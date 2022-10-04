ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heavy rain and strong winds forecast for Friday with severe gales of up to 55mph

The UK is set to experience some of the “heaviest rain and strongest winds” it has seen so far this autumn on Friday – when “severe gales” of up to 55mph could hit north-western Scotland and Northern Ireland.The Met Office said the wet and windy weather blowing in on Friday will have started on the other side of the Atlantic, but, contrary to some reports, it does not expect these conditions to be the remnants of Hurricane Fiona, which unleashed devastation in Canada after it came ashore as a post-tropical cyclone on Saturday.The national weather service has warned “heavier rain...
First Warning Forecast: Another messy day with rain and wind

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast. The leftovers of Ian continue to churn off the Mid-Atlantic coast. We will see strong winds, rain, tidal flooding, and rough surf through Wednesday. Another messy day with north to NW winds at 10 to 20 and gusts to 30 mph. These strong...
Strong cold front arrives Friday; cooler for the weekend

We have enjoyed our last above-average day in North Alabama. It will remain mostly clear overnight as temperatures fall into the lower 50s. A strong cold front arrives Friday afternoon and evening, bringing an abrupt temperature drop. While no rain is expected with the front, it may become chilly toward the end of some Friday night football games.
