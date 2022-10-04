You might have been dating someone for a while and though the two of you get along for the most part, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that you are often confused about the topics that you and your partner talk about. So, what do you do if you are often confused when having conversations with your partner? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

24 DAYS AGO