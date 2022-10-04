Read full article on original website
Related
katzenworld.co.uk
Purrsday Poetry: Cat Limerick
We regularly write about all things relating to cats on our Blog Katzenworld!. My partner and I are owned by five cheeky cats that get up to all kinds of mischief that of course, you’ll also be able to find out more about on our Blog. If you are...
pethelpful.com
Video of Maine Coon Cat Clearly Saying 'Hello' to Dad Has Us Seriously Impressed
We've probably all seen or heard at one point or another animals talking. There are so many videos of pets who sound like celebrities or cats meowing that actually sound like words. So it shouldn't blow us away anymore, right? Well, wrong again!. We clearly can't get enough of animals...
pethelpful.com
Bulldog's Hilarious Reaction to Seeing a 'Crockpot' on the Counter Wins the Internet
There are a million things to love about dogs, but some of our favorites are their over-the-top reactions. From the most pathetic begging to the most obvious aloofness, it's hard not to crack a smile, at least. This precious video is proof!. One eagle-eyed dog mom caught this great moment...
pawesome.net
French Bulldog’s Face When Mom Steps In Pee Is Just Too Funny
Part of owning a dog is understanding that sometimes there might be a little accident. Though a dog may be potty trained, there are occasions when they cannot go outside quickly enough. Or sometimes, illness or an infection may cause temporary incontinence. It’s not the dog’s fault. One...
RELATED PEOPLE
pethelpful.com
Moment Lost Doberman Realizes She's Back Home Safe With Mom Captured in Emotional Video
TikTok doggo @harleythechocolatedobie's owner had a very stressful day recently. Her poor baby was missing. Ugh, no! She described it as the most traumatic day of her life. We can't even begin to imagine. But luckily, this story has a happy ending. After searching all day for her Doberman, the...
pethelpful.com
Rescued Shelter Cat's Reaction to Finally Having Her Own Bed Is Nothing Short of Beautiful
Shelter animals are sometimes kept in sad conditions when they don't have the space or resources to provide these animals with the comfort they deserve as they wait to be adopted. One cat had an experience like this, and her reaction to the amazing conditions in her new home is too good.
pethelpful.com
Video of Husky 'Tattling' on Her Baby Sister Totally Cracks Us Up
Huskies are certainly known for their incredible vocal abilities, but the sass that comes along with it can't be overlooked. These dogs have so much personality packed into their fluffy butts! Combine all of that with the breed's stunning looks, and it's no wonder why these dogs are so popular online.
pethelpful.com
Cat's Precious Reaction to Reuniting With Mom After a Month Apart Brings Tears to Our Eyes
Going away can be fun, but sometimes coming home is even better. That goes double when you have a cat waiting at home for you. Just like one woman on TikTok who received the warmest welcome home from her cat after a trip. As the video from @brigitte_the_realtor shows, there...
IN THIS ARTICLE
pethelpful.com
Bird's Jealous Reaction to Mom Cuddling With the Cat Has TikTok Cracking Up
Everyone gets a little bit jealous sometimes—it's only natural, especially when someone you love is giving someone else attention. This is common with children when you are constantly competing with each other for mom's attention. This is the case for animal siblings as well, based on one viral video of a jealous bird and an indignant cat.
pethelpful.com
Toddler's Sweet Bond With Bernese Mountain Puppy Is Enough to Melt the Coldest Heart
Parents who have both a baby and a puppy at home are really superheroes. It takes a lot of patience to be able to care for both! But we guess it's all really worth it when you see the incredible bond your child will have with your puppy. Just like in a video shared by TikTok creator @tinytribe_.
Kitten's Reaction to Seeing Owner in Bathtub for First Time Melts Hearts
"I have no idea why she looked so worried—I guess she thought I could drown?" said the cat's owner after sharing the image on Reddit.
pethelpful.com
Video of Turtle's Excited Reaction to His Owner Coming Home Has Us in Our Feelings
One of the greatest parts of being a pet owner is our reunions with our babies. After time apart, whether it is a month or a few hours, our pets always greet us with unbridled enthusiasm that we gladly return. One pet owner shared his experience being greeted by his pet every day when he gets home, and it is too good.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
pethelpful.com
Dachshund Discovers Baby's Stroller 'Has a Spot for Him' and We're Totally Into It
TikTok user @laushealthylife purchased a new baby stroller that made it much easier to take her baby out on a walk. The stroller had all the bells and whistles - pockets, cup holder, visor. Without even realizing it, she found out the stroller had a dog-friendly compartment too. Ok so...
Dog's Reaction to Staying With Family While Owners on Vacation Says It All
An English cocker spaniel's unimpressed reaction to being left at home with relatives while his owners head off on holiday has got dog lovers in hysterics. Chops the dog was evidently not too happy about staying behind while his owners, Jenna Barton and her partner, enjoyed a vacation together. Barton...
pethelpful.com
Cat's Blatant Annoyance Over Their Humans Having a Friend Over Makes Us LOL
There's no denying that animals can be very protective of their owners. Dogs on one hand might be a little more vocal when it comes to being protective. And cats, well, they like to silently protect, which is what we see in this recent clip from TikTok cat @orange._lily. This...
ohmymag.co.uk
These tiny vulnerable puppies were heartlessly dumped on the side of a road in the rain and cold
More and more pets get abandoned as their owners struggle to make ends meet. Shelters are overwhelmed, and they fear that the already critical situation is just the tip of the iceberg. These tiny puppies found dumped on the side of a road in the rain and cold are the latest victims of the cost of living crisis. Luckily, they were rescued and taken under the RSPCA’s care.
pethelpful.com
Video of Senior Cat's Reaction to Feeling a Soft Bed for the First Time Is So Touching
Senior cats are particularly vulnerable — especially when it comes to adoption. But every animal deserves a loving home, right? That's why one video from TikTok creator @nellie_willow is so powerful, because it shows her elder cat Willow's first time on a bed. Who knows what Willow's life was...
Golden Retriever's 'Crawl of Shame' Leaves Internet in Hysterics
A video of a golden retriever seemingly looking guilty after doing "something bad" has gone viral on TikTok, where it had over 692,000 views at the time of this writing. The video, shared by the TikTok account Maui & Ruby, was posted with a caption that read: "The crawl of shame #goldenretriever #funnyvideo #andGO #guilty."
pethelpful.com
Pig Uses 'Talking Buttons' to Tell Mom What He Wants and People Are Cracking Up
There are some days that we're sure every pet owner really wished they'd never gotten a talking button. Like when they're trying to take a nap. Take it from one woman on TikTok, who seemed like she was really pretty peeved with herself for getting her pet piglet one. We...
pethelpful.com
Video of Little Dog Acting Just Like His Italian Family Members Is Way Too Accurate
A new video on TikTok really does show that our pets are always paying attention to us. Even when you really think they're not. The footage shows a dog doing a pitch-perfect impersonation of his Italian family members. And when you see the clip you'll totally be cracking up. According...
Comments / 2