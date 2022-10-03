ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Sioux City Journal

Eastern Iowa Community Colleges collaborate to host Iowa Quad Cities College Fair 2022

Over 30 private and public colleges, universities and technical schools will gather for the Iowa Quad Cities College Fair 2022 on Monday—one of the area's largest college fairs. Eastern Iowa Community Colleges, St. Ambrose University and Quad-City high schools including Assumption, Bettendorf, Davenport Central, Davenport Mid-City, Davenport North, Davenport...
COLLEGES
Sioux City Journal

Sioux City's VIBE Academy space nearing completion, enrollment drops

SIOUX CITY — The construction of a permanent location for Sioux City’s online school is over halfway complete and teachers will begin moving into the new space over winter break. Despite numerous advertisements throughout the city and online, enrollment in the two-year-old VIBE Academy has dropped significantly from...
SIOUX CITY, IA

