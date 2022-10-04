Read full article on original website
Amigo Construction wins Wisconsin Leadership Business Impact Award for small businesses
Cambridge-based Amigo Construction has won the Wisconsin Leadership Business Impact Award in the small business category. The second-generation company, based in a 60,000-square-foot facility in Cambridge, produces and installs siding for commercial buildings all over the midwest. In 2019, the company was first runner up in the Marketplace Wisconsin Governors...
Cedric Ellis named Large Business Executive of the Year in Community Choice Awards
CUNA Mutual Group Executive Vice President & Chief Enterprise Services Officer Cedric Ellis is the Wisconsin Leadership Community Choice Award winner for Business Executive of the Year in the large business category. A native of Waterbury, Conn., Ellis cares deeply about making a positive impact in the community and donates...
Wisconsin’s 46 Most Influential Latino Leaders, Part 5
This is the fourth in a five-part series. Part One is here, Part Two is here, Part Three is here and Part Four is here. is Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs at UW-Lacrosse. Originally from New York, he was the first of six siblings to go to college. Figueroa has over 20 years of experience in student affairs and higher education. Prior to joining UWL, he was the assistant vice president for student affairs at San Diego State University. Before that, he led a variety of student affairs programs at Valley City State University in North Dakota, the College of Southern Nevada, United States International University in San Diego, Santa Ana College and the University of Rhode Island. He holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Rhode Island and a doctorate from Argosy University in California.
Latino Academy of Workforce Development named Nonprofit of the Year in Community Choice Awards
The Madison-based Latino Academy of Workforce Development has been chosen by voters as the Nonprofit Organization of the Year for 2022 in the Wisconsin Leadership Community Choice Awards. The organization recently celebrated its 10th anniversary, but just established itself as an independent nonprofit last year. It was previously a program...
Brenda González named Woman of Excellence in Community Choice Awards
University of Wisconsin Director of Community Relations Brenda González has been chosen by voters as the 2022 Woman of Excellence in the Wisconsin Leadership Community Choice Awards. As director of community relations, González serves as UW-Madison’s primary point of contact with local community and nonprofit organizations. She is responsible...
Dr. Nestor Rodriguez wins Community Choice Award for Small Business Exec of the Year
Dr. Nestor Rodriguez has been chosen as the Small Business Executive of the Year for his work as founder and medical director of CarbonWorld Health, which, according to its website, is “the country’s first medically-supervised spa and fitness facility,” combining “fitness, health and beauty with cutting-edge science and impeccable service.”
The Exhausted Educator: Teachers to share their truths at the Wisconsin Leadership Summit
Gloria Reyes will lead a panel discussion titled “The Exhausted Educator: Teachers share the highs, the lows and what’s next” on Monday, October 10, the first day of the Wisconsin Leadership Sumimt. Registration is open now at WisconsinLeadershipSummit.com. Gloria Reyes, hailing from the east side of Madison,...
Farwell Foundation announces $500,000 donation to support Black Business Hub
The Farwell Foundation today announced on Tuesday a $500,000 gift to the Urban League of Greater Madison in support of the Black Business Hub project. The Farwell Foundation is a charitable organization that is run by Samantha M. Weston, and funded by the unwavering generosity of Cheryl Rosen Weston. The gift represents one of the Foundation’s largest grants ever made.
Real Talk with Henry Sanders: Without a Net from the 2021 Wisconsin Leadership Summit
While we’re getting ready for the Wisconsin Leadership Summit, we’re dropping the audio from a session of last year’s virtual summit. Thanks to Park Bank for making Real Talk possible. Listen now:
Madison365 Week in Review for October 8
Here are our most popular stories of the week, brought to you by American Players Theatre. We published our sixth annual list of Wisconsin’s most influential Latino leaders. Music Theater of Madison will present “Monstersongs” the next two Saturdays. Hispanic Heritage Luncheon on Friday. Lawrence University will host a free and public.
‘Too Black, too white’: Students of color in Northeast Wisconsin often navigate multiple cultural worlds
When she was young, Celaisha Pipes would just talk how she talks. She didn’t think too deeply about her tone, word choice or inflection. She would just talk. Until a Black friend told her she sounded “too white.”. Pipes, who graduated from Appleton North High School last spring,...
“It’s more than community … it’s family.” La Movida will celebrate its 20th anniversary at its annual Hispanic Heritage Luncheon Celebration
This year’s annual Hispanic Heritage Luncheon Celebration will be on a special date for host La Movida — Oct. 14. It’s the date that the Madison-based 24/7 Spanish language radio station first launched in 2002. “We are very excited about celebrating the luncheon on Oct. 14 this...
Brandi Grayson win Community Choice Award for Social Justice Leader of the Year
Longtime community advocate and activist Brandi Grayson, founder and CEO of Urban Triage, is this year’s winner of the Wisconsin Leadership Community Choice Award for Social Justice Leader of the Year. Brandi Grayson is the proud mother of three daughters, 28, 27, 22, and a 5-year-old son. She’s worn...
Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes wins Man of Excellence in Community Choice Awards
Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes was chosen by voters as the 2022 Man of Excellence in the Wisconsin Leadership Community Choice Awards. Barnes serves as Wisconsin’s 45th Lieutenant Governor, elected on November 8, 2018. He is the first African American to serve as a Lieutenant Governor in Wisconsin, and the second African American to ever hold statewide office.
Creating an equitable leadership pipeline in education at the Wisconsin Leadership Summit
Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District Assistant Superintendent for Teaching and Learning Dr. Silvia Romero-Johnson will moderate a panel discussion titled “Creating an Equitable Leadership Pipeline in Education” on Tuesday, October 11, the second day of the Wisconsin Leadership Summit. Registration is open now at WisconsinLeadershipSummit.com. Dr. Silvia Romero-Johnson...
Last day to vote for the Wisconsin Leadership Community Choice Awards!
TODAY is the last day to vote for the Wisconsin Leadership Summit Community Choice Awards! Vote by 5 pm today!
WATCH: Barnes, Johnson square off in debate for US Sentae Seat
The Wisconsin Broadcasters Association hosted a debate between incumbent Republican Ron Johnson and Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes, the Democratic nominee for the seat. The election takes place November 8. Learn more about how to register and where to vote at myvote.wi.gov.
Luna’s Grocery looks to expand, open second location
Luna’s Grocery is looking to expand, but isn’t quite sure where just yet. Luna’s opened in 2019 to serve what had been a food desert in the Allied Drive neighborhood on Madison’s South Side. The area had been without access to fresh food and groceries for nearly 10 years. With some help from the City of Madison and other grant funding sources and community donations, the grocery got off the ground and has thrived by offering culturally-appropriate food items to the diverse neighborhood as well as intentionally engaging the community through events like its annual block party.
NAACP Dane County Branch Freedom Fund Dinner
The annual Freedom Fund Dinner is back. The NAACP Dane County Branch fundraisier is returning for the first time since 2019 on Saturday, Oct. 29, 7 p.m. at the Madison Concourse Hotel & Governor’s Club in downtown Madison. The Freedom Fund is the primary fundraiser for the NAACP Dane...
Barnes raises more than $20 million in third quarter of closely watched Wisconsin Senate race
(CNN) — Democratic Senate candidate Mandela Barnes raised more than $20 million in the third quarter of 2022, according to details from the Wisconsin lieutenant governor’s campaign, dwarfing what he raised throughout his entire bid for Senate. Barnes is aiming to unseat Sen. Ron Johnson, the Republican incumbent...
