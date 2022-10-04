Read full article on original website
Opinion: Tactics Victims Can Use To Disarm A Narcissist
Most of the advice you hear when you have a Narcissist in your life is that you need to cut them out and go no contact. I believe that this is applicable when leaving an abuser if the situation permits.
psychologytoday.com
Effects of Gaslighting on Someone With Borderline Personality Disorder
Gaslighting is hurtful to others and destructive to relationships. Gaslighting is particularly hurtful to individuals with symptoms of BPD. Targets of gaslighting can protect themselves by identifying gaslighting and not taking it personally. Being the target of gaslighting is a painful experience for everybody, but individuals with symptoms of borderline...
Signs of Unresolved Trauma
Unresolved trauma can cause a lot of disruption in our lives. No matter how old we are, trauma stays lodged in the body and nervous system and creates subtle signs that we may not understand fully. Many people think that unresolved trauma is a brain issue, but that’s not true. Trauma gets lodged in the nervous system, which is found in every corner of the body and not just the brain. As such, there are many body/mind symptoms of trauma that manifest as symptoms and behaviors.
powerofpositivity.com
Psychology Explains Why Some People Talk Too Much
Have you ever been around people who talk too much? They always seem to dominate the conversation and interrupt others when they speak. But socializing with an overly chatty person makes for an unpleasant experience. Even introverts like to talk at some point during a conversation. But with someone who speaks too much, getting a word in edgewise becomes difficult.
Psych Centra
How to Relax Your Mind When Stressed
We look at simple techniques to relieve stress and give your brain a break. During high stress, we may feel our minds racing with ruminating thoughts. Pressure from work, relationship issues with your partner, financial concerns — it all can feel overwhelming and all-consuming. of people in the United...
Opinion: Victims Often Use Specific Phrases In Toxic or Abusive Relationships
People often try to hide when they are in a situation that is toxic or abusive. I say this because many years ago, I hid the reality of my relationship from even the people closest to me.
sciencealert.com
The Mysterious Phenomenon of Déjà Vu Is Finally Closer to Being Explained
Have you ever had that weird feeling that you've experienced the same exact situation before, even though that's impossible?. Sometimes it can even seem like you're reliving something that already happened. This phenomenon, known as déjà vu, has puzzled philosophers, neurologists, and writers for a very long time.
ahchealthenews.com
If you’re hovering above the toilet, it’s time to stop
We’re all guilty of taking one look at a public bathroom toilet seat and deciding not to sit down. But experts say opting to hover over that toilet seat can cause real problems in the long run. “Many of us take urination and defecation for granted and are not...
psychologytoday.com
The Myths of Oppositional Defiant Disorder
Oppositional defiant disorder (ODD) is a common diagnosis that people often only treat with behavioral plans. Symptoms of ODD are general in nature and common to other diagnoses and problems. Determining ODD's symptoms' underlying causes helps build a more effective treatment plan. ODD has taken on a judgmental tone of...
Opinion: Love Will Not Fix A Narcissist With Addiction Problems
Many years ago I poured my heart and soul into someone who did not deserve any part of me, as many people do when they end up falling for a toxic/narcissistic romantic partner.
Psych Centra
Behavioral Changes in Addiction: Perceived Manipulation
Addiction can affect how the brain functions and impact your behavior in ways that others may perceive as manipulation. Substance use disorder and addiction is a complex condition that affects millions of people worldwide. People with addiction become emotionally and physically dependent on the substance they use. Continued substance use...
The truth behind leaving babies to ‘cry it out’
Sleep training is something every parent has discussed when their baby struggles to get some shut eye. Now, the truth behind the controversial 'cry it out' method has been revealed, with sleep researchers revealing whether or not it actually works. Leaving a baby to 'cry it out' – or sleep...
Dating and Bumfuzzled
You might have been dating someone for a while and though the two of you get along for the most part, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that you are often confused about the topics that you and your partner talk about. So, what do you do if you are often confused when having conversations with your partner? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.
colbyecho.news
What is bipolar disorder?
Bipolar disorder is not a rare condition. Around one out of every hundred people will be diagnosed with it at some point, and about three percent of Americans will deal with the disorder in their lives. Despite how common it is, public knowledge about the disorder is fairly limited. Like most mental illnesses, there’s a significant stigma surrounding bipolar disorder. People are never taught about it in school, and much of their understanding of this condition comes from dated and offensive stereotypes, often portrayed in movies and TV shows.
I spent a year living and working without a phone, and it radically improved my life. Here are 6 things I learned.
Author and business owner Javier Ortega-Araiza spent a year living without a smartphone, and it was both harder and easier than he thought it'd be.
Symptoms and Treatment for Borderline Personality Disorder
sad woman (Affiliate links benefit author if a purchase is made)George Hodan. Like all personality disorders, Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD) exists on a continuum, from mild to severe. It affects women more than men and about two percent of the U.S. population. BPD is usually diagnosed in young adulthood when there has been a pattern of impulsivity and instability in relationships, self-image, and emotions. They may use alcohol, food, drugs, or other addiction to try to self-medicate their pain, but it only exacerbates it. To diagnose BPD, at least five of the following symptoms must be enduring and present in a variety of areas:
psychologytoday.com
Please, Do Not Trust Your Feelings
Feelings, while real, often distort our understanding of what is actually happening and what we need. Our feelings are often rooted in personally historical events and emotional tendencies, rather than responses to the here-and-now. We develop power and effectiveness when we interrogate our feelings, understand them holistically, and cultivate wisdom.
Researchers Say Waist-to-Hip Ratio Should Replace BMI—Here’s Why
Body mass index (BMI) is a common, but controversial, way to assess a person’s weight and health for years. A new study found that your waist-to-hip ratio might be a more accurate measure of what’s a healthy weight for you than your BMI. If you’re concerned about what...
The Myth of Sisyphus: Life Lessons from His Punishment in Today’s Life
Vector silhouette of Sisyphus with a big stone carried over his head.Licensable image under Public Domain via freesvg.org. In this article, we will be visiting an old tale that perhaps you heard before but maybe never took it to heart. We’re going to talk about “Sisyphus”. Let’s get ready to conquer the world and carry even the heaviest burdens with resilience, but what does building resilience look like? We’ll illustrate that in this article with a famous story, the one of Sisyphus, found in a 1942 philosophical essay written by the French philosopher, author, and journalist Albert Camus.
IFLScience
New Theory Of Consciousness Could Explain Why We Eat Huge Amounts Without Stopping
A new theory of consciousness (that is, how we perceive ourselves and the world around us) has been proposed, in which our brains aren’t actually actively aware of our surroundings, instead processing subconscious memories developed just half a second ago. A team of researchers from Boston University believe their new theory could explain why dieting and impulsive behaviors are so difficult to resist, as well as explain phenomena that cannot be explained with current theories.
