ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
State
Ohio State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
News Channel Nebraska

Federal judge temporarily blocks parts of New York gun law

A federal judge has temporarily blocked the enforcement of parts of a New York gun law that was enacted in the wake of a Supreme Court decision earlier this summer striking down certain protections. Among the provisions of the New York law that the state cannot enforce is one that...
CONGRESS & COURTS
News Channel Nebraska

US issues new sanctions on Iran over violent crackdown on protests and internet shutdown

The United States issued sanctions on seven senior Iranian officials Thursday over the Iranian government's violent crackdown on mass protests and restrictions on internet access in the country. The massive protests sweeping Iran were sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman detained by the country's...
ADVOCACY
News Channel Nebraska

Ricketts addresses speculation about Sasse's Senate job

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A day after surprise reports that Sen. Ben Sasse would be leaving his post to become president at the University of Florida, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts addressed speculation surrounding the position. “The first I learned about Senator Sasse’s plan to resign from the United States Senate was...
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jessica Watkins
Person
Ana Cabrera
Person
Donald Trump

Comments / 0

Community Policy