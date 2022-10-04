NFC North Week 5 power rankings: Vikings return to the top spot

We’re essentially at the quarter mark of the 2022 NFL season and through four weeks, the NFC North is beginning to take shape, but still has plenty of question marks.

Two teams are tied for first place as the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers are each 3-1. The Chicago Bears sit comfortably in third place at 2-2 and perhaps one of the biggest enigmas in the league this year, the Detroit Lions, are at 1-3.

While the standings might start taking shape, the power rankings might be a little more cloudy. Here are our NFC North power rankings following Week 4.

1

Minnesota Vikings (3-1)

Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports

Last week’s ranking: No. 3

Week 4 result: 28-25 win vs. New Orleans Saints

The Vikings aren’t perfect, but they have the best balance of offense and defense in the division at this time and escaped London with a win on Sunday. Offensively, wide receiver Justin Jefferson is the best skill player in the division and Kirk Cousins can keep the rig on the road when he’s not playing under the lights. Defensively, there are a few too many swings where opponents can get back into games, like the Saints did on Sunday, but they make plays when they need to the most. At 3-1, they’re off to their best start in six seasons and have can take a leap if they beat the Bears this week.

2

Green Bay Packers (3-1)

Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Last week’s ranking: No. 1

Week 5 result: 27-24 OT win vs. New England Patriots

The Packers are finding ways to squeak out victories over the last two weeks, but it hasn’t been pretty. Green Bay needed overtime to defeat the Patriots, who turned to third string rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe after an injury to Brian Hoyer knocked him from the game. Zappe pushed the Packers to the brink, but Aaron Rodgers did what always does and orchestrated a game-winning drive. Though they’re 3-1, the Packers are showing more flaws than in previous years. Even with a legendary quarterback at the helm, they’re far from a Super Bowl contender at this point. They travel to London to take on the New York Giants this week.

3

Detroit Lions (1-3)

David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

Last week’s ranking: No. 3

Week 4 result: 48-45 loss vs. Seattle Seahawks

There’s a strong case to be made that these Lions are the biggest enigma in the NFL. Offensively, they’re an absolute juggernaut, leading the league in total yards and points per game. Defensively, however, they’re a liability on all fronts. They’re allowing the most total yards and points in the league as well. All of that was on display this past weekend against the Seattle Seahawks. It makes for incredibly entertaining games, but it hasn’t translated to wins. Still, with the talent on their roster and ability to score points at will, they’re dangerous and could vault back up these rankings if their defense can even be average. They face the reeling Patriots this week.

4

Chicago Bears (2-2)

Al Bello/Getty Images

Last week’s ranking: No. 4

Week 4 result: 20-12 loss at New York Giants

The Bears continue to show they’re the anti-Lions with their inability to generate offense, but also being able to limit mistakes on defense. Their offense is too one dimensional thanks to the pass blocking issues that were prevalent against the Giants. On defense, meanwhile, they do enough to keep themselves in the game, but execution issues were on display when the Giants ran all over them time and time again. They’re still 2-2 on the season, but their ceiling is much lower than the other teams in the division. They’ll take on the Vikings on Sunday, who are fresh off their London game.