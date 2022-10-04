Read full article on original website
World Screen News
ITV Studios Germany Adapting Irresponsable
ITV Studios Germany has begun production on a German adaptation of the award-winning French comedy series Irresponsable, for ZDFneo, locally titled Like a Loser (w.t.). The series centers on 31-year-old Julian, who has lost his job, is broke and living back with his mother. When he is reunited with his teenage sweetheart, she surprises him with his 15-year-old son, Ernst. Even though it’s a shock, Julian decides to play a role in Ernst’s life, but becoming a father isn’t easy when he still behaves like a teenager himself.
7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (September 16)
Streaming services are in a bit of a limbo state right now. The high fantasy drama of House of the Dragon and The Rings of Power looks set to continue keeping subscribers busy for a few weeks yet, and we’re not expecting to see too many tentpole series (save for Andor on Disney Plus) arriving to join them in the battle for viewers’ eyeballs any time soon.
‘Tarzan’ to Swing Again as Sony Picks Up Movie Rights (Exclusive)
Tarzan, the classic pulp hero created by Edgar Rice Buroughs, may be heading to the screen once again. Sony Pictures has picked up the screen rights to the character from Burroughs’ estate, Edgar Rice Burroughs Inc., and is seeking to do a “total reinvention” of the character and intellectual property.More from The Hollywood ReporterJoe Lara, Star of 'Tarzan: The Epic Adventures,' Dies in Plane Crash at 58Netflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in JuneAnimation Vets Brenda Chapman, Kevin Lima Ink First-Look Deal With Twentieth Century Fox No writer, filmmaker, or producer are attached as the studio looks for a top-down re-imagining...
Sony plans to 'reinvent' Tarzan and update the story for a new generation
Sony Pictures has purchased the rights to Tarzan, the original character created by Edgar Rice Burroughs. According to The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab), the company is seeking to do a "total reinvention" of the character and intellectual property. THR theorizes that the need for a reinvention comes from the problematic source material: the Burroughs books contain racial and gender stereotypes, as well as ideas of colonialism and the white savior complex.
World Screen News
BBC Studios Takes Full Ownership of Firebird Pictures
BBC Studios has increased its investment in Firebird Pictures, now taking full ownership of the scripted indie set up by Elizabeth Kilgarriff and Craig Holleworth. BBC Studios has been a minority investor in Firebird since it was launched. The indie has recently had two major series greenlit: Wilderness, a six-part series for Amazon Prime Video based on BE Jones’ novel and starring Jenna Coleman and Oliver Jackson-Cohen; and an adaptation of Nikki May’s best-selling debut novel, Wahala, written by Theresa Ikoko for BBC One.
World Screen News
Audiovisual from Spain Reveals Packed MIPCOM Agenda
Audiovisual from Spain is set to attend MIPCOM 2022 with a packed schedule, featuring a double exhibition space, a new exclusive zone within the Seaview Producers Hub, a bilateral meeting with Canada and more. In addition to its stand at MIPCOM, where Spanish companies can showcase their new product, Audiovisual...
World Screen News
WorldScreenings: Artist View Entertainment
Now in its 32nd year of operations, Artist View Entertainment continues on its mission to find and build long-term relationships with buyers and producers in the global market, represented in all genres and budget ranges. “In 2020, we were able to align ourselves with three key production companies that were...
wegotthiscovered.com
Having learned nothing, Sony gets slaughtered for relaunching another franchise nobody cares about
If it wasn’t for Spider-Man and the associated Marvel properties under its roof, you’d have to wonder how successful and profitable Sony Pictures would actually be. Fans have grown accustomed to roasting the studio for its questionable choices when it comes to blockbuster properties, and history is repeating itself yet again after the company announced plans to relaunch Tarzan.
Netflix’s Executive Shake-Up in Europe May Point to Broader Strategic Shift
Netflix’s shake-up of its European operations — which saw the Sept. 29 exit of International Film VP David Kosse, a new role for Spanish executive Teresa Moneo and a new regionalized hub for all content across Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) run by Larry Tanz — points to a broader strategic shift at the streaming giant toward faster-growing international markets to make up for domestic subscriber losses. In the second quarter of this year, according to figures from UK-based data research group Ampere Analysis, Netflix ordered 97 new original first-run TV series or movies from outside the US, compared...
Rome MIA Content Market Set For Strong International Industry Presence At Upcoming Edition
Rome’s innovative MIA market dedicated to international TV series, feature films, and documentaries is gearing up for its eighth edition with an increased international industry presence, a new animation section, and lots of European content – most of which in early stages of production – on display. The upcoming Oct. 11-15 MIA mart (whose acronym stands for the Mercato Internazionale Audiovisivo or International Audiovisual Market) this year is positioned prior to the Mipcom content market and conference that runs Oct. 17-20 in Cannes, since Mipcom has shifted its dates forward. But the repositioning has not impacted the number of registered attendees which is up...
World Screen News
New Sky Original Dostoevsky Begins Production
Production has begun for the new Sky original drama Dostoevsky, produced by Sky Studios in association with Paco Cinematografica. The first TV project from Italian directors, screenwriters and brothers Fabio and Damiano D’Innocenzo (Boys Cry, Bad Tales), the series follows the life and investigative work of policeman Enzo Vitello, who finds himself investigating a ruthless serial killer nicknamed Dostoevsky due to the letters he leaves behind at crime scenes.
World Screen News
Penguin Random House UK & BBC Studios Team for WriteNow
Penguin Random House UK is hosting this year’s WriteNow program, which aims to support underrepresented voices, in partnership with BBC Studios. This year’s WriteNow will offer aspiring writers the opportunity for their writing to potentially take shape in both the written and visual form. The 2022-23 program will focus exclusively on commercial fiction, with editors looking for submissions of love stories, family drama, thriller, crime and comic novels in particular.
msn.com
Another Warner Bros. Animated Series Is Being Removed Forever And Never Getting Released Again
Warner Bros. Discovery appears to be continuing its controversial tactic of erasing its own content in order to qualify for tax incentives, with the well-regarded Final Space animated series being completely buried by the company. According to the above statement by Final Space creator and star Olan Rogers, Warner Bros. Discovery has decided to allow the streaming rights to expire and when it is removed from Netflix, not release it in any form again. The company has also ceased production of physical media like DVDs for the first two seasons of Final Space, and DVDs for the third season apparently were never made in the first place.
Taissa Farmiga returns as Sister Irene in Warner Bros. upcoming horror sequel The Nun 2
Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema's highly-anticipated horror sequel The Nun 2 has brought back a familiar face with Taissa Farmiga set to return. The 28-year-old actress has signed on to reprise her role as Sister Irene in the sequel, according to Deadline. Warner Bros./New Line have also set a...
‘Taskmaster’ Gets Network 10 Remake; Studiocanal TV COO; ITV Studios Comedy Remake In Germany; Prime Video Makes Plays In Korea And India; ZDF Tween Series Re-Order — Global Briefs
Paramount’s Network 10 Preps Aussie ‘Taskmaster’ Avalon’s Taskmaster is making the long journey to Australia. Paramount-owned Network 10 has ordered a local version of the quirky celebrity challenge format, with comedian Tom Gleeson stepping into the iconic ‘Taskmaster’ presenter role. Challenges have been filmed in a studio in Melbourne and on location in New Zealand, with format owner Avalon Television producing a ten-part series ahead of a 2023 debut. The show has sold into 12 territories as a format and the UK currently on its 15th season, and its fifth on Channel 4. The show was unveiled at Network 10’s Upfront today, where a...
ComicBook
The Rings of Power: Amazon Studios Head Says Season 2 Production is "Moving Fast" Will Release "As Soon As We Can"
Amazon Studios head says that production of The Rings of Power Season 2 is "moving fast." In an interview with Variety, Jennifer Salke talked about how they were going to get the show out "as soon as possible." The executive also mentioned the ravenous response to the first salvo of episodes. Much has been made of Amazon's massive investment in the franchise. For now, that bet looks to be paying off as fans are tuning in for Rings of Power in record numbers. The idea of a Lord of the Rings prequel series made some members of the fandom very nervous. After that, some of the cast and crew had to speak up for the diverse casting decisions made on the show. But, through all of it, viewers have showed up in droves to see what people are planning in Tolkien's established sandbox. Check out what Salke had to say down below.
World Screen News
MIPCOM Spotlight: GRB Studios
GRB Studios’ Death Walker with Nick Groff sees the titular paranormal investigator look into some of the most notorious hauntings in America. The new six-part docuseries Icons Unearthed reveals the secret histories of iconic film and television series and “features icons known and loved the world over, such as Star Wars and The Simpsons,” says Hud Woodle, executive VP of international sales and operations.
theplaylist.net
11 TV Shows To Watch In October: ‘The Midnight Club,’ ‘Werewolf By Night,’ ‘The White Lotus’ & More
Unsurprisingly, the October TV lineup is filled with horror series and adaptations of famous monsters, vampires, and corrupted men. Vampires, in particular, are having a big month, with updates to “Interview With The Vampire” and “Let the Right One In,” both getting the serialized television treatment following their pre-existing film adaptations. Elsewhere, Mike Flannagan makes his near-annual return to Netflix while Guillermo del Toro presents stories from some of cinema’s greatest talents.
World Screen News
WorldScreenings: ZDF Studios
This summer, a new president and CEO took the mantle at ZDF Studios. Dr. Markus Schäfer, a former CEO of All3Media Deutschland, is now heading up the storied German company, which arrives at MIPCOM with a packed slate across drama, kids, factual and entertainment. “Our diverse new slate for...
World Screen News
ABS-CBN & Warner Bros. Discovery Pact for Lifestyle Shows in Asia
In a new content deal with Warner Bros. Discovery, ABS-CBN is bringing some of its lifestyle content to more audiences in Central and Southeast Asia. A selection of lifestyle programs from the Philippines-based content provider will be made available on the international cable channels Discovery Asia and Asian Food Network. In addition to linear broadcast, audiences in the Philippines can access these titles on discovery+, available for iOS and Android devices.
