Read full article on original website
Related
Julia Fox says she broke up with Kanye West at the 'first red flag' after realizing he was dealing with 'unresolved issues'
Julia Fox said that she ended her relationship with Kanye West at the first "red flag." Fox said West had "unresolved issues" while they were dating and she didn't have "bandwidth" for them. West and Fox dated for approximately a month at the beginning of the year.
Kanye West has a pair of new baby’s moms; find out who they are
Ye West has gone back to his social media rants over the past few weeks, and the most recent was about his current battle with Gap and Adidas. The rapper has received a lot of support from others, and in a recent interview with Bloomberg on Sept. 12, he talked about how he’s ready to finish his deals with the two companies and make his own business.
ETOnline.com
Kim Kardashian Is a Stunning 'Single Lady' at Beyoncé's Birthday Party, Kanye West Not in Attendance
Kim Kardashian certainly knows how to embrace a theme, and Beyoncé's star-studded birthday party was no exception. The reality star stepped out over the weekend to attend Bey's roller disco-themed bash with a who's-who of celebs -- not including her ex, Kanye "Ye" West. Kim's sister, Khloe Kardashian, was...
realitytitbit.com
North West channeling Kanye's energy as she goes sightseeing with mom Kim
North is the true mini-me daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, and it shows with her attitude and style. Her attendance at Fashion Week led to fans of the reality star hailing her daughter is the next “fashion icon”. This year’s fashion season has been very important...
RELATED PEOPLE
Kendall Jenner Subtly Supports Jaden Smith Walking Out of Kanye West’s Yeezy Show
Watch: Why Gigi Hadid Is Calling Kanye "Ye" West a "BULLY" & "JOKE" Kendall Jenner seemed to have her pal Jaden Smith back after he walked out of Kanye West's controversial Yeezy Season 9 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week. Following the Oct. 3 show—which saw the "Donda" rapper and...
Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Reunite For 1st Photos After Pete Davidson Split At North’s Basketball Game
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West sure know how to keep fans guessing about their relationship! The estranged pair were spotted cheering on their daughter North West at her basketball game in Los Angeles on Saturday (September 17), marking the first time they were photographed together since Kim split with Pete Davidson. The last time the makeup mogul and the rapper were actually snapped together in public was last June, when they shared a lunch date.
Kanye West responds to backlash over ‘White Lives Matter’ Yeezy T-shirts
Kanye West has responded to the backlash in response to him sending models down the catwalk wearing “White Lives Matter” shirts during his Yeezy SZN 9 presentation in Paris. Photographs also showed the Donda rapper donning the same T-shirt while posing next to controversial conservative figure Candace Owens.
Kim Kardashian Puts Her Minimalist Calabasas Condo on the Market for $3.5 Million
You can now keep up with Kardashians IRL. We all know the Kardashian-Jenner clan loves to buy real estate in wealthy California enclaves and now you have the chance to scoop up Kim’s Calabasas pied-à-terre for a cool $3.5 million. The beauty and shapewear mogul originally purchased the property in 2017 for $1.6 million while she was married to rapper and now estranged husband, Kanye West, reported Dirt. Two years later, the monochromatic, monastery-style flat appeared to be back on the market but was never sold. Now listed with Compass, let’s hope things go better the second time around.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Trolling—Kanye West, Candace Owens Flaunt ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirt During Paris Fashion Week
Not even a month after publicly divorcing himself from corporate America, controversial Kanye and MAGA minion Candace Owens flaunted “White Lives Matter” shirts in Paris. Cue “Ni—- in Paris.”. On Monday, West unveiled YZY Season 9 in Paris. The live stream of the runway show on...
What the Hell Is Going on at Kanye West’s Mysterious New Private School?
Kanye West’s latest ambitious venture may be his most surprising – and most mysterious. Over the past decade, West has cemented himself not only as a musical force but also as a cultural and creative visionary, with the launch of his Yeezy line, major collaborations with Adidas and Gap, and tech projects like the Stem Player.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kanye West Trolls Kim Kardashian Over Fashion Week Outfit Choice
Kim Kardashian recently shared a text message she received from Kanye West criticizing her outfit choices at Milan Fashion Week. Kanye West teased Kim Kardashian over one of her outfit choices for Milan Fashion Week, earlier this year, as was shown on Thursday’s episode of The Kardashians. In a text message Kim shares on the show, Ye remarks that he’d rather be in jail than wear one of the looks she went with for the event.
Here We Go Again: Kanye West Rocks ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirt At Surprise Yeezy Show
Are we ever surprised when we hear that Kanye West is back in the news headlines? Highly doubt it. It’s almost expected that the 45-year-old has a rant or outburst every couple of weeks that gets the internet talking. That is exactly where we are today. In Paris on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
HipHopDX.com
Kanye West Triples Down On 'White Lives Matter' Remarks: ‘They Do’
Kanye West has triple-downed on using a “White Lives Matter” logo on a long sleeve shirt as part of YZY SZN 9 fashion show, which he wore while conducting the event. “Here’s my latest response when people ask me why I made a tee that says white lives matter… THEY DO,” he emphatically penned in an Instagram post on Wednesday (October 5) featuring a photo of the controversial shirt.
Kanye West wears ‘White Lives Matter’ sweatshirt (photos)
Two years after rap fans looked askance at Ye West for meeting with and publicly supporting former President Donald Trump, the controversial rapper triggers urbanites once again. West donned a “White Lives Matter” sweatshirt at his Yeezy fashion show in Paris on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, while showcasing his Season...
Khloe Kardashian tells Kanye West to ‘stop tearing Kim Kardashian down’ in ‘fiery’ message
Khloe Kardashian has urged Kanye West to “stop tearing” her sister Kim Kardashian “down,” after he slammed the Kardashian family in a recent social media post. In Instagram post shared on Wednesday, the 45-year-old rapper addressed some of the widespread backlash he has received from celebrities for his Yeezy fashion show in Paris on Monday. Specifically, many took issue with West, a group of models, and conservative figure Candace Owens wearing shirts emblazoned with the phrase “White Lives Matter.”West’s response to the critics was that “public figures” didn’t “chime in” when he was allegedly kept from “seeing [his]...
HipHopDX.com
Kanye West Names His Best Friends: 'I Feel God Calling Us'
Kanye West has revealed a couple of his best friends. Yeezy took to his Instagram Story on Wednesday (September 28) calling internet personality Justin LaBoy and his “I Won” collaborator Future his besties. “When you a Christian dad that will do anything to protect your kids but Justin...
'Unreasonable & Unfair:' Kanye West Hits Back At Production Company Claiming He Owes Them $7 Million Over Canceled Coachella Gig, 'Donda' Set
Kanye West has responded to the lawsuit filed by a production company that claims the rapper owes them $7 million. In the response obtained by RadarOnline.com, Ye made it clear — he wants the suit filed by Phantom Labs dismissed and denies he owes the company anything because it "failed to perform the services" it's suing for.
Ahmaud Arbery’s mother is disgusted with Kanye West
Wanda Cooper-Jones, the mother of Ahmaud Abery, expressed her disgust with Ye West who donned a “White Lives Matter” sweatshirt during fashion week in Paris. In a statement her attorney Lee Merritt, Cooper-Jones provided to Rolling Stone, she conveyed her “extreme disappointment” in Ye for what he wore while showing off his YZY collection.
Kanye West’s Polarizing Yeezy SZN 9 Included 3D-Printed Boots Created Over the Weekend With Zellerfeld
The headlines coming out of Kanye West’s YZYSZN 9 presentation in Paris today have been focused on the shocking “White Lives Matter” T-shirts worn by the rapper-turned-designer and several others. There was, however, new footwear revealed during the polarizing presentation. Technology company Zellerfeld confirmed via statement following the show that it helped produce a version of the YZY boot that was worn today, which does not have an official name. Zellerfeld said in its statement that the boots are the same ones that have been circulating online since the first Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga drop. The tech company also stated that...
HipHopDX.com
Kanye West Thanks Drake For Support Amid 'White Lives Matter' Backlash: 'It Warmed My Heart'
Kanye West has thanked Drake for seemingly lending his support amid the backlash to his “White Lives Matter” shirt. As he continued to post his way through the controversy on Thursday (October 6), the G.O.O.D. Music mogul shared a screenshot of Drizzy liking one of his recent Instagram posts, saying it “warmed his heart.”
Power 102.9 NoCo
Windsor, CO
24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Power 102.9 plays the best hip hop and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0