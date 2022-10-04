ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitness

Comments / 0

Related
studyfinds.org

Petting dogs stimulates the brain, makes people more sociable

BASEL, Switzerland — Petting dogs may make even the grumpiest person more sociable, according to new research. Researchers in Switzerland say seeing, feeling, and touching a dog boosts neurons in the pre-frontal cortex — the area of the brain that helps regulate emotional interactions. The findings have implications...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Research#Brain Activity#The Brains#Mobile
studyfinds.org

Yoga as powerful as medication for diabetics? Mind-body practices lower blood sugar levels significantly

LOS ANGELES — Most health experts would likely agree that yoga and meditation are great ways to maintain strong mental health. Research shows their effects may also translate to physical health as well. A new study from the Keck School of Medicine at USC finds that mind-body practices may help with controlling blood sugar levels in people with Type 2 diabetes.
LOS ANGELES, CA
studyfinds.org

COVID-19 and pregnancy: Virus can damage placenta’s immune response

SEATTLE — A COVID-19 infection during pregnancy, even a mild one, can potentially damage the placenta’s immune response to further infections, according to researchers from the University of Washington School of Medicine. “This is the largest study to date of placentas from women who had COVID-19 during their...
PUBLIC HEALTH
studyfinds.org

Low-sugar alcoholic drinks trick young women into believing they contain less booze

MELBOURNE, Australia — Low-sugar alcoholic drinks are luring young women into a false belief they also contain less booze, a new study warns. Researchers from the University of Melbourne say consumers are often drawn to the “health halo” around low-sugar products. They end up believing these drinks are healthier overall than regular alcoholic beverages. According to the findings, young women are also less likely to say they would exercise more and start dieting if they regularly consume low-sugar drinks.
DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
studyfinds.org

Smaller newborns more likely to develop ADHD, mental health problems

DUBLIN, Ireland — Researchers have discovered a new way to identify people at risk for future mental health conditions: birth weight. In their latest study, scientists from Ireland found that babies born with normal birth weights have fewer mental health and behavioral problems during childhood and adolescence than those who are underweight.
MENTAL HEALTH
studyfinds.org

Using acetaminophen (Tylenol) while pregnant linked to ADHD symptoms among preschoolers

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — It’s no secret that pregnant women should avoid alcohol and cigarettes for the health of their baby. Now, researchers from Penn State say it may be a good idea to also stay away from Tylenol as well. Study authors report taking acetaminophen while expecting may lead to sleep and behavioral issues in children that are consistent with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy