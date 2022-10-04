Read full article on original website
Tucker Carlson suggests US blew up Nord Stream pipeline – and lists possible Russian ‘retaliations’
A Tucker Carlson segment focused on the purported “sabotage” of the Nord Stream gas pipelines connecting Russia and Europe, which the Fox News anchor appeared to blame on the US.Speaking following reports of leaks in the Nord Stream pipeline on Tuesday, Mr Carlson suggested that the Biden administration was behind the “sabotage” and act of “environmental terrorism” and warned of a Russian counter-response. “Blow up the Nord Stream pipelines? OK, we’ve entered a new phase, one in which the United States is directly at war with the largest nuclear power in the world,” said the Fox News anchor.While the...
German lawmakers break Europe's silence on suspected Nord Stream pipeline saboteur to point the finger at Russia
Two senior German lawmakers have pointed the finger at Russia over suspected sabotage of Nord Stream. The leaking Russia-to-Europe pipelines are spewing natural-gas into the Baltic Sea. The Kremlin said claims about Russia's involvement were "predictably stupid and absurd." Two senior German lawmakers have pointed the finger at Russia over...
Putin's Nord Stream Gamble Backfires as Russia Losing Energy War
President Vladimir Putin's gamble on the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which delivers gas from Russia to Western Europe, has backfired as Russia "is losing the energy war," analysts have told Newsweek. Nord Stream 1 is the biggest pipeline transporting natural gas between Russia and Europe and stretches some 745 miles...
Hundreds of pounds of TNT were used to damage the Nord Stream pipelines, Sweden and Denmark tell the UN
A joint letter from Sweden and Denmark to the UN Security Council said "several hundred kilos" of explosives caused the damage in a "deliberate" act.
NATO threatens to retaliate against suspected Nord Stream sabotage, ratcheting up tension with Russia
NATO on Thursday threatened to retaliate against suspected sabotage of the Nord Stream natural-gas pipelines. The threat increases tension with Russia, which some European lawmakers have blamed for the damage. All four of the pipelines comprising the damaged Nord Stream system are leaking gas into the Baltic Sea. The North...
Polish politician suggests US sabotaged Russia-Germany gas pipelines
A Polish politician suggested the United States was behind the sabotage of two Nord Stream pipelines linking Russia to Germany.
U.S. Preparing for Russia to Bring War to NATO Countries
Part of a proposed $2 billion aid package would go to of countries neighboring Ukraine that are "potentially at risk of future Russian aggression."
Russian Ships Spotted Near Nord Stream Pipelines Before Explosions: Report
The Russian embassy in the U.S. mocked the claims, saying that American "legislators perhaps... have a better view from the top of Capitol Hill."
Putin’s losses in Asia are bigger than in Ukraine
While the United States and European Union have focused on limited but hopefully important Russian reverses in Ukraine, a potentially more important setback to imperial Putinism is occurring in Central Asia. The game in Central Asia is a version of rock-paper-scissors. Russia employs military power, Turkey along with moderate Islam...
NATO issues chilling nuclear war warning after Vlad’s deranged speech in ‘most dangerous moment since Russian invasion’
NATO has issued a chilling nuclear war warning after Vladimir Putin's deranged speech edged the world into the most dangerous moment since the Russian invasion. Jens Stoltenberg, who heads the Western military alliance, said Putin's shameless landgrab would not stop NATO providing its "unwavering support" to Ukraine. The NATO chief...
US spy planes appear to be monitoring a Russian enclave in Europe, possibly looking for signs of nuclear weapons activity
Flight-trackers have spotted US surveillance plans flying near Kaliningrad, a Russian territory in Europe separate from the rest of the country.
Germany's takeover of Russian refineries frees the nation from dependence on Moscow, Chancellor Olaf Scholz says
Germany took control Friday of Russian-owned Rosneft's subsidiary in the country, which included three oil refineries. The move signals freedom for Germany from Russian dependence, according to Chancellor Olaf Scholz. "We are making ourselves independent of Russia, and any decisions that are taken there," he said at a news conference.
Four of Putin’s top chiefs in Ukraine are assassinated in twin blasts by ‘saboteurs’ in latest killings to rock tyrant
FOUR of Vladimir Putin’s top officials in occupied Ukraine have been killed in explosions in the latest blow to the Russian tyrant. In one attack, an official organising a bogus referendum on joining Russia was killed alongside her husband. Lyudmila Boyko headed the election commission in the Zaporizhzhia region,...
Russian Hypersonic Missile Misses Ukraine, Crashes Back Into Russia
An explosion in Stavropol, Russia, in which 5 people were injured, is believed to have been caused by a hypersonic missile. Last Wednesday there was an explosion in Russia's Stavropol Territory, 350 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, injuring at least 5 people. According to Russian media reports, the explosion is said to have been triggered by a crashed Ukrainian drone. However, there are serious doubts about this, as the Eurasian Times reports.
Ukraine has allegedly captured one of Russia's most advanced aerial electronic warfare pods
In yet another victory for U.S. intelligence, Ukrainian forces have allegedly captured an aerial electronic warfare pod from a crashed Russian Su-30SM fighter aircraft in almost a pretty good condition, The Drive reported. The pod was found as the Ukrainian forces have been pushing back against the Russian offense in the east and south parts of the country.
US would destroy Russia’s entire army if Putin use nukes in Ukraine, says former CIA director
The US and its allies would eradicate Russia’s military troops in Ukraine and sink its Black Sea fleet if Vladimir Putin uses nuclear weapons, said former CIA director David Petraeus. “Just to give you a hypothetical, we would respond by leading a Nato – a collective – effort that...
America beats Russia in United Nations election that determines the future of the internet
The United States’ candidate Doreen Bogdan-Martin has beaten Russia’s Rashid Ismailov in an election to head the International Telecommunication Union, which oversees internet and communication standards.The election was seen as a ideological race between a continuation of an internet led by the US , or a “humanization” of the infrastructure against American “dominance” online, as Mr Ismailov described it.“The world is facing significant challenges – escalating conflicts, a climate crisis, food security, gender inequalities, and 2.7 billion people with no access to the internet,” said Ms Bogdan-Martin after winning. “I believe we, the ITU and our members, have an opportunity...
