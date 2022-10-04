ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Comments / 0

Related
Alina Andras

4 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Arkansas

While it is not as famous as other states in the country, there is no doubt that Arkansas is a beautiful state that is worth visiting. If you live in Arkansas or have visited it before then you can absolutely confirm this. And if you have never been to this beautiful state before, I have put together a list of four beautiful places that are great to visit during your first time exploring Arkansas but also good choices if you live in this beautiful state but haven't been to any of these wonderful spots. Here's what made it on the list.
ARKANSAS STATE
Road & Track

This $6.7-Million Arkansas Mansion Has Its Own 1.2-Mile Race Track

If you've ever had to travel to a race track, you'll know it's not easy. Most tracks are located out in the middle of nowhere, several hours from the nearest major city. Do you risk driving your temperamental car to the track, or fork out for a trailer and a rig? The trip is always a hassle. But what if the track days came to you? That's the idea behind this massive property in northwestern Arkansas, complete with a mansion, endless room for car storage, and its own race track.
ARKANSAS STATE
arkansasedc.com

Manufacturing Thrives in Arkansas

Across Arkansas, manufacturers are producing a wide range of essential goods every day that help people live their lives and that power our economy. From Arkadelphia to Blytheville and from Searcy to Texarkana, these manufacturing companies employ thousands of Arkansans, providing high wage jobs that are vital to our state. In fact, more than 10 percent of the nonfarm workforce in Arkansas is employed in manufacturing. In September 2022, manufacturing employment as a percentage of the state’s total nonfarm employment was 12.41%.
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arkadelphia, AR
Local
Arkansas Lifestyle
Local
Arkansas Government
City
Mena, AR
City
Russellville, AR
City
Hot Springs, AR
City
Ozark, AR
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
MyArkLaMiss

Lockheed Martin’s HIMAR named ” The Coolest Thing Made in Arkansas”

CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/ KARD) — Lockheed Martin’s High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMAR) was named “The Coolest Thing Made in Arkansas.” This contest started earlier this year and was organized by the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce, Associated Industries of Arkansas, and Arkansas Business. According to a release, HIMAR is a highly reliable, combat-proven, fielded system […]
CAMDEN, AR
neareport.com

If approved, Arkansas’ recreational marijuana law would be tightest in U.S.

Arkansas would have the strictest recreational marijuana law in the U.S. if voters approve a constitutional amendment legalizing the drug next month. Nineteen other states have legalized cannabis for adult use, but Arkansas would be only the fourth to still outlaw growing the plants at home, an Advocate analysis of marijuana laws across the U.S. found.
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Big Show
Majic 93.3

Arkansas May Pass the Pipe Soon. Whatcha Think Bout That?

The mid-term elections in Arkansas are just over a month away and there is something on the ballot you need to know about. There is a constitutional amendment on the November 8th ballot to legalize recreational marijuana. The amendment was put on the ballot by a group called Responsible Growth Arkansas. This is what Eddie Armstrong, chairman of Responsible Growth Arkansas said:
ARKANSAS STATE
swark.today

Chris Jones Shares Vision to Lift Up Arkansas During Arkansas Gubernatorial Debate

LITTLE ROCK – Dr. Chris Jones, the Democratic nominee for Arkansas governor, joined by third-party candidate Ricky Dale Harrington Jr., participated in Wednesday’s televised gubernatorial debate, hosted by KATV and moderated by KATV’s Chris May. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the Republican nominee, did not show up and her absence was represented by an empty chair.
ARKANSAS STATE
WREG

I-40 in Arkansas blocked by fiery truck wreck

UPDATE, 3:12 p.m.: ARDOT cameras show traffic slowly moving again in both direction on I-40. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Interstate 40 eastbound in St. Francis County, Arkansas was closed Tuesday afternoon because of a wreck involving multiple tractor-trailers, ARDOT said. Cameras showed a truck on fire near Widener, just east of Forrest City. A truck trailer […]
SAINT FRANCIS COUNTY, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Guide#What To Do#Linus Travel#Travel Info#Color Changes#Fall Colors#Travel Roadtrip#Travel Destinations#Scenic 7 Byway#Talimena Okla
Kait 8

Colorful drug targeting youth across Northeast Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The fight against fentanyl is plaguing Northeast Arkansas, as one of the most dangerous drugs sweeping the nation is making its mark, but you might not even notice. Chad Henson, commander of the Second Judicial Drug Taskforce at the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office, said the way...
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
KATV

WATCH: Recreational marijuana in Arkansas town hall

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — It's among the most significant social changes ever proposed in Arkansas: Should adults be allowed to legally possess and use marijuana?. Millions of dollars are being spent during this election season to sway your vote with millions more at stake for the winning side. KATV's...
ARKANSAS STATE
Majic 93.3

Toxic Plant Found In Arkansas Is Dangerous For Cows And Humans

There is a toxic plant that you will find in Arkansas and the surrounding area that is not only dangerous to cattle but to other livestock and humans as well. This toxic plant Perilla Mint is native to Asia and the seeds are used in some cooking products and are even used for fuel. Perilla Mint also known as Chinese Basil or beefsteak plant has some really great uses. The seeds of the plant have been shown to have cardioprotective, antioxidant, anticancer, anti-diabetic, antiasthma, antimicrobial, and anti-inflammatory properties.
ARKANSAS STATE
Majic 93.3

Majic 93.3

Texarkana, AR
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
831K+
Views
ABOUT

Majic 93.3 is Texarkanas new home for Todays R & B & Throwbacks along with the latest local news, information and features. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mymajic933.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy