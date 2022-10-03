ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Curry County, NM

Comments / 0

Related
currycounty.org

News & Proclamations

WHEREAS, 4-H is America’s largest youth development organization, supporting nearly six million youth across the country; and. WHEREAS, 4-H has helped 2000 youth in Curry County to become confident, independent, resilient and compassionate leaders; and. WHEREAS, 4-H is delivered by Cooperative Extension – a community of more than 100...
CURRY COUNTY, NM
abc7amarillo.com

Eastern New Mexico University awarded over $3M in new grant money

PORTALES, N.M. (KVII) — Eastern New Mexico University has been awarded more than three million dollars in new grant money to be used over the next one to three years with an additional one million dollars in grant money pending for use in future years, the university announced Thursday.
PORTALES, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy