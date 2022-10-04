Read full article on original website
Related
funcheap.com
“Mae Powell’s Friend Fest” Zeitgeist Patio Concert Festival (SF)
Once a month, the incredible Mae Powell hosts her Friend Fest where she showcases her favorite Bay Area bands. Friend Fest is always a blast and a great way to find new killer bands. This month features : Tamarind, Scott Erdy & Grooblen. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with...
funcheap.com
5th Annual Drunken Film Fest Oakland 2022 (Oct. 9-14)
VENUES – The show starts at 7 PM nightly. October 9 – The Double Standard (2424 Telegraph Ave.) October 10 – Stay Gold (2635 San Pablo Ave) October 11 – Temescal Brewing (4115 Telegraph Ave. October 12 – Telegraph (2318 Telegraph Ave. October 13 –...
funcheap.com
“Puzzled Pint” Hunt for Secret Pubs (SF)
“Puzzled Pint” Hunt for Secret Pubs (SF) Puzzled Pint is back in person again, bringing puzzles to the people over pints. A free event for puzzle lovers occurring in pubs throughout the globe on the second Tuesday of each month – if you like escape rooms, crosswords, or sudoku, you’ll love Puzzled Pint! Local Game Control volunteers will provide everything you need including hints to help beginners along. Bring a team of 2 to 5 people or come and make new friends.
funcheap.com
Patio Concert: “Lee Vilenski Trio” Like 007 x Link Wray (Zeitgeist)
Imagine 007 fused with Link Wray and it would sould like the Lee Vilenski Trio. Surf/Jazz/Rock guitar trio from Jupiter. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events can be canceled, details can change after they are added to our calendar, and errors do occur. Cost:...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
funcheap.com
Win Tix: Trey Anastasio Band Live at the Greek Theatre (Berkeley)
Sorry! The contest for Trey Anastasio Band Live at the Greek Theatre (Berkeley) has ended. ------------ Don't miss out again: Want to get notified about future freebies, contests and free events from FuncheapSF?. ------------ Sign Up for the FuncheapSF Email List. Can't See the Contest Entry Form?. Some evil web...
funcheap.com
AfroComicCon International Film Festival 2022 (Oakland)
AfroComicCon International Film Festival Award Ceremony. AfroComicCon Int. Film Festival is returning in person with an exciting program for this year’s Award Ceremony. This event is FREE and for all ages. Cosplay is highly encouraged. Our two-day event is an innovative, exciting, new interactive comic convention that combines, art,...
funcheap.com
Indianna Hale: Free Zeitgeist Patio Concert (SF)
Indianna Hale is the Patsy Cline of San Francisco. It’s hard to decide what is better, her voice or her songs. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events can be canceled, details can change after they are added to our calendar, and errors do occur.
funcheap.com
Community Event: Dance Fitness Class (Mountain View)
Join us for Community Socials on Second Saturdays at The Village at San Antonio Center. On October 8th from 10am-12pm, we’re offering Cardio Dance. Cardio Dance is an all levels cardio-dance based fitness class with easy to follow steps that keep your body moving and shaking. The class format features a wide variety of genres from hip hop, Latin, pop and electro funk tracks with pre-set choreography combos that are fun and easy to follow. No props needed, just bring yourself, a sweat towel and a bottle of water. Sneakers suggested. Nothing says fun like a Saturday morning dance class.
IN THIS ARTICLE
funcheap.com
“Fall Whiskey Flight & Punch” Free Home Base Whiskey Tasting (Oakland)
Fall Whiskey Flight & Punch with Home Base Spirits. Taste through 3 Home Base Whiskies and learn more about each expression with the makers. Enjoy a Home Base Whiskey punch, easy to replicate for your upcoming holiday party. Leave with a recipe card to make your own punch at home!...
funcheap.com
Adrian West Band at Riggers Loft
Full 5-piece band show, 2 – 5pm, hopefully outside on the big beautiful patio right on the water with stunning views of the bay and SF and the ships going by and the good food and wine and cider. So lovely. Adrian West – vocals, acoustic guitar, elec. violin...
funcheap.com
Twang Sunday: Free Concert w/ Lucky Lamond and Sam Devine (Thee Parkside)
TWANG! Sunday! FREE and ALL AGES! Country music event featuring different artist each week! Food, Drinks and Live Music!. Lucky Lamond is the folk singer-songwriter artist project of San Diego born, San Francisco based Stephanie Lamond. Raised at the altar of Eric Clapton, Phil Collins, and George Harrison, and finding her own inspiration in Joni Mitchell, Mumford & Sons, and Brandi Carlile, join her as she spins the stories she’s spent her life absorbing and dreaming; of family, of legacy, of grief, and ultimately, celebrations of all that it means to be human.
funcheap.com
Rock-N-Stroll’s Fall Festival: Free Live Music + Big Sales (Rockridge Oakland)
Free outdoor live music, big sales, popup vendors, kids’ crafts, art shows, tastings, and fun activities for the whole family. College Avenue (from Broadway to Alcatraz) welcomes you to stop by, say hello, and enjoy the local wares, fine dining, savory sweets, and delicious drinks you can only find in Oakland’s Rockridge District. Take BART to the Rockridge Station and you’re there!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
funcheap.com
Award Winning Film “Pretty Problems” Bay Area Debut (Oakland)
Bay Area Filmmaker of the Year, Kestrin Pantera, brings her SXSW Audience Award winning film, Pretty Problems, to debut in the Bay for opening weekend. The film opens at the New Parkway and runs Fri, Sat and Sun. Pantera will do a Director Q&A after the 5:30pm showing on Saturday, Oct 8.
funcheap.com
“Green Botanica” 2nd Annual SF Fashion Showcase (Fort Mason)
Welcome to the 2nd Annual SF Fashion. This year we are captivating the trendiest sustainable brands and designers where you get to experience 2 fashion shows in one night! Get ready for a night of music, fashion, aerialists, cocktails, immersive art and tradeshow. Our Flower for a Cause auction will be going towards art school scholarships for emerging artists.
funcheap.com
Hella Emo’s RAWRing ’20s + clasSICKS Halloween Party (SF)
Halloween is a special, spooky season for the Sad Kids. Spirit is stocking our costumes (and let’s face it, our everyday wardrobe too), pumpkin spice is warming our tummies, and maybe that old guy at the grocery store won’t remind us it isn’t Halloween anymore. And of...
funcheap.com
BART’s Free Outdoor Concert Series (SF)
The sounds of rock, Latin music, and more will bring joy to BART riders in the month of October as the latest “welcome back” gesture by the agency to encourage riders to return to transit and reinforce the role public transit plays in fueling the Bay Area’s economy and culture.
funcheap.com
Purusha “Yoga in the Park” (Golden Gate Park)
Purusha Yoga in the Park every Saturday at 10:30 AM. Join us every Saturday (unless there is an event or pouring rain) for All Levels Yoga Flow. Options given for every body to enjoy Yoga. Learn yoga from award winning Best Yoga Studio in San Francisco; Purusha Yoga with master teachers Joy Ravelli and Eric Sparks. All ages, all people welcome. Learn about opportunities to help bring yoga to underserved and at risk communities. Join a thriving and growing community of activist yogis who are dedicated to Yoga For All.
funcheap.com
San Francisco’s Redwood Room + Almanac Beer Oktoberfest Takeover
The Redwood Room, the recently redesigned art-deco inspired, high-end bar located in The Clift Royal Sonesta Hotel launched a new limited-time menu in partnership with San Francisco Bay Almanac Beer Co. to celebrate Oktoberfest. Almanac, which has a reputation for its wide selection of beers brewed in rich authentic German barley, is inspired by California’s rich agricultural bounty. In celebration of the tradition of Munich’s famous annual Oktoberfest, the Redwood Room presents the following Almanac Beer lineup available exclusively for the month of October:
funcheap.com
Weekly Trivia Night at Mission Bowling Club
Weekly Trivia Night at Mission Bowling Club (SF) Come on down for some weekly trivia at MBC! There will be lots of laughs, prizes, and some head scratchers. Hosted by Will Juola on our heated patio. Seating starts at 6:45PM. RSVP encouraged but not required. We have space for 9 teams of 4.
funcheap.com
Art Visit with Cee Cee in Her Oakland Studio
Meet Amanda and Michal in North Oakland for an interactive look at Cee Cee’s latest paintings. Please RSVP and we will email you the exact address. Cee Cee’s artwork is partially aimed at sex positivity and the de-stigmatization of sex work. She donates a portion of her profits to organizations that help improve the lives of current and former sex workers. Her models are usually folks within this community.
Comments / 0