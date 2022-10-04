Read full article on original website
“Mae Powell’s Friend Fest” Zeitgeist Patio Concert Festival (SF)
Once a month, the incredible Mae Powell hosts her Friend Fest where she showcases her favorite Bay Area bands. Friend Fest is always a blast and a great way to find new killer bands. This month features : Tamarind, Scott Erdy & Grooblen. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with...
“Cougars on the Loose” Comedy Night at Hangar 1 Distillery (Alameda)
The ridiculously funny pack of cougars from the Cougar Comedy Collection are hosting a comedy show at our distillery, with Candy Shaw, Karin Babbitt, Nicole Tran, Lalita Dee, and Susan Maletta, hosted by alpha mama Priya Guyadeen. Get your tickets for a night of big laughs, delicious cocktails, and gorgeous...
Autumn Story Time with Artist Sophie Diao (SF Botanical Garden)
Join Google Doodle artist, author, and illustrator Sophie Diao for a fun afternoon of books, drawing, and crafts for kids and families. A book reading of “I Am the Wind” and a drawing demo by Sophie will start the afternoon, followed by a book signing and arts & crafts.
“Stand-Up On the Waterfront” Outdoor Comedy w/ Amazing Views at Hangar 1 (Alameda)
“Stand-Up On the Waterfront” Outdoor Comedy w/ Amazing Views at Hangar 1 (Alameda) Join some of the Bay Area’s top comedians in this outdoor patio with views overlooking the San Francisco skyline for a night of wildly fun adult comedy hosted by the esteemed Holly Shaw. The Comedy...
Patio Concert: “Lee Vilenski Trio” Like 007 x Link Wray (Zeitgeist)
Imagine 007 fused with Link Wray and it would sould like the Lee Vilenski Trio. Surf/Jazz/Rock guitar trio from Jupiter. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events can be canceled, details can change after they are added to our calendar, and errors do occur. Cost:...
Indianna Hale: Free Zeitgeist Patio Concert (SF)
Indianna Hale is the Patsy Cline of San Francisco. It’s hard to decide what is better, her voice or her songs. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events can be canceled, details can change after they are added to our calendar, and errors do occur.
Win Tix: Trey Anastasio Band Live at the Greek Theatre (Berkeley)
Sorry! The contest for Trey Anastasio Band Live at the Greek Theatre (Berkeley) has ended. ------------ Don't miss out again: Want to get notified about future freebies, contests and free events from FuncheapSF?. ------------ Sign Up for the FuncheapSF Email List. Can't See the Contest Entry Form?. Some evil web...
YAY Comics Artists Reception w/ Real Live Cartoonists (SF)
The Cartoon Art Museum welcomes Nidhi Chanani (Jukebox, First Second), Corey Peterschmidt (Amelia Erroway: Castaway Commander, Scholastic Books), Dana Simpson (Phoebe and Her Unicorn, Andrews McMeel Publishing), and Judd Winick (Hilo, Penguin Random House) for the YAY Comics! Artist Reception! Real Live Cartoonists! on Saturday, October 8, 2022 from 5-7pm.
Art Visit with Cee Cee in Her Oakland Studio
Meet Amanda and Michal in North Oakland for an interactive look at Cee Cee’s latest paintings. Please RSVP and we will email you the exact address. Cee Cee’s artwork is partially aimed at sex positivity and the de-stigmatization of sex work. She donates a portion of her profits to organizations that help improve the lives of current and former sex workers. Her models are usually folks within this community.
“Green Botanica” 2nd Annual SF Fashion Showcase (Fort Mason)
Welcome to the 2nd Annual SF Fashion. This year we are captivating the trendiest sustainable brands and designers where you get to experience 2 fashion shows in one night! Get ready for a night of music, fashion, aerialists, cocktails, immersive art and tradeshow. Our Flower for a Cause auction will be going towards art school scholarships for emerging artists.
Twang Sunday: Free Concert w/ Lucky Lamond and Sam Devine (Thee Parkside)
TWANG! Sunday! FREE and ALL AGES! Country music event featuring different artist each week! Food, Drinks and Live Music!. Lucky Lamond is the folk singer-songwriter artist project of San Diego born, San Francisco based Stephanie Lamond. Raised at the altar of Eric Clapton, Phil Collins, and George Harrison, and finding her own inspiration in Joni Mitchell, Mumford & Sons, and Brandi Carlile, join her as she spins the stories she’s spent her life absorbing and dreaming; of family, of legacy, of grief, and ultimately, celebrations of all that it means to be human.
“Wildflowers” Art Exhibition + ArtSpan “Get-The-Guide” Party (SF)
111 Minna Gallery is excited to invite you to our latest art exhibition featuring new and exclusive works by Amanda Lynn and Lady Mags in their show ‘Wildflowers.’. With ‘Wildflowers,’ Amanda Lynn and Lady Mags are coming together once again to bring their unified vision of beauty, femininity, and nature to 111 Minna. As long-time collaborators and friends, these two have been creating work together for over a decade and graced the Bay Area with massive public art pieces combining their unique styles. Together they weave watercolor, bold graffiti, powerful female figures, and flora and fauna into one cohesive look.
Inner Sunset Flea Market “Pawlloween” 2022
Join us for our Pawlloween Pet Parade and Costume Contest in collaboration with Animal Connection at the Inner Sunset Sunday’s Flea Market THIS Sunday 10am-4pm in the heart of Inner Sunset on 9th avenue and Irving street. Our monthly flea market, presented by The Inner Sunset Park Neighbors in...
5th Annual Drunken Film Fest Oakland 2022 (Oct. 9-14)
VENUES – The show starts at 7 PM nightly. October 9 – The Double Standard (2424 Telegraph Ave.) October 10 – Stay Gold (2635 San Pablo Ave) October 11 – Temescal Brewing (4115 Telegraph Ave. October 12 – Telegraph (2318 Telegraph Ave. October 13 –...
Rock-N-Stroll’s Fall Festival: Free Live Music + Big Sales (Rockridge Oakland)
Free outdoor live music, big sales, popup vendors, kids’ crafts, art shows, tastings, and fun activities for the whole family. College Avenue (from Broadway to Alcatraz) welcomes you to stop by, say hello, and enjoy the local wares, fine dining, savory sweets, and delicious drinks you can only find in Oakland’s Rockridge District. Take BART to the Rockridge Station and you’re there!
AfroComicCon International Film Festival 2022 (Oakland)
AfroComicCon International Film Festival Award Ceremony. AfroComicCon Int. Film Festival is returning in person with an exciting program for this year’s Award Ceremony. This event is FREE and for all ages. Cosplay is highly encouraged. Our two-day event is an innovative, exciting, new interactive comic convention that combines, art,...
Community Event: Dance Fitness Class (Mountain View)
Join us for Community Socials on Second Saturdays at The Village at San Antonio Center. On October 8th from 10am-12pm, we’re offering Cardio Dance. Cardio Dance is an all levels cardio-dance based fitness class with easy to follow steps that keep your body moving and shaking. The class format features a wide variety of genres from hip hop, Latin, pop and electro funk tracks with pre-set choreography combos that are fun and easy to follow. No props needed, just bring yourself, a sweat towel and a bottle of water. Sneakers suggested. Nothing says fun like a Saturday morning dance class.
Great Highway Park Cleanup
Help us clean up along Great Highway Park. Meet at Avenues San Francisco (3606 Taraval St). All supplies provided. Sign up on this TogetherSF Mobilize page (https://www.mobilize.us/togethersf/event/448138/) or email info@refuserefusesf.org with event name. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events can be canceled, details can...
Bernal Chess Club (SF)
Join us for an afternoon of casual chess in the outdoor back patio at Progressive Grounds. All levels and ages are welcome. Bring a chess set if you have one. Please buy something to eat, drink, or take home for later. Let’s make sure Progressive Grounds feels our appreciation and looks forward to having us back!
Hella Emo’s RAWRing ’20s + clasSICKS Halloween Party (SF)
Halloween is a special, spooky season for the Sad Kids. Spirit is stocking our costumes (and let’s face it, our everyday wardrobe too), pumpkin spice is warming our tummies, and maybe that old guy at the grocery store won’t remind us it isn’t Halloween anymore. And of...
