The international jury of Paprika Studios and RTL’s fourth Hypewriter has selected The Unfortunate Rise and Fall of a Country Boy as the best of the nine presented ideas. The winning title tells the true story of Zolika, a young man living in the countryside who works as a minimum-wage factory worker. One day, he wakes up to discover he has won half a billion forints in the lottery, and while he has the entire world at his disposal, everyone comes looking for favors. Two years later, he works for minimum wage at the factory again.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO