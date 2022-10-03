Halloween Fun for Everyone!

It's no trick, we've got lots of treats for Halloween! Fun events for all ages, plus spooky book and movie recommendations to enhance your holiday enjoyment.

Halloween for Kids

Tues | Oct 4 | 3:30pm – 4:30pm | MN

Create spooky ghost and bat crafts!

Halloween Boo! Storytimes

Our annual Halloween Boo! is the cutest day of the year! Wear a costume and bring your treat bag to this special preschool Halloween storytime.

Tues | Oct 25 | 11:15am – 12:00pm | MN

Join us after Halloween Boo! for themed songs, stories, games, and interactive activities. Ages 3-5.

Tues | Oct 11 | 3:30pm – 4:30pm | MN

Transform a paper bag into your favorite monster.

Sat | Oct 29 | 2:00pm – 4:00pm | MN

Welcome, all ghosts and goblins! We will have games and candy for all to enjoy

Kids of all ages will find some Halloween fun in this collection of audiobooks and ebooks.

These beloved scary books are heavy on thrills. The books have a creepy tone; short chapters, each ending with a cliff-hanger, keep readers turning the pages and in suspense. Ages 9-12.

When Bunnicula the rabbit starts acting strangely, Harold the dog and Chester the cat try to warn their human family that their foundling baby bunny must be a vampire. Ages 9-12.

Halloween for Tweens and Teens

Mon | Oct 24 | 3:30pm – 4:30pm | RM

Inspired by Ray Bradbury’s book, we’ll be creating Halloween ornaments.

Craft-ish

Tues | Oct 4, 18 | 4:00pm – 5:00pm | MN

Wed | Oct 19 | 3:00pm – 4:00pm | RM

We’ll cut, glue, and create! Bring a t-shirt to decorate for the first Craft-ish.

Oct 19 (RM) – I Created a Monster!

Wed | Oct 12 | 3:00pm – 4:00pm | RM

Looking for a last-minute Halloween costume? Create a Demogorgon mask!

Sat | Oct 29 | 2:00pm – 3:00pm | MN

Devoted parents Josh and Renai are haunted by supernatural forces as their young son inexplicably falls into a coma. When ghosts begin to emerge from the shadows, the situation quickly turns terrifying. Rated PG-13.

Enjoy spooky tales for the holiday, including Cemetery Boys by Aiden Thomas and the Fazbear Frights series.

A creepy collection for teens and young adults, including Mary Shelley’s classic novel, Frankenstein, transformed with the addition of steampunk-inspired art.

Halloween for Adults

Sat | Oct 29 | 2:30pm – 4:30pm | RM

Lori Hines will discuss her life as a medium, including her experiences working with paranormal investigators at Vulture City Ghost Town and psychometry (reading the history of objects). If time permits, mini-readings will be provided. Books will be available for sale and signing.

Spine-tingling terrors including some classic horror movies.

Set the mood for your Halloween party with sound effects and mood music from Freegal.

Best known as horror novel royalty, Stephen King writes in many genres: dark fantasy, science fiction, psychological suspense, and others.

Woman's Day, one of the oldest and most beloved of all the traditional women's magazines, is ever-evolving to fit the needs of modern readers. October's issue contains all sorts of spooky fun for Halloween.