Read full article on original website
Related
studyfinds.org
People with higher omega-3 fatty acid levels are better thinkers, have stronger brain structure
MINNEAPOLIS — The more omega-3, the more you’ll thrive, new research suggests. Middle-aged adults who consume more foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids (like oily fish) or omega-3 supplements are more likely to be better thinkers and avoid dementia. Scientists say that higher levels of the healthy fatty...
studyfinds.org
Petting dogs stimulates the brain, makes people more sociable
BASEL, Switzerland — Petting dogs may make even the grumpiest person more sociable, according to new research. Researchers in Switzerland say seeing, feeling, and touching a dog boosts neurons in the pre-frontal cortex — the area of the brain that helps regulate emotional interactions. The findings have implications...
studyfinds.org
What is déjà vu? Psychologists are exploring this creepy feeling of having already lived through an experience before
Have you ever had that weird feeling that you’ve experienced the same exact situation before, even though that’s impossible? Sometimes it can even seem like you’re reliving something that already happened. This phenomenon, known as déjà vu, has puzzled philosophers, neurologists and writers for a very long time.
studyfinds.org
Tastier beer? Scientists alter gene responsible for improving alcohol’s flavor
WASHINGTON — You either love beer, or you run the other way at the sight of it. In an effort to figure out how to make the drink more widely palatable, Belgian scientists have successfully engineered a gene responsible for the strong flavor of beer and other alcoholic beverages.
IN THIS ARTICLE
studyfinds.org
Chronic stress doubles the risk of dying from cancer, study warns
AUGUSTA, Ga. — Stress not only wears on the mind, but the body too. Our bodies can generally withstand this, but chronic stress takes an enormous toll that can increase fatal cancer risk over time, according to researchers from the Medical College of Georgia. “As a response to external...
studyfinds.org
Yoga as powerful as medication for diabetics? Mind-body practices lower blood sugar levels significantly
LOS ANGELES — Most health experts would likely agree that yoga and meditation are great ways to maintain strong mental health. Research shows their effects may also translate to physical health as well. A new study from the Keck School of Medicine at USC finds that mind-body practices may help with controlling blood sugar levels in people with Type 2 diabetes.
studyfinds.org
COVID-19 and pregnancy: Virus can damage placenta’s immune response
SEATTLE — A COVID-19 infection during pregnancy, even a mild one, can potentially damage the placenta’s immune response to further infections, according to researchers from the University of Washington School of Medicine. “This is the largest study to date of placentas from women who had COVID-19 during their...
studyfinds.org
Low-sugar alcoholic drinks trick young women into believing they contain less booze
MELBOURNE, Australia — Low-sugar alcoholic drinks are luring young women into a false belief they also contain less booze, a new study warns. Researchers from the University of Melbourne say consumers are often drawn to the “health halo” around low-sugar products. They end up believing these drinks are healthier overall than regular alcoholic beverages. According to the findings, young women are also less likely to say they would exercise more and start dieting if they regularly consume low-sugar drinks.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
studyfinds.org
Young & reckless: Teens drive with phone in hand during 30% of rides, speed 40% of time
ANAHEIM, Calif. — The distracted teenage driver habitually glancing at their phone as they speed down the highway may sound like a cliche, but new research finds such scenarios are reality troublingly often. Study authors find that all teens, regardless of gender, were prone to risky behaviors like cellphone use and speeding while driving.
studyfinds.org
Smaller newborns more likely to develop ADHD, mental health problems
DUBLIN, Ireland — Researchers have discovered a new way to identify people at risk for future mental health conditions: birth weight. In their latest study, scientists from Ireland found that babies born with normal birth weights have fewer mental health and behavioral problems during childhood and adolescence than those who are underweight.
studyfinds.org
Using acetaminophen (Tylenol) while pregnant linked to ADHD symptoms among preschoolers
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — It’s no secret that pregnant women should avoid alcohol and cigarettes for the health of their baby. Now, researchers from Penn State say it may be a good idea to also stay away from Tylenol as well. Study authors report taking acetaminophen while expecting may lead to sleep and behavioral issues in children that are consistent with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).
Comments / 0