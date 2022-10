GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (October 6, 2022) – Even though the Red Kettles aren’t out yet, it’s not too soon to get ready for the holiday season. This week, The Salvation Army started their annual Christmas giving Angel Tree program, providing gifts, toys, clothing, and food for families during the holiday season. The application registration period opened in Kent County Saturday October 1st and runs through December 3rd. To apply go to https://saangeltree.org.

KENT COUNTY, MI ・ 22 HOURS AGO