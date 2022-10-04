MELBOURNE, Australia — Low-sugar alcoholic drinks are luring young women into a false belief they also contain less booze, a new study warns. Researchers from the University of Melbourne say consumers are often drawn to the “health halo” around low-sugar products. They end up believing these drinks are healthier overall than regular alcoholic beverages. According to the findings, young women are also less likely to say they would exercise more and start dieting if they regularly consume low-sugar drinks.

