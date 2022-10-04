Read full article on original website
Related
yoursportsedge.com
HIGHLIGHT REEL – UHA vs Hopkinsville
University Heights Academy turned back the Hopkinsville Tigers 4-1 in the 8th District boys’ soccer championship match Thursday evening at Fort Campbell. Check out some of the action from the match in this video clip.
yoursportsedge.com
VIDEO – Thomas on Blazers’ District Championship
The UHA Blazers picked up their third straight 8th District boys’ soccer championship Thursday night with a 4-1 win over Hopkinsville. For the 2nd straight match, it was a strong second-half effort that was the key for the Blazers. Coach Frankie Thomas spoke with YSE about that effort and more after the match.
yoursportsedge.com
Lady Colonels Sweep Past Trigg on Senior Night (w/PHOTOS)
The Christian County Lady Colonels made it back-to-back wins on the volleyball court Thursday night. The Lady Colonels picked up a straight-set win on Senior Night over the Trigg County Lady Wildcats. The Lady Colonels opened strong and kept rolling through the night. Christian County won the opening set 25-16...
yoursportsedge.com
Second Half Goals Propel Lady Blazers to District Championship (w/PHOTOS)
Sometimes in high school sports, the ball bounces your way and sometimes it just does not. On a second-half play where it looked as if the Hopkinsville Lady Tigers had stopped the UHA Lady Blazers again in a 0-0 match, the ball got away from Hopkinsville goalie Taylor Joachim after she had stopped a shot.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
yoursportsedge.com
Lyon’s Cathryn Brown 2nd After Day One at State Golf (w/PHOTOS)
Lyon County senior Cathryn Brown fired a 1-over 73 on Friday in the KHSAA State Golf Championship at Bowling Green County Club and sits in 2nd place ahead of her final round on Saturday. Brown had a pair of bogeys on her first three holes on Friday before a birdie...
yoursportsedge.com
Bravettes Get Past Trigg County in Four Sets
Halfway through the night Tuesday night, it looked as if the Trigg County Lady Wildcats were positioned to pick up their second win of the 2022 volleyball season. However, the Union County Bravettes rallied to finish strong and claim a four-set win over the Lady Wildcats in Wildcat Gym. Union...
yoursportsedge.com
PHOTOS – UHA’s Conlee Lindsey at State Golf Day One
University Heights Academy sophomore Conlee Lindsey shot an 88 on Friday in the first round of the KHSAA State Golf Championship at Bowling Green Country Club. Lindsey began her round with a double bogey on the 10th hole before following with her only birdie of the day on the par-3 11th. She parred three of the last four holes to make the turn with a 6-over 42.
yoursportsedge.com
Hoptown’s Cate Blane in Top-20 After Day One at State Golf (w/PHOTOS)
After a rough start on Friday at the KHSAA State Golf Championship, Hopkinsville sophomore Cate Blane finished strong to sit in a tie for 17th ahead of her final round on Saturday at the Bowling Green Country Club. Blane began on the back nine and opened with a par on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
yoursportsedge.com
Hunter Reynolds Finishes 33rd at State Golf Tourney
Trigg County senior Hunter Reynolds finished his high school golf career by placing 33rd in the 2022 Leachman Buick-GMC-Cadillac/KHSAA Boys’ State Golf Championship. Reynolds carded rounds of 76 and 79 to finish at 11-over-par 155. He had six birdies over his 36 holes Tuesday and Wednesday at Bowling Green...
clarksvillenow.com
Rossview High parts ways with volleyball coach after suspension, complaints
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Rossview High School has parted ways with head volleyball coach Tishara Hicks, who said leading the Hawks team may not have aligned with her “culture, coaching philosophies, and expectations.”. The school gave Hicks a notice of suspension for the rest of the 2022...
whopam.com
Ground broken for Casey Jones Distillery expansion, rickhouse
Casey Jones Distillery has shown that they have the drive and the passion to thrive, and that only continues to be proven as ground was broken Thursday for a new 3,000-barrel rickhouse at their location on Witty Lane. Calling it the first post-prohibition barrel storage facility in Hopkinsville, owner and...
Notre Dame Defensive Tackle Jacob Lacey, Former Kentucky Target, Enters Transfer Portal
A former Kentucky target and Bluegrass native has entered the transfer portal. Jacob Lacey, a defensive tackle out of South Warren High School in Bowling Green, Ky, has announced that he is no longer apart of the Notre Dame football program. Lacey was the No. 3 player out of Kentucky in ...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
clarksvillenow.com
Austin Peay Men’s Basketball: ASUN preseason polls unveiled
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Nate James and Austin Peay State University enter their first season in the ASUN Conference with one goal: prove the doubters wrong. Despite receiving a first-place vote in the ASUN media poll, the Governors were picked 9th, earning 189 points. Austin Peay also was selected 9th in the coaches’ poll with 88 points. Both preseason polls were released Wednesday along with the Preseason All-ASUN Team.
whvoradio.com
Christian County Man Injured In Tractor-Trailer Rollover Crash
A Christian County man was injured in a wreck on Dawson Springs Road in Christian County Friday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Nathaniel Owens was northbound when his truck went off the road and overturned into a field. Owens was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Health for...
wkdzradio.com
Trigg County Family Expanding Meat Business
Trigg County’s Futrell family is working to take their custom processed meat business to a new level. Griffin and Madison Futrell and their family have been offering finished beef and pork to consumers in the community since before the COVID-19 pandemic. With increased demand for their products they are now offering retails cuts of frozen beef and pork. Griffin says they have been offering their meat products on a large scale, but are going to test the waters by offering retail cuts of meat.
wdrb.com
DJ Diesel, aka Shaq, to perform at WKU
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An NBA Hall of Famer is bringing his DJ set to Bowling Green. DJ Diesel, also known as Shaquille O'Neal, will be bringing out the turntables at the end of October. He will be putting on a concert before the WKU vs. UAB football game on...
whvoradio.com
Two Injured In Greenville Road Shooting
A shooting on Greenville Road in Christian County sent two people to Nashville hospitals with gunshot wounds Friday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say one woman was shot in the abdomen and a second woman was shot in her leg at Woodland Heights Apartments. Both women were taken by...
Take a look at the new arena Clarksville leaders hope will draw people downtown
If you've driven around downtown Clarksville, it's hard to miss. But Danny Butler hopes it's the inside of F&M Bank Arena that will provide all the must-see moments.
clarksvillenow.com
Shelby’s Trio restaurants coming along, and Operation Honor giveaway coming up | AUDIO
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Joe and Cathi Maynard have a lot of things going on in Clarksville, from building a three-story restaurant downtown to holding a giveaway for military families. This week, the Maynards and Sara Golden join Katie Gambill and Charlie Koon on Clarksville’s Conversation to give...
Looking for the Bell Witch? She’s headed for Hopkinsville twice before Halloween
It’s Bell Witch season in Hopkinsville, and there are a couple of opportunities right before Halloween to hear local storytellers recount the 200-year-old ghost story. The first event will be at 6 p.m. Oct. 22 at Jeffers Bend, where Christian County historian William T. Turner will lead the presentation for Torchlight Tales. Then at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 27, educator and writer Wayne Goolsby will share the story during a chili supper at the old St. Elmo schoolhouse.
Comments / 0