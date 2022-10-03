ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanye West has a pair of new baby’s moms; find out who they are

Ye West has gone back to his social media rants over the past few weeks, and the most recent was about his current battle with Gap and Adidas. The rapper has received a lot of support from others, and in a recent interview with Bloomberg on Sept. 12, he talked about how he’s ready to finish his deals with the two companies and make his own business.
Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Reunite For 1st Photos After Pete Davidson Split At North’s Basketball Game

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West sure know how to keep fans guessing about their relationship! The estranged pair were spotted cheering on their daughter North West at her basketball game in Los Angeles on Saturday (September 17), marking the first time they were photographed together since Kim split with Pete Davidson. The last time the makeup mogul and the rapper were actually snapped together in public was last June, when they shared a lunch date.
Kim Kardashian Puts Her Minimalist Calabasas Condo on the Market for $3.5 Million

You can now keep up with Kardashians IRL. We all know the Kardashian-Jenner clan loves to buy real estate in wealthy California enclaves and now you have the chance to scoop up Kim’s Calabasas pied-à-terre for a cool $3.5 million. The beauty and shapewear mogul originally purchased the property in 2017 for $1.6 million while she was married to rapper and now estranged husband, Kanye West, reported Dirt. Two years later, the monochromatic, monastery-style flat appeared to be back on the market but was never sold. Now listed with Compass, let’s hope things go better the second time around.
Kanye West Trolls Kim Kardashian Over Fashion Week Outfit Choice

Kim Kardashian recently shared a text message she received from Kanye West criticizing her outfit choices at Milan Fashion Week. Kanye West teased Kim Kardashian over one of her outfit choices for Milan Fashion Week, earlier this year, as was shown on Thursday’s episode of The Kardashians. In a text message Kim shares on the show, Ye remarks that he’d rather be in jail than wear one of the looks she went with for the event.
Kanye West Triples Down On 'White Lives Matter' Remarks: ‘They Do’

Kanye West has triple-downed on using a “White Lives Matter” logo on a long sleeve shirt as part of YZY SZN 9 fashion show, which he wore while conducting the event. “Here’s my latest response when people ask me why I made a tee that says white lives matter… THEY DO,” he emphatically penned in an Instagram post on Wednesday (October 5) featuring a photo of the controversial shirt.
Khloe Kardashian tells Kanye West to ‘stop tearing Kim Kardashian down’ in ‘fiery’ message

Khloe Kardashian has urged Kanye West to “stop tearing” her sister Kim Kardashian “down,” after he slammed the Kardashian family in a recent social media post. In Instagram post shared on Wednesday, the 45-year-old rapper addressed some of the widespread backlash he has received from celebrities for his Yeezy fashion show in Paris on Monday. Specifically, many took issue with West, a group of models, and conservative figure Candace Owens wearing shirts emblazoned with the phrase “White Lives Matter.”West’s response to the critics was that “public figures” didn’t “chime in” when he was allegedly kept from “seeing [his]...
Kanye West Names His Best Friends: 'I Feel God Calling Us'

Kanye West has revealed a couple of his best friends. Yeezy took to his Instagram Story on Wednesday (September 28) calling internet personality Justin LaBoy and his “I Won” collaborator Future his besties. “When you a Christian dad that will do anything to protect your kids but Justin...
'Unreasonable & Unfair:' Kanye West Hits Back At Production Company Claiming He Owes Them $7 Million Over Canceled Coachella Gig, 'Donda' Set

Kanye West has responded to the lawsuit filed by a production company that claims the rapper owes them $7 million. In the response obtained by RadarOnline.com, Ye made it clear — he wants the suit filed by Phantom Labs dismissed and denies he owes the company anything because it "failed to perform the services" it's suing for.
Ahmaud Arbery’s mother is disgusted with Kanye West

Wanda Cooper-Jones, the mother of Ahmaud Abery, expressed her disgust with Ye West who donned a “White Lives Matter” sweatshirt during fashion week in Paris. In a statement her attorney Lee Merritt, Cooper-Jones provided to Rolling Stone, she conveyed her “extreme disappointment” in Ye for what he wore while showing off his YZY collection.
Kanye West’s Polarizing Yeezy SZN 9 Included 3D-Printed Boots Created Over the Weekend With Zellerfeld

The headlines coming out of Kanye West’s YZYSZN 9 presentation in Paris today have been focused on the shocking “White Lives Matter” T-shirts worn by the rapper-turned-designer and several others. There was, however, new footwear revealed during the polarizing presentation. Technology company Zellerfeld confirmed via statement following the show that it helped produce a version of the YZY boot that was worn today, which does not have an official name. Zellerfeld said in its statement that the boots are the same ones that have been circulating online since the first Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga drop. The tech company also stated that...
Power 102.9 plays the best hip hop and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

