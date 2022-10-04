Read full article on original website
funcheap.com
“Cougars on the Loose” Comedy Night at Hangar 1 Distillery (Alameda)
The ridiculously funny pack of cougars from the Cougar Comedy Collection are hosting a comedy show at our distillery, with Candy Shaw, Karin Babbitt, Nicole Tran, Lalita Dee, and Susan Maletta, hosted by alpha mama Priya Guyadeen. Get your tickets for a night of big laughs, delicious cocktails, and gorgeous...
Bernal Chess Club (SF)
Join us for an afternoon of casual chess in the outdoor back patio at Progressive Grounds. All levels and ages are welcome. Bring a chess set if you have one. Please buy something to eat, drink, or take home for later. Let’s make sure Progressive Grounds feels our appreciation and looks forward to having us back!
“Green Botanica” 2nd Annual SF Fashion Showcase (Fort Mason)
Welcome to the 2nd Annual SF Fashion. This year we are captivating the trendiest sustainable brands and designers where you get to experience 2 fashion shows in one night! Get ready for a night of music, fashion, aerialists, cocktails, immersive art and tradeshow. Our Flower for a Cause auction will be going towards art school scholarships for emerging artists.
“Stand-Up On the Waterfront” Outdoor Comedy w/ Amazing Views at Hangar 1 (Alameda)
“Stand-Up On the Waterfront” Outdoor Comedy w/ Amazing Views at Hangar 1 (Alameda) Join some of the Bay Area’s top comedians in this outdoor patio with views overlooking the San Francisco skyline for a night of wildly fun adult comedy hosted by the esteemed Holly Shaw. The Comedy...
“Puzzled Pint” Hunt for Secret Pubs (SF)
“Puzzled Pint” Hunt for Secret Pubs (SF) Puzzled Pint is back in person again, bringing puzzles to the people over pints. A free event for puzzle lovers occurring in pubs throughout the globe on the second Tuesday of each month – if you like escape rooms, crosswords, or sudoku, you’ll love Puzzled Pint! Local Game Control volunteers will provide everything you need including hints to help beginners along. Bring a team of 2 to 5 people or come and make new friends.
Purusha “Yoga in the Park” (Golden Gate Park)
Purusha Yoga in the Park every Saturday at 10:30 AM. Join us every Saturday (unless there is an event or pouring rain) for All Levels Yoga Flow. Options given for every body to enjoy Yoga. Learn yoga from award winning Best Yoga Studio in San Francisco; Purusha Yoga with master teachers Joy Ravelli and Eric Sparks. All ages, all people welcome. Learn about opportunities to help bring yoga to underserved and at risk communities. Join a thriving and growing community of activist yogis who are dedicated to Yoga For All.
Award Winning Film “Pretty Problems” Bay Area Debut (Oakland)
Bay Area Filmmaker of the Year, Kestrin Pantera, brings her SXSW Audience Award winning film, Pretty Problems, to debut in the Bay for opening weekend. The film opens at the New Parkway and runs Fri, Sat and Sun. Pantera will do a Director Q&A after the 5:30pm showing on Saturday, Oct 8.
“Wildflowers” Art Exhibition + ArtSpan “Get-The-Guide” Party (SF)
111 Minna Gallery is excited to invite you to our latest art exhibition featuring new and exclusive works by Amanda Lynn and Lady Mags in their show ‘Wildflowers.’. With ‘Wildflowers,’ Amanda Lynn and Lady Mags are coming together once again to bring their unified vision of beauty, femininity, and nature to 111 Minna. As long-time collaborators and friends, these two have been creating work together for over a decade and graced the Bay Area with massive public art pieces combining their unique styles. Together they weave watercolor, bold graffiti, powerful female figures, and flora and fauna into one cohesive look.
Community Event: Dance Fitness Class (Mountain View)
Join us for Community Socials on Second Saturdays at The Village at San Antonio Center. On October 8th from 10am-12pm, we’re offering Cardio Dance. Cardio Dance is an all levels cardio-dance based fitness class with easy to follow steps that keep your body moving and shaking. The class format features a wide variety of genres from hip hop, Latin, pop and electro funk tracks with pre-set choreography combos that are fun and easy to follow. No props needed, just bring yourself, a sweat towel and a bottle of water. Sneakers suggested. Nothing says fun like a Saturday morning dance class.
Art Visit with Cee Cee in Her Oakland Studio
Meet Amanda and Michal in North Oakland for an interactive look at Cee Cee’s latest paintings. Please RSVP and we will email you the exact address. Cee Cee’s artwork is partially aimed at sex positivity and the de-stigmatization of sex work. She donates a portion of her profits to organizations that help improve the lives of current and former sex workers. Her models are usually folks within this community.
7th Mutiny Radio Comedy Festival
OMG hosts the 7th Mutiny Radio Comedy Festival with over 100 comics from all over the US coming to the Bay Area to entertain you!. OMG is partnering with the 7th Mutiny Radio Comedy Festival to bring over 100 comics to the Bay Area for an amazing week of comedy! Enjoy comics coming from all over the US to entertain Bay Area audience for a full week of shows with the best underground comics from New York to Washington state, Wyoming to Florida, they’ll all converge for an awesome week of shows.
Twang Sunday: Free Concert w/ Lucky Lamond and Sam Devine (Thee Parkside)
TWANG! Sunday! FREE and ALL AGES! Country music event featuring different artist each week! Food, Drinks and Live Music!. Lucky Lamond is the folk singer-songwriter artist project of San Diego born, San Francisco based Stephanie Lamond. Raised at the altar of Eric Clapton, Phil Collins, and George Harrison, and finding her own inspiration in Joni Mitchell, Mumford & Sons, and Brandi Carlile, join her as she spins the stories she’s spent her life absorbing and dreaming; of family, of legacy, of grief, and ultimately, celebrations of all that it means to be human.
AfroComicCon International Film Festival 2022 (Oakland)
AfroComicCon International Film Festival Award Ceremony. AfroComicCon Int. Film Festival is returning in person with an exciting program for this year’s Award Ceremony. This event is FREE and for all ages. Cosplay is highly encouraged. Our two-day event is an innovative, exciting, new interactive comic convention that combines, art,...
Autumn Story Time with Artist Sophie Diao (SF Botanical Garden)
Join Google Doodle artist, author, and illustrator Sophie Diao for a fun afternoon of books, drawing, and crafts for kids and families. A book reading of “I Am the Wind” and a drawing demo by Sophie will start the afternoon, followed by a book signing and arts & crafts.
San Francisco’s Redwood Room + Almanac Beer Oktoberfest Takeover
The Redwood Room, the recently redesigned art-deco inspired, high-end bar located in The Clift Royal Sonesta Hotel launched a new limited-time menu in partnership with San Francisco Bay Almanac Beer Co. to celebrate Oktoberfest. Almanac, which has a reputation for its wide selection of beers brewed in rich authentic German barley, is inspired by California’s rich agricultural bounty. In celebration of the tradition of Munich’s famous annual Oktoberfest, the Redwood Room presents the following Almanac Beer lineup available exclusively for the month of October:
“Fall Whiskey Flight & Punch” Free Home Base Whiskey Tasting (Oakland)
Fall Whiskey Flight & Punch with Home Base Spirits. Taste through 3 Home Base Whiskies and learn more about each expression with the makers. Enjoy a Home Base Whiskey punch, easy to replicate for your upcoming holiday party. Leave with a recipe card to make your own punch at home!...
SF’s “Legal Abortion Nationwide Now” March & Rally (Union Square)
We march for the 10-year-old little girl who was raped… then forced to travel to get an abortion because she was 3 days past the 6 week cut-off of a “heartbeat bill.”. We march for women like Mahsa Amini who are beaten by the morality police in Iran for showing a lock of their hair.
US Air Force Band of the Golden West’s Free Fleet Week Concert (The Presidio)
The U.S. Airforce Band of the Golden West from Travis Airforce base will perform two afternoon shows at the Presidio Tunnel Tops to kick off San Francisco’s Fleet Week. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events can be canceled, details can change after they are added to our calendar, and errors do occur.
“Mae Powell’s Friend Fest” Zeitgeist Patio Concert Festival (SF)
Once a month, the incredible Mae Powell hosts her Friend Fest where she showcases her favorite Bay Area bands. Friend Fest is always a blast and a great way to find new killer bands. This month features : Tamarind, Scott Erdy & Grooblen. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with...
SF’s 154th Italian Heritage Parade 2022
The San Francisco Italian Heritage Parade is proud to announce its return to the streets of San Francisco on Sunday, October 9, 2022. Last year, the Italian Heritage Parade was the first major parade to take place in the city since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and this year the parade once again expects to host vibrant crowds coinciding with San Francisco Fleet Week.
