Missouri State

Missouri governor signs $764 million income tax cut, rural incentives package

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Wednesday signed an income tax cut and a package of incentives targeting rural economic projects into law, putting the finishing touches on a special legislative session he convened last month. Both proposals were the result of vetoes issued earlier this year by Parson, who objected...
Missouri Gov. Parson calls $760 million tax cut fair, fiscally responsible

(The Center Square) – Republican Gov. Mike Parson signed a bill reducing Missouri's income tax on Wednesday and said it was fair, fiscally responsible and helps all workers. "You're being fair to everybody – everybody who's drawing a paycheck," Parson told reporters in his office at the capitol. "If you draw more, you're going to pay more (taxes). It depends on how you look at that. Is the number going to be larger because you make more money? Yes. But the percentage is the same."
Texas GOP leadership formally declares Texas is being invaded

(The Center Square) – The executive leadership of the Republican Party of Texas has formally declared an invasion at the Texas southern border. It’s also calling on Gov. Greg Abbott to do what no governor of Texas has ever done before: declare an invasion and protect Texas and Americans from what it says are transnational criminal organizations creating an imminent threat to their lives.
33 Texas counties declare invasion at southern border, more expected to follow

(The Center Square) – To date, 33 Texas counties have declared an invasion in their county, in the state of Texas, or have expressed support for Texas declaring an invasion at the southern border. More are in the process of making similar declarations, according to sources who’ve spoken to The Center Square.
