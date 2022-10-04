University Heights Academy sophomore Conlee Lindsey shot an 88 on Friday in the first round of the KHSAA State Golf Championship at Bowling Green Country Club. Lindsey began her round with a double bogey on the 10th hole before following with her only birdie of the day on the par-3 11th. She parred three of the last four holes to make the turn with a 6-over 42.

HOPKINSVILLE, KY ・ 12 HOURS AGO