Cortnee Vine and Caitlin Foord shine as Australia brush aside South Africa
Tony Gustavsson, Australia’s manager, praised the performance of his players in their 4-1 win over South Africa and credited coming to Europe with giving them more time to prepare for international friendlies before their home World Cup next summer. Australia and South Africa meeting at Kingsmeadow in the suburbs...
BBC
Chelsea v Man Utd kick-off time confirmed
The Premier League game between Chelsea and Manchester United on Saturday, 22 October will kick off at 17:30 BST. The time has only been confirmed now after extensive talks involving both clubs, the Premier League and the Metropolitan Police. United’s ticket allocation for the game has been reduced to 2,370,...
BBC
Hans Niemann: Chess player accused of cheating 'not backing down'
A top chess player accused of cheating has insisted he is "not going to back down" after making his first comments on the scandal in nearly a month. On Tuesday, a Chess.com investigation claimed it was "likely" Hans Niemann cheated in more than 100 games online. The 19-year-old American rising...
BBC
Ons Jabeur suffers shock exit from Jasmin Open on home soil
World number two Ons Jabeur suffered a shock quarter-final exit from the Jasmin Open on home soil in the Tunisian city Monastir on Friday. The 28-year-old was beaten 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 by American Claire Liu, who is 73rd in the world rankings, in a rare home appearance. Jabeur finished as...
