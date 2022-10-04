Read full article on original website
HIGHLIGHT REEL – UHA vs Hopkinsville
University Heights Academy turned back the Hopkinsville Tigers 4-1 in the 8th District boys’ soccer championship match Thursday evening at Fort Campbell. Check out some of the action from the match in this video clip.
Max’s Moment – Ethan Hale Puts Blazers in Front
The district championship match between Hopkinsville and University Heights was in the waning seconds of the first half, tied at 0-0. In this Max’s Moment. that changes as Ethan Hale broke clear and found the net to give the Blazers the lead and the momentum going into the half. Take a look.
VIDEO – Thomas on Blazers’ District Championship
The UHA Blazers picked up their third straight 8th District boys’ soccer championship Thursday night with a 4-1 win over Hopkinsville. For the 2nd straight match, it was a strong second-half effort that was the key for the Blazers. Coach Frankie Thomas spoke with YSE about that effort and more after the match.
Lady Colonels Sweep Past Trigg on Senior Night (w/PHOTOS)
The Christian County Lady Colonels made it back-to-back wins on the volleyball court Thursday night. The Lady Colonels picked up a straight-set win on Senior Night over the Trigg County Lady Wildcats. The Lady Colonels opened strong and kept rolling through the night. Christian County won the opening set 25-16...
Lyon’s Cathryn Brown 2nd After Day One at State Golf (w/PHOTOS)
Lyon County senior Cathryn Brown fired a 1-over 73 on Friday in the KHSAA State Golf Championship at Bowling Green County Club and sits in 2nd place ahead of her final round on Saturday. Brown had a pair of bogeys on her first three holes on Friday before a birdie...
PHOTOS – UHA’s Conlee Lindsey at State Golf Day One
University Heights Academy sophomore Conlee Lindsey shot an 88 on Friday in the first round of the KHSAA State Golf Championship at Bowling Green Country Club. Lindsey began her round with a double bogey on the 10th hole before following with her only birdie of the day on the par-3 11th. She parred three of the last four holes to make the turn with a 6-over 42.
Second Half Goals Propel Lady Blazers to District Championship (w/PHOTOS)
Sometimes in high school sports, the ball bounces your way and sometimes it just does not. On a second-half play where it looked as if the Hopkinsville Lady Tigers had stopped the UHA Lady Blazers again in a 0-0 match, the ball got away from Hopkinsville goalie Taylor Joachim after she had stopped a shot.
Hoptown’s Cate Blane in Top-20 After Day One at State Golf (w/PHOTOS)
After a rough start on Friday at the KHSAA State Golf Championship, Hopkinsville sophomore Cate Blane finished strong to sit in a tie for 17th ahead of her final round on Saturday at the Bowling Green Country Club. Blane began on the back nine and opened with a par on...
County Picks Up Four Set District Win at Hoptown (w/PHOTOS)
The Christian County Lady Colonels firmed up their position as the number two seed for the 8th District volleyball tournament Tuesday night. The Lady Colonels traveled across town and came away with a four-set win over the Hopkinsville Lady Tigers. Christian County got the night off to a good start...
Bravettes Get Past Trigg County in Four Sets
Halfway through the night Tuesday night, it looked as if the Trigg County Lady Wildcats were positioned to pick up their second win of the 2022 volleyball season. However, the Union County Bravettes rallied to finish strong and claim a four-set win over the Lady Wildcats in Wildcat Gym. Union...
Hunter Reynolds Finishes 33rd at State Golf Tourney
Trigg County senior Hunter Reynolds finished his high school golf career by placing 33rd in the 2022 Leachman Buick-GMC-Cadillac/KHSAA Boys’ State Golf Championship. Reynolds carded rounds of 76 and 79 to finish at 11-over-par 155. He had six birdies over his 36 holes Tuesday and Wednesday at Bowling Green...
Rossview High parts ways with volleyball coach after suspension, complaints
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Rossview High School has parted ways with head volleyball coach Tishara Hicks, who said leading the Hawks team may not have aligned with her “culture, coaching philosophies, and expectations.”. The school gave Hicks a notice of suspension for the rest of the 2022...
Notre Dame Defensive Tackle Jacob Lacey, Former Kentucky Target, Enters Transfer Portal
A former Kentucky target and Bluegrass native has entered the transfer portal. Jacob Lacey, a defensive tackle out of South Warren High School in Bowling Green, Ky, has announced that he is no longer apart of the Notre Dame football program. Lacey was the No. 3 player out of Kentucky in ...
Maddie Sholar Crowned Miss Trigg County 2022
Mary Madeline Sholar will wear the crown and the title of Miss Trigg County 2022 after being crowned during the 2022 pageant Thursday night at Trigg County High School Gym. The News Edge’s Kinley Humphries had a chance to visit with Maddie Sholar about being crowned Miss Trigg County following the pageant.
Two Injured In Greenville Road Shooting
A shooting on Greenville Road in Christian County sent two people to Nashville hospitals with gunshot wounds Friday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say one woman was shot in the abdomen and a second woman was shot in her leg at Woodland Heights Apartments. Both women were taken by...
Houston County prosecutor faces ethics charges
All around his man cave are scenes of favorite football teams and memories of being an SEC football official. It's John Wright's favorite game but the season that never ends is about family and mentoring to young adults in the game of life. Knoxville man charged in string of cell...
Christian County Man Injured In Tractor-Trailer Rollover Crash
A Christian County man was injured in a wreck on Dawson Springs Road in Christian County Friday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Nathaniel Owens was northbound when his truck went off the road and overturned into a field. Owens was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Health for...
Looking for the Bell Witch? She’s headed for Hopkinsville twice before Halloween
It’s Bell Witch season in Hopkinsville, and there are a couple of opportunities right before Halloween to hear local storytellers recount the 200-year-old ghost story. The first event will be at 6 p.m. Oct. 22 at Jeffers Bend, where Christian County historian William T. Turner will lead the presentation for Torchlight Tales. Then at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 27, educator and writer Wayne Goolsby will share the story during a chili supper at the old St. Elmo schoolhouse.
DJ Diesel, aka Shaq, to perform at WKU
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An NBA Hall of Famer is bringing his DJ set to Bowling Green. DJ Diesel, also known as Shaquille O'Neal, will be bringing out the turntables at the end of October. He will be putting on a concert before the WKU vs. UAB football game on...
Take a look at the new arena Clarksville leaders hope will draw people downtown
If you've driven around downtown Clarksville, it's hard to miss. But Danny Butler hopes it's the inside of F&M Bank Arena that will provide all the must-see moments.
