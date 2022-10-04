111 Minna Gallery is excited to invite you to our latest art exhibition featuring new and exclusive works by Amanda Lynn and Lady Mags in their show ‘Wildflowers.’. With ‘Wildflowers,’ Amanda Lynn and Lady Mags are coming together once again to bring their unified vision of beauty, femininity, and nature to 111 Minna. As long-time collaborators and friends, these two have been creating work together for over a decade and graced the Bay Area with massive public art pieces combining their unique styles. Together they weave watercolor, bold graffiti, powerful female figures, and flora and fauna into one cohesive look.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO