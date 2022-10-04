Read full article on original website
I made a hot dog in the air fryer, and now I'll never use a grill again
I made franks in an air fryer and don't think I'll ever look back. Here's how I made them juicy and toasted, with minimal prep and no mess.
The Budget Steak Robert Irvine Says You Should Buy
From turning around failing restaurants to cooking in the most unlikely places, Robert Irvine is always up for a food challenge. While the popular chef, Food Network personality, and restaurateur knows his way around the kitchen, Irvine often uses his Twitter account to give advice to home cooks. Occasionally, Irvine shares recipes that have been featured on his show "Restaurant Impossible." As the visual entices the social media click, the recipes can be approachable for the home cook. More importantly, Chef Irvine can suggest ingredient swaps to make the dish more affordable.
How Lemon Juice Can Elevate Your Scrambled Eggs
Scrambled eggs are one of the first dishes that many home cooks learn how to make; they're incredibly simple to whip up. Not to mention, they're endlessly customizable and make the perfect base for whatever you have left over in your fridge: a sprinkle of cheese, a few chopped veggies, some fresh herbs, perhaps a dash of hot sauce — anything that strikes your fancy.
The Daily South
This Best-Selling Lodge Dutch Oven Makes 'The Best' Cornbread, Chili, And Pot Roast—And It's On Sale For $50
Fall is the season of comfort food: Think soups, stews, roasts, casseroles, pies, donuts, and everything pumpkin spice. So if you're working through your grandma's recipe box this fall, using a Dutch oven is non-negotiable. A Dutch oven is a versatile kitchen workhorse that can go from stovetop to oven to table and can make just about any dish. And our favorite cast iron option is currently on sale at Amazon ahead of the retailer's Prime Early Access Sale (which runs from Tuesday, October 11 through Wednesday, October 12).

Bon Appétit
Slicked and Spicy Lamb Noodles
Inspired by Xi’an Famous Foods’ popular cumin lamb noodles, this weeknight pasta is all about creating deep flavor in as little time as possible. As in the classic Northern Chinese dish, we deploy a similarly heavy hand of cumin, but complement it here with frizzled shallots and caramelized tomato paste for an added touch of sweetness. To make things extra fast, we use ground lamb and store-bought pappardelle, but any wide, long, flat pasta or other noodle will cling well to the spiced oil and saucy meat. If you like, top the whole thing with a little extra fresh mint to balance out the richness of the dish.
The Most Popular Steak At Texas Roadhouse
We can smell it now — the sizzling sensations and flavors of Texas Roadhouse. If you've ever eaten at the popular steakhouse chain, then you know what we're talking about. Founded in 1993 in Indiana, Texas Roadhouse has since transformed into one of the largest steakhouse chains in the world, with over 600 locations in the United States and additional outposts around the globe. With almost three decades under its belt, the chain has made a name for itself with not only its hand-cut steaks, but also its classic shelled peanuts, freshly baked rolls with honey cinnamon butter, variety of margaritas, and even an in-house butcher on the Texas Roadhouse staff.
WKRC
'Best Fried Chicken in America' named
MANILA, Philippines (WKRC) - Jollibee's Chicken has received the coveted title of "Best Fast-Food Fried Chicken in America." The Filipino chain restaurant was crowned by the media outlet, "Eater," and beat 15 other contestants. “The subtly seasoned skin is as tectonically crunchy as advertised, if loosely attached in such a...
People are only just discovering what M&M’s stands for after all these years
MANY people love tucking into a delicious bag of M&M’s - but do you know what the name stands for?. Sweet lovers are only just stopping to think about what the initials mean and discovering the answer. The multi-coloured shelled chocolate treats have tiny Ms printed on the top,...
McDonald's Just Dropped A Major New Seasonal Burger
While McDonald's (MCD) is known for having a much more stable menu than fast-food rivals like Yum! Brands (YUM) -owned Taco Bell or even Wendy's (WEN) , it still occasionally launches seasonal promotions and products that tie in to popular culture. Most recently, there have been multiple celebrity meals with...
3 Things You Should Stop Ordering At Restaurants In 2022, According To Experts
This story has been updated since it was originally posted on 01/27/2022 When anyone who is trying to lose weight goes out to eat, they often aim to choose something commonly known as ‘healthy,’ or what appears to be the most nutritious o...
2 Beverages No One Should Be Drinking Anymore Because They Lead To Visceral Fat
Your diet isn’t just about the food you eat; it’s also important to pay attention to how the beverages you’re drinking impact your body, especially if you’re trying to stay in shape or lose weight. As it turns out, some drinks can be just as detrimental to your health as fattening snacks can be. In fact, a few beverages that may appear to be healthy options on the surface can actually lead to weight gain over time.
Thrillist
Oreo Is Releasing an All-New Cookie Flavor for Fall
Oreo does not care about your PSLs. Okay, maybe it does a little bit. The brand did drop its own pumpkin spice iteration last month. But now, the cookie maker is moving full-steam ahead toward the winter holidays with the debut of its latest flavor, and we've got zero qualms about it.
Wendy’s Is Debuting A Brand New Frosty Flavor For Fall—And It’s Not Pumpkin Spice!
Wendy’s fans and autumn lovers assemble! The fast food chain just announced a brand new flavor for their beloved Frosty menu item (and no, it’s not pumpkin spice). Customers in Canada are sharing their anticipation for the latest iteration of the shake, as a Caramel Apple Frosty is making its debut there.
9 Best Dollar Tree Items for Fall 2022
The autumnal equinox is what most people associate with the beginning of fall, and this year, that date falls on Thursday, September 22. Since it's already September, it's high time to get out your...
Aldi’s Latest Must-Have Bakery Treat Is a Fall-Favorite That’s Full of Flavor
When it comes to fall flavors, pumpkin spice tends to reign supreme. But we think an unsung hero of the season is apple cider. Its sweet apple taste combined with fall spices and a healthy dose of cinnamon gives it a fresh and fruity taste that pairs perfectly with cooler weather, pumpkin patches, and curling up under a blanket beside the fireplace. Now, you can get all that delicious flavor in pastry form with Aldi’s latest fall favorite treat: new Apple Cider Donuts.
Cardiologists Agree: This Is The Fast Food Meat You Should Stop Eating Immediately
This story has been updated since it was originally posted on 04/03/2022. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, according to the CDC. Women are at especially high risk—cardiovascular disease causes 1 in 3 deaths in women each year. While things like genetics can play a role, a healthy diet and lifestyle are the best ways to prevent putting yourself at risk of heart-related illness.
Thrillist
Subway Adds a New Sandwich and a New Bowl to Its Exclusive Menu
The Subway Vault has two new additions made in partnership with the legendary Derek Jeter and Rob "Gronk" Gronkowski. You can order both items digitally through the website or the Subway app, but not in stores. The Grand Salami by Derek Jeter is a big league sub. It comes with...
McDonald’s Menu Adds Two New Items (One's a Returning Favorite)
After a summer in which McDonald's offered a confusing digital summer camp, a promotion that contained no actual new menu items, the fast-food giant owes its fans. The company hasn't tweaked its menu or used real limited-time offers nearly as often as its rivals. Instead, it has used a mix of menu hacks, where it puts fan-ordered combinations on the menu -- but not really, since customers still had to make the combos themselves.
marthastewart.com
Stock Up on Breakfast Staples: New Report Says the Price of Eggs, Cereal, and Milk Are on the Rise
If you've been to the grocery story lately and noticed that the price of basic kitchen staples, like eggs, fruit, and cereal, were higher than usual, you're not imaging things. According to the latest monthly Consumer Price Index report, which was released on Tuesday, consumers are paying 11% more for food items than they were last year.
Wendy’s Customers Are Losing It Over The Return Of This Popular Sandwich: ‘I Just Dropped Everything’
Wendy’s fans, assemble— the popular fast food chain just announced the return of its iconic ‘Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger’ to the Made to Crave menu. This sandwich will now be available this fall, alongside the restaurant’s ‘Bourbon Bacon Cheeseburger,’ ‘Big Bacon Classic Cheeseburger,’ ‘Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich,’ and ‘Asiago Ranch Classic Chicken Club.’ Fans on Twitter couldn’t be more excited, as the return of the menu item for many, has been long-awaited.
