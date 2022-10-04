ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
Madison365

Wisconsin’s 46 Most Influential Latino Leaders, Part 5

This is the fourth in a five-part series. Part One is here, Part Two is here, Part Three is here and Part Four is here. is Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs at UW-Lacrosse. Originally from New York, he was the first of six siblings to go to college. Figueroa has over 20 years of experience in student affairs and higher education. Prior to joining UWL, he was the assistant vice president for student affairs at San Diego State University. Before that, he led a variety of student affairs programs at Valley City State University in North Dakota, the College of Southern Nevada, United States International University in San Diego, Santa Ana College and the University of Rhode Island. He holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Rhode Island and a doctorate from Argosy University in California.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cottage Grove, WI
Business
Local
Wisconsin Business
State
Wisconsin State
City
Summit, WI
City
Cottage Grove, WI
Madison365

Brenda González named Woman of Excellence in Community Choice Awards

University of Wisconsin Director of Community Relations Brenda González has been chosen by voters as the 2022 Woman of Excellence in the Wisconsin Leadership Community Choice Awards. As director of community relations, González serves as UW-Madison’s primary point of contact with local community and nonprofit organizations. She is responsible...
MADISON, WI
Madison365

Farwell Foundation announces $500,000 donation to support Black Business Hub

The Farwell Foundation today announced on Tuesday a $500,000 gift to the Urban League of Greater Madison in support of the Black Business Hub project. The Farwell Foundation is a charitable organization that is run by Samantha M. Weston, and funded by the unwavering generosity of Cheryl Rosen Weston. The gift represents one of the Foundation’s largest grants ever made.
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Unions#Awards Ceremony#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Summit Credit Union#Cuna Credit Union#Black Women S Wellness#Money Smarts
Madison365

Madison365 Week in Review for October 8

Here are our most popular stories of the week, brought to you by American Players Theatre. We published our sixth annual list of Wisconsin’s most influential Latino leaders. Music Theater of Madison will present “Monstersongs” the next two Saturdays. Hispanic Heritage Luncheon on Friday. Lawrence University will host a free and public.
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Chamber of Commerce
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Madison365

Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes wins Man of Excellence in Community Choice Awards

Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes was chosen by voters as the 2022 Man of Excellence in the Wisconsin Leadership Community Choice Awards. Barnes serves as Wisconsin’s 45th Lieutenant Governor, elected on November 8, 2018. He is the first African American to serve as a Lieutenant Governor in Wisconsin, and the second African American to ever hold statewide office.
WISCONSIN STATE
Madison365

Creating an equitable leadership pipeline in education at the Wisconsin Leadership Summit

Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District Assistant Superintendent for Teaching and Learning Dr. Silvia Romero-Johnson will moderate a panel discussion titled “Creating an Equitable Leadership Pipeline in Education” on Tuesday, October 11, the second day of the Wisconsin Leadership Summit. Registration is open now at WisconsinLeadershipSummit.com. Dr. Silvia Romero-Johnson...
WISCONSIN STATE
Madison365

Luna’s Grocery looks to expand, open second location

Luna’s Grocery is looking to expand, but isn’t quite sure where just yet. Luna’s opened in 2019 to serve what had been a food desert in the Allied Drive neighborhood on Madison’s South Side. The area had been without access to fresh food and groceries for nearly 10 years. With some help from the City of Madison and other grant funding sources and community donations, the grocery got off the ground and has thrived by offering culturally-appropriate food items to the diverse neighborhood as well as intentionally engaging the community through events like its annual block party.
MADISON, WI
Madison365

NAACP Dane County Branch Freedom Fund Dinner

The annual Freedom Fund Dinner is back. The NAACP Dane County Branch fundraisier is returning for the first time since 2019 on Saturday, Oct. 29, 7 p.m. at the Madison Concourse Hotel & Governor’s Club in downtown Madison. The Freedom Fund is the primary fundraiser for the NAACP Dane...
DANE COUNTY, WI
Madison365

Madison365

Madison, WI
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
339K+
Views
ABOUT

Madison365 uses excellent journalism to start conversations, find real and lasting solutions, build community, invite action and encourage emerging leaders in Greater Madison’s communities of color, and to foster dialog between members of diverse communities.

 https://madison365.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy