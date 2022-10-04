ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

Liberty News

Liberty Closes Out Home Schedule Against Queens Sunday

Liberty will host Queens for the first time in program history on Sunday. The contest is the Lady Flames’ last home game of the regular season and the eighth ASUN match of the season. The Lady Flames lead the ASUN with a conference record of 5-0-1. The Lady Flames’...
No. 16 Lady Flames to Face Villanova, No. 7 Louisville

Live Video: Liberty at Villanova (FloLive) Live Video: Liberty vs. Louisville (ESPN+) Liberty Field Hockey Twitter (in-game updates) The No. 16-ranked Liberty field hockey team will play a road BIG EAST match at Villanova on Friday and will then host No. 7 Louisville, Sunday afternoon. The Lady Flames (7-4), who...
Gordon, Hess Claim ASUN XC Freshman of the Week Awards

After running well at Friday’s Joe Piane Notre Dame Invitational, Liberty’s Ava Gordon and Jacob Hess have swept this week’s ASUN Women’s and Men’s Cross Country Freshman of the Week awards. Hess, who previously won this award on Sept. 21, joins Joe Spitzer (Oct. 2...
McGhee Named ASUN Preseason POY, Flames Picked First in Both Polls

ASUN Men’s Basketball Preseason Show, Thursday at 7 p.m. on ESPN+. Liberty’s Darius McGhee has been named the 2022-23 ASUN Conference Men’s Basketball Preseason Player of the Year. Meanwhile, the Flames were voted to finish first in both the ASUN Preseason Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll as well as the Preseason Men’s Basketball Media Poll.
DII Lady Flames open season by skating over Mountaineers; prep for Delaware Showcase

Though it suffered setbacks caused by injuries in its first game, Liberty University’s ACHA Division II women’s hockey team showcased tremendous potential in a season-opening sweep of West Virginia over the weekend at the LaHaye Ice Center. The Lady Flames endured a few concussions in Friday’s late-night opener to prevail, 5-2, before the Mountaineers, trailing 4-0 late in the first period, forfeited Saturday’s rematch when they lost their lone available goalie to injury.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Wilson and Worst Defeat No. 10-Ranked Doubles Team, Move On to Round of 16

Josh Wilson and Christiaan Worst of the Liberty men’s tennis team continued their unprecedented run at the ITA Men’s All-American Championships, defeating the No. 10-ranked doubles team in the country on Tuesday evening in their first main draw match. Wilson and Worst squared off with Portland’s No. 10...
Herman Tabbed ASUN Defensive Player of the Week for Second Consecutive Week

For the second consecutive week, Liberty defender Bridie Herman has been selected as the ASUN Defensive Player of the Week, the conference office announced earlier this afternoon. This past week, Herman scored a goal, assisted three others and was part of a Liberty defense that recorded its seventh shutout of...
Player Focus: UMass

Following Liberty Head Football Coach Hugh Freeze on Monday, the local media spoke with wide receiver CJ Yarbrough and linebacker Aakil Washington. Yarbrough caught one of the Flames’ three touchdown receptions in Liberty’s win over Old Dominion. The redshirt junior finished the game as Liberty’s leading receiver, recording four receptions for a career-high 94 receiving yards.
Lady Flames Head to Kentucky for Weekend ASUN Matches

5 p.m. – Liberty at Bellarmine Live Stats | Live Video. McBrayer Arena – Richmond, Ky. 2 p.m. – Liberty at Eastern Kentucky Live Stats | Live Video. The Lady Flames are making their first trip ever to Eastern Kentucky, and went 1-1 at Bellarmine during the spring of 2021.
Parra Romero Earns Ranked Win Over Oregon’s No. 107 Leuscher

Liberty’s Maria Juliana Parra Romero earned a ranked win over Oregon’s No. 107 Sophie Leuscher on the fourth day of the ITA Women’s All-American Championships. Parra Romero’s victory over Leuscher, the first ranked win of her Liberty career, came in two sets, 6-3, 6-2 at Cary Tennis Park. The triumph was her fourth of the event. She is the first player in program history to win four matches at the ITA All-American Championships, a prestigious tournament featuring the best collegiate players.
