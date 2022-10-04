ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OKC Thunder news: Sacha Killeya-Jones waived, Robert Woodard II signed

By Clemente Almanza
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VJu38_0iLqpVwG00

The Oklahoma City Thunder announced on Tuesday that they have waived Sacha Killeya-Jones. In a corresponding move, the Thunder signed Robert Woodard II.

This comes just two days after the Thunder signed Killeya-Jones.

The 24-year-old went undrafted in the 2019 NBA draft. Killeya-Jones spent last season overseas in Israel, playing for the Hapoel Gilboa Galil, where he averaged 18.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.15 blocks per game.

Killeya-Jones appeared in the Thunder’s first preseason game against the Denver Nuggets, where he played just three minutes and collected a block.

The Thunder likely signed the former Kentucky player in order to gain his G League rights and assign him onto the OKC Blue when their season starts.

That is likely the case with Woodard II as well — who averaged 13.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists with multiple G League teams last season including the Blue.

