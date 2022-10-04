President Biden’s hot mic moment during a visit to hurricane-stricken Florida — in which he muttered that “No one f—ks with a Biden” — left many people confused. His Sopranos-like warning has succeeded for years in Washington as a kind of “Biden Golden Rule.” Neither prosecutors nor the press have seemed interested in pursuing allegations of criminal or corrupt practices by some members of the Biden family.

