sut and watch all the people jump and come through on someone's eles heels and fare is very Disturbing If I can scrape up money to get on air they should be able to as well but for metro to sit in and allow it I understand they don't want to get killed of a metro fair but it's disrespectful but it's disrespectful and inconsiderate of the other people who do pay their fare and ya sit there and watch and don't do nothing They really shouldn't force this month wait until November fine but yes and even in the summer time really enforce it because this is ridiculous
Washington, D.C.'s Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldWashington, DC
Busloads of undocumented migrants were sent to Vice President Kamala Harris' residence twice in one weekMargaret MinnicksTexas State
Texas Sent a Second Bus of Migrants to the Vice President's ResidenceTom HandyTexas State
IRS Awards "Surge Team" With $1,000 BonusesTaxBuzzNew Carrollton, MD
This College was Abandoned and Left to Decay in the Middle of this Maryland NeighborhoodTravel MavenEllicott City, MD
Residents in NW DC want changes on Rock Creek Church Road following hit-and-run crash
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — A hit-and-rush crash in Northwest D.C. has neighbors demanding changes on a busy intersection that has been the scene of several safety issues. Surveillance video shows the moment when a green truck making a left turn onto Rock Creek Church Road Northwest from Varnum Street Northwest struck a father and son on a moped Monday morning.
fox5dc.com
Woman struck by train prompts delays on Metro's Red Line Thursday afternoon
WASHINGTON - Metro riders can expect delays Thursday afternoon after a woman was struck by a train at the Friendship Heights station. Officials say the incident happened around 5:23 p.m. at the station located at 5337 Wisconsin Avenue. D.C. Fire and EMS officials said on Twitter that they are actively...
Washington Examiner
DC decriminalized fare-jumping, and you’ll never guess what happened next
“It’s disgusting,” Metro rider Larry Howard told a Washington, D.C., television station about the people he sees getting on Metro buses and trains without paying the fare. “You notice about every day, going to work and coming in.”. Howard is right. You can hardly miss all the...
Planning Commission Approves Final Plans For D.C.’s First Elevated Public Park
Final site development plans for the 11th Street Bridge Park have been approved, the National Capital Planning Commission announced on Friday. The new elevated park project will span the Anacostia River, and will repurpose existing piers from the old 11th Street Bridge in Southeast D.C. According to a release from...
ggwash.org
Apples to hand grenades: Why transit fare evasion is an untimely distraction
One neat trick to detract attention from an urgent but complicated crisis is to wave around evidence of a different problem that seems easier to solve with a ready-made culprit. That’s how a new WMATA campaign targeting fare evasion, amidst a slew of recent stories, will sap limited public and political attention away from serious transportation issues in the Washington region and keep us from solving more urgent problems—like WMATA’s budget gap and reckless driving.
NBC Washington
DC's Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Now Facing New Scrutiny Over Residency
The District's deputy mayor for public safety, who was charged with assault this week, is now facing questions about where he lives. Chris Geldart's job requires that he be a resident of the District, but the police report stemming from an incident Saturday listed his address in Virginia. Geldart is...
WTOP
Bowser continues review of DC deputy mayor charged with assault as residency questions grow
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said a review of all claims against Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Chris Geldart, including his compliance with the District’s residency requirement, is ongoing after he allegedly assaulted a man in Arlington, Virginia. During a news conference Friday, Bowser responded to reported concerns that Geldart...
WTOP
Climate protest briefly shuts down I-395, angering drivers
Climate protesters blocked all lanes of the eastbound I-395/Southwest Freeway near 7th Street SW/Exit 5 Friday morning by sitting on the highway for about a half-hour. The small protest started around 8:40 a.m. Police arrived 10 minutes later, breaking up the protest around 9:08 a.m. with three men in handcuffs.
Northern Virginia man caught with hand in the company accounts to tune of $7 million
A Loudoun County man pleaded guilty to wire fraud Thursday in a scheme that cost his employer more than $7 million over three years.
WTOP
Arlington moves forward with plan to build pedestrian bridge from Crystal City to Reagan National
Members of the public are being asked to weigh in on the type of pedestrian bridge they would like to see linking Crystal City to Reagan National Airport. Arlington County and the Virginia Department of Transportation are considering two alternatives for the bridge that is intended to carry people walking, biking, scooting or skateboarding. It’s not yet been determined exactly where the bridge would be placed between Crystal City and the airport.
WJLA
TRAFFIC ALERT | 38th Annual Army Ten-Miler Race to close several DC streets
WASHINGTON (7News) — The 38th annual Army Ten-Miler race takes place Sunday, Oct. 9, and D.C. area residents can expect an impact on their morning and afternoon commutes. Officials say the race begins at 7:50 a.m. on Route 110, crosses the Key Bridge into D.C., returns to Virginia via the 14th Street Bridge in the northbound I-395 HOV, and ends in the Pentagon reservation.
Unused paint can be hazardous to the environment. Here's how to recycle it.
WASHINGTON — If you're doing some fall cleaning and come across unused paint, you don't want to just toss it in the trash and risk it ending up in a landfill. Leftover paint can be hazardous to the environment, so making sure it gets in the right hands is important.
WTOP
Property tax bills due in Fairfax Co., but there’s some relief for car owners
The pandemic caused the value of used cars and trucks to increase by 33% on average. While residents of Fairfax County, Virginia, won’t bear the entire brunt of that impact on their car taxes, they still will be paying more for what usually are depreciating assets. “This is probably...
NBC Washington
Dozens of Fired Officers Allowed Back on DC Police Force: Auditor
Dozens of D.C. police officers who were fired were let back on the force, according to a report from the D.C. auditor. According to the review, the alleged bad cops have collected millions in backpay from taxpayers over the past five years. “The bottom line is that we’ve had people...
New renderings reveal what's next for proposed 11th Street Bridge Park project in Anacostia
Final plans for D.C.'s first elevated public park above the Anacostia River were released on Thursday. The National Capital Planning Commission is reviewing the final site development plans for the 11th Street Bridge Park project submitted by The District Department of Transportation. The park would span the Anacostia River using existing piers from the old 11th Street Bridge, connecting communities from both sides of the river that have long been kept separate.
WTOP
Montgomery County planning director ousted
The Montgomery County, Maryland, department that looks at community masterplans and reviews applications for development has had a change of leadership after its director since 2013 was ousted months before retirement. The Montgomery County Planning Board said Friday that it had named Tanya Stern as the acting Montgomery County Planning...
MTA temporarily shuts down and re-opens some of Baltimore's metro stops
BALTIMORE -- The Mondawmin Station metro stop was temporarily shut down "until further notice" on Tuesday night, according to the Maryland Transit Administration. Transportation officials urged people to use the city's various buses to travel to and from the West Coldspring metro stop and the Upton Station metro stop.But then the MTA re-opened the stop 25 minutes later.The transportation authority did not immediately explain why it needed to shut down the Mondawmin Station metro stop.But it did note in subsequent social media posts that the West Coldspring metro stop had been temporarily closed too—due to a power outage.
Fairfax Times
What should the county do about panhandling?
Panhandling, or the act of asking the public for money on the street is commonplace in Fairfax County. While many residents may feel sympathy for those in need, some government officials express concern over the prevalence of the practice, citing its effect on public safety. To mitigate this concern, Springfield...
WJLA
Caught on cam: Wheel thieves strike again, this time, interrupted by Prince George's PD
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — One of the cars on soda crates is still there. Perhaps the owner is away or doesn’t have the money to fix it. At the Addison Row Apartments, blocks outside NE D.C. in Capitol Heights Md., the wheel thieves struck again Tuesday morning at 2:57 a.m. A rain-spotted dash cam picked up the white cargo van pulling into the parking lot. Soon after, shadows with the occasional flashlight could be seen moving between parked cars and the van.
WTOP
Person in custody following police chase through Arlington, Fairfax County
A person who police say fired shots at officers following a traffic stop in Virginia is in custody. It ended in the area of Arlington Boulevard and Graham Road in West Falls Church on Thursday night. A witness said that a person jumped out of a car following a crash and started firing at police who were following. Police identified the man as Ricardo Singleton, 27.
