WHEREAS, 4-H is America’s largest youth development organization, supporting nearly six million youth across the country; and. WHEREAS, 4-H has helped 2000 youth in Curry County to become confident, independent, resilient and compassionate leaders; and. WHEREAS, 4-H is delivered by Cooperative Extension – a community of more than 100...
Eastern New Mexico University awarded over $3M in new grant money
PORTALES, N.M. (KVII) — Eastern New Mexico University has been awarded more than three million dollars in new grant money to be used over the next one to three years with an additional one million dollars in grant money pending for use in future years, the university announced Thursday.
ROOSEVELT COUNTY EXPECTED TO BEGIN ANOTHER EXTENSIVE ROAD WORK PROJECT WEDNESDAY
The County will begin work on South Roosevelt AK, from NM 114 to South Roosevelt Road 35, approximately 13 miles; and also, South Roosevelt Road 21 from US Highway 70 to South Roosevelt Road AP, approximately seven miles, beginning Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. These two projects are expected to be completed Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, weather permitting.
De Baca County reports first 2022 homicide, double murder of Arizona couple
FORT SUMNER, N.M. — DeBaca County Sherriff's Department reported its first homicide case of 2022 in Fort Sumner Sunday night. Brian and Rachelle Beaver were at a residence in Fort Sumner when they were allegedly shot and killed. Fifty-three-year-old Kelby Randolph is the owner of the home. Randolph called...
