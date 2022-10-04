ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The first Dead Space remake gameplay trailer looks just as nasty as I remember

By Andy Chalk
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 3 days ago
The first-ever gameplay trailer from the upcoming Dead Space remake has finally been revealed, and I can say this about it: It's definitely Dead Space.

Memory is a wonderful filter. The original Dead Space is 14 years old and yet in my mind's eye, it looks just like this new video: The enemies, the environments, the ever-so-helpful (and clichéd) "cut off their limbs" written on the walls in smeared blood. Yet clearly it's come a long way: The original isn't hideous by any means (here's the 2008 launch trailer if you'd like to compare) but it's definitely dated.

The remake certainly looks a lot better, and it boasts a number of technological improvements including the "intensity director," which dynamically adjusts objects, enemies, environmental effects, and even Isaac's physical reactions. There are now no loading screens—the Ishimura, the ship on which Dead Space takes place, is now a single, fully interconnected environment. Isaac's weaponry now allows for super-precise enemy chop-chop courtesy of "layered flesh, tendons, and bones that break, tear and shatter in shocking new ways." That sounds awful, but hey, it's what we're here for, right?

Still, it's Dead Space, and I have to wonder whether that will resonate with 2022 horror fans, even with all the tech updates—and especially with The Callisto Protocol lurking on the sidelines.

Dead Space is set to launch on January 27, and will be available for PC on Steam , the Epic Games Store , and Origin.

