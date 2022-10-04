ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

katzenworld.co.uk

Purrsday Poetry: Cat Limerick

We regularly write about all things relating to cats on our Blog Katzenworld!. My partner and I are owned by five cheeky cats that get up to all kinds of mischief that of course, you’ll also be able to find out more about on our Blog. If you are...
PETS
pawesome.net

French Bulldog’s Face When Mom Steps In Pee Is Just Too Funny

Part of owning a dog is understanding that sometimes there might be a little accident. Though a dog may be potty trained, there are occasions when they cannot go outside quickly enough. Or sometimes, illness or an infection may cause temporary incontinence. It’s not the dog’s fault. One...
PETS
pethelpful.com

Video of Husky 'Tattling' on Her Baby Sister Totally Cracks Us Up

Huskies are certainly known for their incredible vocal abilities, but the sass that comes along with it can't be overlooked. These dogs have so much personality packed into their fluffy butts! Combine all of that with the breed's stunning looks, and it's no wonder why these dogs are so popular online.
ANIMALS
pethelpful.com

Bird's Jealous Reaction to Mom Cuddling With the Cat Has TikTok Cracking Up

Everyone gets a little bit jealous sometimes—it's only natural, especially when someone you love is giving someone else attention. This is common with children when you are constantly competing with each other for mom's attention. This is the case for animal siblings as well, based on one viral video of a jealous bird and an indignant cat.
ANIMALS
pethelpful.com

Video of Turtle's Excited Reaction to His Owner Coming Home Has Us in Our Feelings

One of the greatest parts of being a pet owner is our reunions with our babies. After time apart, whether it is a month or a few hours, our pets always greet us with unbridled enthusiasm that we gladly return. One pet owner shared his experience being greeted by his pet every day when he gets home, and it is too good.
ANIMALS
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
ohmymag.co.uk

These tiny vulnerable puppies were heartlessly dumped on the side of a road in the rain and cold

More and more pets get abandoned as their owners struggle to make ends meet. Shelters are overwhelmed, and they fear that the already critical situation is just the tip of the iceberg. These tiny puppies found dumped on the side of a road in the rain and cold are the latest victims of the cost of living crisis. Luckily, they were rescued and taken under the RSPCA’s care.
ANIMALS
Newsweek

Golden Retriever's 'Crawl of Shame' Leaves Internet in Hysterics

A video of a golden retriever seemingly looking guilty after doing "something bad" has gone viral on TikTok, where it had over 692,000 views at the time of this writing. The video, shared by the TikTok account Maui & Ruby, was posted with a caption that read: "The crawl of shame #goldenretriever #funnyvideo #andGO #guilty."
PETS

