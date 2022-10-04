Read full article on original website
Wag Entertainment Appoints Director of U.K. Development
Wag Entertainment, an Asacha Media Group company, has tapped Spun Gold TV alum Jane Glasson as director of U.K. development. Glasson will focus on developing new content to build on Wag’s expansion into the U.K. and its slew of recent orders from streamers and broadcasters. In her new role,...
MIPCOM Spotlight: ITV Studios
Produced by Twofour for ITVX and ITV2, Loaded in Paradise is among the lead offerings from ITV Studios. The adrenaline-fueled reality game show sees party-loving pairs island hop around Greece in a race to take control of—and spend—€50,000. Produced by Lifted Entertainment for ITV2 and ITV Hub,...
HiddenLight Makes Pair of Senior Appointments
HiddenLight Productions has created two new senior roles in production and creative, including for unscripted. Amy Flanagan has been appointed as co-creative director and senior VP of unscripted. Flanagan will be responsible for growing the company’s slate of premium unscripted content globally. This newly created role will work alongside...
SPI/FilmBox Extends Deal with Telekom Srbija Group
SPI/FilmBox and Telekom Srbija Group, Serbia’s largest internet and cable television provider, have extended their distribution deal to allow subscribers to continue accessing 13 SPI channels and on-demand content. Subscribers of mts TV, Supernova and m:SAT TV will have continued access to four FilmBox channels—FilmBox Premium, FilmBox Stars, FilmBox...
MIPCOM Spotlight: Atresmedia Televisión
Among the programs on Atresmedia Televisión’s slate, UPA Next is a revival of the Un Paso Adelante (One Step Forward) franchise. Characters such as Silvia, Rober and Lola will return alongside new students of the Carmen Arranz performing arts school. The eight-part drama La Ruta (The Route) found...
Hypewriter Pitch Forum Reveals 2022 Winner
The international jury of Paprika Studios and RTL’s fourth Hypewriter has selected The Unfortunate Rise and Fall of a Country Boy as the best of the nine presented ideas. The winning title tells the true story of Zolika, a young man living in the countryside who works as a minimum-wage factory worker. One day, he wakes up to discover he has won half a billion forints in the lottery, and while he has the entire world at his disposal, everyone comes looking for favors. Two years later, he works for minimum wage at the factory again.
Newen Studios Buys Scandi Producer Anagram
Newen Studios is acquiring Anagram, a production company in Scandinavia specialized in drama. Anagram comprises Anagram Sweden, with recognized expertise for its TV series, mainly thrillers and comedies, and dramas; Anagram Norway, which produces series (thrillers and comedies); and Anagram Live, specializing in comedy. Mats Alders has served as the...
MIPCOM Spotlight: Albatross World Sales
Albatross World Sales has on offer Wolf—Wanderer Without Borders, which tells the story of how wolves came back to Eastern Europe after receiving legal protection. As the wolves flourish, they have found their way from Poland through Germany to the Netherlands and Belgium. The program follows a young lone wolf as he travels westward searching for his own territory and mate.
