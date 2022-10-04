Read full article on original website
Related
4 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Arkansas
While it is not as famous as other states in the country, there is no doubt that Arkansas is a beautiful state that is worth visiting. If you live in Arkansas or have visited it before then you can absolutely confirm this. And if you have never been to this beautiful state before, I have put together a list of four beautiful places that are great to visit during your first time exploring Arkansas but also good choices if you live in this beautiful state but haven't been to any of these wonderful spots. Here's what made it on the list.
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Desperate for rain? Here’s when Arkansas could see some
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It’s no secret it’s been very dry the last few weeks. Most counties ended September around 1-2 inches below average for rainfall, after a mostly dry August. Our current drought monitor shows severe drought across most of central Arkansas, with moderate drought around...
Road & Track
This $6.7-Million Arkansas Mansion Has Its Own 1.2-Mile Race Track
If you've ever had to travel to a race track, you'll know it's not easy. Most tracks are located out in the middle of nowhere, several hours from the nearest major city. Do you risk driving your temperamental car to the track, or fork out for a trailer and a rig? The trip is always a hassle. But what if the track days came to you? That's the idea behind this massive property in northwestern Arkansas, complete with a mansion, endless room for car storage, and its own race track.
arkansasedc.com
Manufacturing Thrives in Arkansas
Across Arkansas, manufacturers are producing a wide range of essential goods every day that help people live their lives and that power our economy. From Arkadelphia to Blytheville and from Searcy to Texarkana, these manufacturing companies employ thousands of Arkansans, providing high wage jobs that are vital to our state. In fact, more than 10 percent of the nonfarm workforce in Arkansas is employed in manufacturing. In September 2022, manufacturing employment as a percentage of the state’s total nonfarm employment was 12.41%.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Final scores for Week 6 of Arkansas high school football
ARKANSAS, USA — Alma 45, Pea Ridge 7.
Lockheed Martin’s HIMAR named ” The Coolest Thing Made in Arkansas”
CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/ KARD) — Lockheed Martin’s High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMAR) was named “The Coolest Thing Made in Arkansas.” This contest started earlier this year and was organized by the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce, Associated Industries of Arkansas, and Arkansas Business. According to a release, HIMAR is a highly reliable, combat-proven, fielded system […]
neareport.com
If approved, Arkansas’ recreational marijuana law would be tightest in U.S.
Arkansas would have the strictest recreational marijuana law in the U.S. if voters approve a constitutional amendment legalizing the drug next month. Nineteen other states have legalized cannabis for adult use, but Arkansas would be only the fourth to still outlaw growing the plants at home, an Advocate analysis of marijuana laws across the U.S. found.
uams.edu
Small-Town Arkansas Roots Run Deep for College of Pharmacy Alumnus
Oct. 5, 2022 | Lenora Newsome, P.D., COP ’80, has had a distinguished career as a pharmacist, and she’s not done yet. She’s seen the profession evolve significantly over the years and now helps shape where pharmacy is headed next through her positions on state and national boards.
RELATED PEOPLE
Arkansas May Pass the Pipe Soon. Whatcha Think Bout That?
The mid-term elections in Arkansas are just over a month away and there is something on the ballot you need to know about. There is a constitutional amendment on the November 8th ballot to legalize recreational marijuana. The amendment was put on the ballot by a group called Responsible Growth Arkansas. This is what Eddie Armstrong, chairman of Responsible Growth Arkansas said:
5 Most Terrifying Pulse-Pounding Haunted Attractions in Arkansas
October is finally here and that means it's the spooky season. If you are looking for something frightfully fun to do this month, Arkansas has some very creepy haunted attractions that are worth the drive, if you like getting the you-know-what scared out of you. Let's take a look at...
swark.today
Chris Jones Shares Vision to Lift Up Arkansas During Arkansas Gubernatorial Debate
LITTLE ROCK – Dr. Chris Jones, the Democratic nominee for Arkansas governor, joined by third-party candidate Ricky Dale Harrington Jr., participated in Wednesday’s televised gubernatorial debate, hosted by KATV and moderated by KATV’s Chris May. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the Republican nominee, did not show up and her absence was represented by an empty chair.
I-40 in Arkansas blocked by fiery truck wreck
UPDATE, 3:12 p.m.: ARDOT cameras show traffic slowly moving again in both direction on I-40. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Interstate 40 eastbound in St. Francis County, Arkansas was closed Tuesday afternoon because of a wreck involving multiple tractor-trailers, ARDOT said. Cameras showed a truck on fire near Widener, just east of Forrest City. A truck trailer […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
What’s Going on in the Parking Lot of This Arkansas Convenience Store [WATCH]
You know when you pull up to a convenience store you might see just about anything. It's a place where all kinds of people go totally different places go to fill up their gas tanks and grab some snacks and drinks. Just then you thought you had seen everything, the convenience store patrons deliver the unbelievable.
Kait 8
Colorful drug targeting youth across Northeast Arkansas
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The fight against fentanyl is plaguing Northeast Arkansas, as one of the most dangerous drugs sweeping the nation is making its mark, but you might not even notice. Chad Henson, commander of the Second Judicial Drug Taskforce at the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office, said the way...
What Delicious Halloween Candy Is The Most Popular In Arkansas?
Can you believe it is already October? That means Halloween will be here before you know it, and now is the time to get the cool candy for all of your trick-or-treaters. But what is the most popular Halloween candy in our area?. We all have our favorite candy but...
Perfect Weather for Texarkana’s National Night Out This Tuesday, Oct 4
Your Texarkana Police Departments have posted the neighborhoods that have signed up to have block parties this Tuesday for National Night Out, and the weather should be perfect. National Night Out is Tuesday evening, October 4, 2022, and your Texarkana-area Police Departments have posted where they plan to join in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Arkansas actress lands big role in new Peacock series
Hendrix Yancey is an 11-year-old actress, who you've probably seen on your screens before.
KATV
WATCH: Recreational marijuana in Arkansas town hall
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — It's among the most significant social changes ever proposed in Arkansas: Should adults be allowed to legally possess and use marijuana?. Millions of dollars are being spent during this election season to sway your vote with millions more at stake for the winning side. KATV's...
Officer airlifted after crash on I-40 in Arkansas
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FOX13 has learned more about a crash that shut down part of I-40 in Arkansas on Tuesday. An Arkansas Highway Patrolman was involved in a crash on the interstate in St. Francis County, about a half-mile outside of Forrest City, the department told FOX13. The crash...
Toxic Plant Found In Arkansas Is Dangerous For Cows And Humans
There is a toxic plant that you will find in Arkansas and the surrounding area that is not only dangerous to cattle but to other livestock and humans as well. This toxic plant Perilla Mint is native to Asia and the seeds are used in some cooking products and are even used for fuel. Perilla Mint also known as Chinese Basil or beefsteak plant has some really great uses. The seeds of the plant have been shown to have cardioprotective, antioxidant, anticancer, anti-diabetic, antiasthma, antimicrobial, and anti-inflammatory properties.
Majic 93.3
Texarkana, AR
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
831K+
Views
ABOUT
Majic 93.3 is Texarkanas new home for Todays R & B & Throwbacks along with the latest local news, information and features. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://mymajic933.com/
Comments / 0