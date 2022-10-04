Read full article on original website
Related
News Channel Nebraska
Mandela Barnes has signaled support for removing police funding and abolishing ICE -- despite ad claiming otherwise
Wisconsin Democratic Senate nominee Mandela Barnes has previously signaled his support for removing police funding and abolishing ICE, according to a review by CNN's KFile, despite claiming otherwise in a recent ad in which he speaks directly to the camera to defend his record on those issues. "Look, we knew...
Elon Musk could return Donald Trump to Twitter before the mid-terms, boosting the chances of post-election chaos
"You can imagine if there's already fuel out there, if he's on Twitter, he can just light more matches," Brad Woodhouse, of the Defend Democracy Project, told Insider.
News Channel Nebraska
Biden administration fears North Korea building up to a new nuclear test, but hampered by lack of intelligence
A lack of hard intelligence inside North Korea is curtailing the United States' ability to determine Kim Jong Un's intentions as the hermit kingdom fires a barrage of powerful missile launches, according to senior administration officials. The recent tests have caused administration officials to grow concerned that Kim is set...
A Supreme Court artist retires after 45 years documenting judicial history up close
With the Supreme Court chambers off-limits to cameras, Art Lien's sketches helped the public understand what it was like to hear arguments and decisions in the highest court of the land.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News Channel Nebraska
Federal judge temporarily blocks parts of New York gun law
A federal judge has temporarily blocked the enforcement of parts of a New York gun law that was enacted in the wake of a Supreme Court decision earlier this summer striking down certain protections. Among the provisions of the New York law that the state cannot enforce is one that...
John Fetterman rebukes Dr. Oz for giving a fundraising speech in front of Hitler's limousine
Dr. Oz, the Pennsylvania GOP Senate candidate, spoke at a fundraiser in front of Adolf Hitler's 1939 Mercedes-Benz Model G4 Offener Touring Wagon.
News Channel Nebraska
US issues new sanctions on Iran over violent crackdown on protests and internet shutdown
The United States issued sanctions on seven senior Iranian officials Thursday over the Iranian government's violent crackdown on mass protests and restrictions on internet access in the country. The massive protests sweeping Iran were sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman detained by the country's...
News Channel Nebraska
Ricketts addresses speculation about Sasse's Senate job
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A day after surprise reports that Sen. Ben Sasse would be leaving his post to become president at the University of Florida, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts addressed speculation surrounding the position. “The first I learned about Senator Sasse’s plan to resign from the United States Senate was...
RELATED PEOPLE
'System administrators of our own lives': After abortion ruling, privacy bill aims to curb collection of personal health data
Legislation would crack down on unnecessary collection and storage of reproductive health data
News Channel Nebraska
US believes elements within Ukraine's government authorized assassination near Moscow, sources say
The US intelligence community believes that the car bombing that killed Darya Dugina, the daughter of prominent Russian political figure Alexander Dugin, was authorized by elements within the Ukrainian government, sources briefed on the intelligence told CNN. The US was not aware of the plan beforehand, according to the sources,...
Comments / 0